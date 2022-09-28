Phoenix, AZ

Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This Weekend

Mark Hake

ADOT - Sept 30 I-10 Shutdown

If you plan to drive south out of downtown Phoenix on I-10 or come into Phoenix a major section of I-10 will be shut down in both lanes.

From the US-60 intersection with I-10 to Loop 202 in the Southeast Valley will be closed at different times and with numerous on and off ramps closed. This will start on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 PM, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT).

Here is a picture of that section.

ADOT - Sept 30 I-10 Shutdown

This shows that there are numerous exits and various detours (lines in green).

Westbound I-10

The ADOT site shows when the shutdowns will occur.

For example, the Westbound I-10 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

This will affect the ramps around the Wild Horse Pass Casino. Here are the exits that will be closed:

  • The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road, Chandler Boulevard, and Ray, Warner, and Elliot roads. 
  • The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10. 
  • The eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10. 

The main detour is pretty long unless you take side streets. You will have to use make a huge circle using Loop 202 to north Loop 101 to US 60 (and vice versa). This is what is in green in the picture above.

Eastbound I-10

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 for paving and Guadalupe Road bridge work also. 

Relevant ramps will be closed as well:

  • The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10. 
  • The HOV ramps in both directions that connect I-10 and US 60. 
  • The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at northbound 40th Street and Broadway, Baseline, Elliot, Warner, and Ray roads. 
  • The eastbound US 60 on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue.
ADOT - Sept 30 I-10 Shutdown

The purpose of the shutdowns is to improve the curbs. It is designed to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on stocks, cryptos, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

