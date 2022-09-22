Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend

Two major Phoenix highways will be closed this weekend, according to the AZ Dept. of Transportation. Most of Loop 303 north and southbound, and I-10 Eastbound downturn (the part that goes to Tucson) will be closed starting late Friday night.

The I-10 EB section between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) will be closed from 10 PM Friday to 4 AM Monday morning.

These closing and several others can be seen on the ADOT Weekend Freeway Map Advisory below.

This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.

ADOT has proposed several detours for each of these restrictions and signs will be available.

There is also a small area of the I-17 that will be narrowed to 2 lanes both ways between Dunlap and Peoria.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT (link is external).

Drivers can use the ADOT map at this site to help them make weekend travel plans or to view the restrictions.

