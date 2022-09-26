The Markets Are Not Ready for a Nuclear War with Russia in Ukraine

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

President Zelensky believes Putin is not bluffing and will pull the trigger on a nuclear weapon in his war with Ukraine. That's the clear implication of what he told CNN yesterday (Sept. 24). He told CBS's Face the Nation today (Sept. 25) that "Maybe yesterday it was a bluff. Now, it could be a reality"

One thing is for sure. The markets are not ready for this if it happens. In fact, commentators have poo-pooed the idea that Putin would pull the nuclear trigger.

The Market Doesn't Believe Putin

I wrote about this in a recent article in Medium.

On Sept. 22 Putin said this: “This is not a bluff. And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them.”

Immediately various commentators began to downplay his threat as a negotiating ploy.

The Washington Post called it “ nuclear bluster. ” They argue that a truly desperate would have actually turned to nuclear war. Instead, he ordered a partial mobilization of conventional forces.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that nuclear threats work but their actual use wouldn’t . It would produce a “big bang” on a battlefield, but few military advantages.

Even the U.S. President seemed non-committal. He told CBS News that “depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur.” In other words, Biden has no idea what he will do, since he doesn’t believe Putin.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, told Reuters he believes Putin’s statement is evidence he had made a big mistake. He believes Putin eventually has to negotiate if Russia can’t win against Ukraine.

The problem with this is that given his personality, Putin may have no other choice.

CNBC pointed out that Zelensky believes this part of him.

“He wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing,” Zelenskyy said.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made clear that the United States is taking Putin’s nuclear threat seriously.

Sullivan told Face the Nation on Sunday that it would result in "catastrophic consequences" for Russia if they would ever use nuclear weapons.

Markets Should Assume If Putin Will Pull the Nuclear Trigger

I know a little bit about scenario analysis in the defense arena. I worked for six years in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) during the Reagan Administration at the height of the Cold War.

I worked in the area of International Security Policy. I can assure you that there are many teams in both OSD and the CIA that are running similar scenarios and doing game analyses about Putin's latest declarations.

First of all, if Putin ever did lob a nuclear weapon, it would be completely unexpected. The resulting fear factor around the world would play directly into his hands.

Investors need to start playing out scenarios that make sense to an irrational dictator like Putin. Here are two extreme scenarios - one on the low impact side and the other on the high consequences side.

Scenario 1. Low Yield Lob

Let's assume there is a greater than 50% chance that Putin will lob one low-yield nuclear bomb purposely into a sparsely populated area in Ukraine.

There are several advantages to this strategy from his standpoint. He knows that the effect would be minimal on the battlefield. He also knows the West will agonize over their response.

Putin also knows that a NATO response in terms of broad-based nuclear retaliation against Russia could give him all the justification he needs. He could then lie to his people that the West is attacking Russia.

He could then justifiably launch an all-out nuclear assault against Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. This threat could be used as nuclear blackmail against the West.

At that point, the markets would be going into a deep dive. Investors would pull out all the cash they could from any market: stocks, bonds, currencies, cryptos, banks, and financial institutions worldwide. There would be nowhere to hide.

It wouldn't even matter if Putin actually followed through. At the point where he lobs the low-yield weapon, the markets would assume the worst.

Scenario 2. All-Out Nuclear World War

If the U.S. does pull a "catastrophic consequences" scenario on Russia, its end game will be to completely destroy Russia as a state.

It would immediately attack all of Russia's nuclear bases, including its submarines. Putin would have minutes to react. He would likely react with a similar all-out attack.

After the initial round of attacks clears, the markets will have tanked completely. There will likely be a better outcome for the U.S. and Europe than for Russia, given the superiority of their weapons.

But the end result will be mass terror, destruction, and calamity worldwide. The markets would be closed for years, and could possibly never reopen. That would be the end of national liquidity.

In the end, Putin will have destroyed his country for no good gain, but he would have also inflicted massive pain on the West. It is not outside of his personality that this would be a good thing.

Investors need to start putting together shades of gray along these two extreme scenario lines. If investors expect that any degree of freedom along this curve will occur, they should prepare appropriately.

Bottom Line: Get Prepared - Black Swan Events Occur

The likelihood of a nuclear exchange between Russia and the West has risen considerably. Although this might be considered a "Black Swan" even now, the probability has now risen close to 50%.

That means that there is close to an even chance that something like this can occur.

The problem is the markets are not discounting this possibility. Once they do, a massive decline will result. Liquidity will dry up.

Combined with the Fed's ongoing tightening schedule, this could put the U.S. and the West into a more serious downdraft than has ever occurred.

Cautious investors will start preparing now. They may want to put a larger than normal portion of their investments in cash, including real cash, not just investing cash. Precious metals are also a potentially good investment as well, for at least a portion of a prepared investor's portfolio.

************************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on stocks, cryptos, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.