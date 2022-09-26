The Markets Are Not Ready for a Nuclear War with Russia in Ukraine

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbxcg_0i9rPCYd00
Photo by Duncan Kidd on Unsplash

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

President Zelensky believes Putin is not bluffing and will pull the trigger on a nuclear weapon in his war with Ukraine. That's the clear implication of what he told CNN yesterday (Sept. 24). He told CBS's Face the Nation today (Sept. 25) that "Maybe yesterday it was a bluff. Now, it could be a reality"

One thing is for sure. The markets are not ready for this if it happens. In fact, commentators have poo-pooed the idea that Putin would pull the nuclear trigger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnAQ4_0i9rPCYd00
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

The Market Doesn't Believe Putin

I wrote about this in a recent article in Medium.

On Sept. 22 Putin said this: “This is not a bluff. And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them.”

Immediately various commentators began to downplay his threat as a negotiating ploy.

The Washington Post called it “nuclear bluster.” They argue that a truly desperate would have actually turned to nuclear war. Instead, he ordered a partial mobilization of conventional forces.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that nuclear threats work but their actual use wouldn’t. It would produce a “big bang” on a battlefield, but few military advantages.

Even the U.S. President seemed non-committal. He told CBS News that “depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur.” In other words, Biden has no idea what he will do, since he doesn’t believe Putin.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, told Reuters he believes Putin’s statement is evidence he had made a big mistake. He believes Putin eventually has to negotiate if Russia can’t win against Ukraine.

The problem with this is that given his personality, Putin may have no other choice.

CNBC pointed out that Zelensky believes this part of him.

“He wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing,” Zelenskyy said.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made clear that the United States is taking Putin’s nuclear threat seriously.

Sullivan told Face the Nation on Sunday that it would result in "catastrophic consequences" for Russia if they would ever use nuclear weapons.

Markets Should Assume If Putin Will Pull the Nuclear Trigger

I know a little bit about scenario analysis in the defense arena. I worked for six years in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) during the Reagan Administration at the height of the Cold War.

I worked in the area of International Security Policy. I can assure you that there are many teams in both OSD and the CIA that are running similar scenarios and doing game analyses about Putin's latest declarations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szmWk_0i9rPCYd00
Office of the Secretary of Defense

First of all, if Putin ever did lob a nuclear weapon, it would be completely unexpected. The resulting fear factor around the world would play directly into his hands.

Investors need to start playing out scenarios that make sense to an irrational dictator like Putin. Here are two extreme scenarios - one on the low impact side and the other on the high consequences side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdxCx_0i9rPCYd00
Photo by Pixabay

Scenario 1. Low Yield Lob

Let's assume there is a greater than 50% chance that Putin will lob one low-yield nuclear bomb purposely into a sparsely populated area in Ukraine.

There are several advantages to this strategy from his standpoint. He knows that the effect would be minimal on the battlefield. He also knows the West will agonize over their response.

Putin also knows that a NATO response in terms of broad-based nuclear retaliation against Russia could give him all the justification he needs. He could then lie to his people that the West is attacking Russia.

He could then justifiably launch an all-out nuclear assault against Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. This threat could be used as nuclear blackmail against the West.

At that point, the markets would be going into a deep dive. Investors would pull out all the cash they could from any market: stocks, bonds, currencies, cryptos, banks, and financial institutions worldwide. There would be nowhere to hide.

It wouldn't even matter if Putin actually followed through. At the point where he lobs the low-yield weapon, the markets would assume the worst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22byfB_0i9rPCYd00
Photo by Museums Victoria on Unsplash

Scenario 2. All-Out Nuclear World War

If the U.S. does pull a "catastrophic consequences" scenario on Russia, its end game will be to completely destroy Russia as a state.

It would immediately attack all of Russia's nuclear bases, including its submarines. Putin would have minutes to react. He would likely react with a similar all-out attack.

After the initial round of attacks clears, the markets will have tanked completely. There will likely be a better outcome for the U.S. and Europe than for Russia, given the superiority of their weapons.

But the end result will be mass terror, destruction, and calamity worldwide. The markets would be closed for years, and could possibly never reopen. That would be the end of national liquidity.

In the end, Putin will have destroyed his country for no good gain, but he would have also inflicted massive pain on the West. It is not outside of his personality that this would be a good thing.

Investors need to start putting together shades of gray along these two extreme scenario lines. If investors expect that any degree of freedom along this curve will occur, they should prepare appropriately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7ag5_0i9rPCYd00
Photo by Roy Muz on Unsplash

Bottom Line: Get Prepared - Black Swan Events Occur

The likelihood of a nuclear exchange between Russia and the West has risen considerably. Although this might be considered a "Black Swan" even now, the probability has now risen close to 50%.

That means that there is close to an even chance that something like this can occur.

