Differences between Arizona Governor Candidates on the Border Issue Became Clear in a Recent Telecast

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAJti_0iFcMo9600
Border Wall Shipping Containers - Governor Ducey Twitter page

On Sept. 26, the two Arizona governor candidates became clear in stark contrast as a result of a recent interview conducted by Mike Broomhead, a popular radio personality.

Katie Hobbs on the Border

For example, Katie Hobbs, the Democrat candidate for governor in Arizona told Mike Broomhead on the Before You Vote show that she does not support keeping containers on the border gaps in Yuma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqbUb_0iFcMo9600
Mike Broomhead and Katie Hobbs - AZTV7 interview Sept. 26

Voters can see her comments on the border on a YouTube video starting at about the 6-minute and 23 seconds mark.

Hobbs said that it was a "liability" by putting them on Federal lands. She indicated that it was nothing more than a "political stunt."

She also endorsed recent Biden Administration actions to address the issue. She did not say specifically what those actions were.

Kari Lake on the Border Issue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCoiZ_0iFcMo9600
Kari Lake with Mike Broomhead on Sunday TV interview

Meanwhile, on the same program, at around the 14-minute and 45-second marker, Republican candidate Kari Lake announced that "Starting on Day One we will issue a declaration of State of Invasion".

She pointed out the border was a safety and security issue for Arizonans. She gave the example of Venezuala "emptying out their prisons" on the Arizona border. She said that the Customs and Border Patrol website shows that over 11,000 people have serious criminal records.

This may be referring to the "encounter" statistics that the CBP keeps.

Kari Lake did not elaborate on the significance of what declaring a "state of invasion" declaration means during the interview. In an interview with the Washington Examiner in August, she indicated that this would mean taking on Federal powers to protect the border. She would cite Article 1, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution to defend the move. Analysts note this is likely to incur substantial legal resistance as well from the Federal government and other parties.

Later in the AZTV 7 interview, she contrasted her stance on the border with Katie Hobbs, indicating that Hobbs had voted against various measures for the border.

Bottom Line - Clear Differences Now Seen on the Border Issue

As a result of this set of interviews, Arizonans now have a clear picture of how each candidate stands on the border issue that is so important to the state.

On Sept. 12, Hobbs made it clear that she would not debate Kari Lake, according to the Phoenix New times.

As a result, watching this interview on YouTube will allow voters to see the differences between the candidates on this issue, as well as others.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on stocks, cryptos, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