The problem is the markets are not discounting this possibility. Once they do, a massive decline will result. Liquidity will dry up.

Combined with the Fed's ongoing tightening schedule, this could put the U.S. and the West into a more serious downdraft than has ever occurred.

Cautious investors will start preparing now. They may want to put a larger than normal portion of their investments in cash, including real cash, not just investing cash. Precious metals are also a potentially good investment as well, for at least a portion of a prepared investor's portfolio.

************************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on stocks, cryptos, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nuclear war# Putin# Zelensky# Russia# Ukraine

Comments / 3

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
3523 followers

More from Mark Hake

Phoenix, AZ

Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This Weekend

ADOT - Sept 30 I-10 Shutdown. If you plan to drive south out of downtown Phoenix on I-10 or come into Phoenix a major section of I-10 will be shut down in both lanes. From the US-60 intersection with I-10 to Loop 202 in the Southeast Valley will be closed at different times and with numerous on and off ramps closed. This will start on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 PM, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT).

Read full story
1 comments

These High Yield Energy Stocks with Large Buybacks Are Attracting Value Buyers

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Arizona State

Analysts Expect Up to a 25% Real Estate Market Crash in Most of Arizona

Fortune magazine reported yesterday that Moody's Analytics now believes that overvalued housing markets are subject to a 20% to 25% decline. That assumes that there is a major recession and the decline is from peak to trough.

Read full story
5 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To Collapse

With the Fed's fifth interest rate hike yesterday, the third at 0.75%, Phoenix real estate activity is set to collapse. The only question is how severe will the decline be over the next six months.

Read full story
29 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend

ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.

Read full story
2 comments
Alaska State

Alaska Just Paid Its Residents $3,284, But Its Fund Could Take a Hit With the Markets

Alaska just paid qualified residents of the state $3,284 per head from its oil pipeline and Permanent Fund Dividend pile of cash. And it charges no income tax to these residents.

Read full story
14 comments

US Border "Encounters" Are Now Over 2.7 Million, up 49% YoY

On Sept. 14, the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection (CBP) division reported alarming numbers relating to what it calls "encounters." These "encounters" relate to people that the CBP has processed at the border on a nationwide basis. Most of these are illegal alien entries into the U.S.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion

In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."

Read full story
51 comments

Prospect Capital REIT Is Attracting Value Investors With Its Monthly Pay Dividend and 9.8% Yield

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) pays a monthly dividend that yields almost 10% annually. The steady 6 cents per month dividend from this business development company (BDC) is attracting interest from value investors.

Read full story

The Social Security COLA Hike Is Now Likely To Be 8.7%

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that CPI-U inflation came in at 8.3%, down slightly from 8.5% last month. The more critical CPI-W rate, which the Social Security Administration uses to calculate the benefits COLA (cost of living adjustment) hikes, came in at 8.7%.

Read full story
1 comments
Gila Bend, AZ

If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila Bend

AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening. If you are traveling to and from San Diego on the I-10 pay attention to a major detour issue. On Sept. 9, the AZ Dept. of Transportation announced a detour will be in place starting on Sunday night (Sept. 11) off of the I-10 exits to and from Gila Bend (SR 85.)

Read full story
3 comments

Social Security Benefits COLA Hike Depends on Next Two Reports

The Social Security Administration will report its latest inflation data, including the CPI-U and the CPI-W series on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The second figure, the CPI-W (Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers) is more important to Social Security benefits and those that receive them.

Read full story
31 comments

Credit Karma Gets In Trouble With The FTC

Federal Trade Commission - Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reached an agreement on Sept. 1 with Credit Karma for fraud relating to its credit card offers. Credit Karma is a consumer credit technology company that is now a division of Intuit (INTU), a $118 billion market cap financial management and compliance company.

Read full story
9 comments

Tech Stocks Now Offer Good Value Here

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Governor Ducey Releases New Border Walls Pictures

Governor Doug Ducey announced on Aug. 24 that 3,820 feet border wall near Yuma, Arizona has now been closed. This was done with a barrier of double-stacked and secured shipping containers.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border Wall

Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey posted another Tweet with a 38-second video of two crews working on constructing a fill-in for an Arizona border wall gap. According to the Tweet, this is the 5th gap being filled in by the two Caterpillar excavators with heavy cranes moving and pushing shipping containers. The containers are stacked 2 high and are being put in place consecutively by the excavators.

Read full story
15 comments

Buffett Will Likely Buy More of Occidental Petroleum

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

General Motors Restarts Its Dividend and Increases Its Buyback Capacity

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
1 comments
Yuma, AZ

More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the Border

Governor Doug Ducey yesterday (Aug. 16) released a second set of pictures on Twitter as well as a video of the Yuma area shipping containers that are closing gaps in the border.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy