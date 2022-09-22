Phoenix, AZ

Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3Emq_0i6KzgV900
Photo by Jesse Collins on Unsplash

Two major Phoenix highways will be closed this weekend, according to the AZ Dept. of Transportation. Most of Loop 303 north and southbound, and I-10 Eastbound downturn (the part that goes to Tucson) will be closed starting late Friday night.

The I-10 EB section between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) will be closed from 10 PM Friday to 4 AM Monday morning.

These closing and several others can be seen on the ADOT Weekend Freeway Map Advisory below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHsQ3_0i6KzgV900
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory

This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.

ADOT has proposed several detours for each of these restrictions and signs will be available.

There is also a small area of the I-17 that will be narrowed to 2 lanes both ways between Dunlap and Peoria.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT(link is external).

Drivers can use the ADOT map at this site to help them make weekend travel plans or to view the restrictions.

******************

Don't forget to fully "Follow" me and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA writes articles on stocks and cryptos at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona# Phoenix# AZ Highways# Freeway Restrictions# Traffic

Comments / 2

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
3503 followers

More from Mark Hake

The Markets Are Not Ready for a Nuclear War with Russia in Ukraine

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To Collapse

With the Fed's fifth interest rate hike yesterday, the third at 0.75%, Phoenix real estate activity is set to collapse. The only question is how severe will the decline be over the next six months.

Read full story
28 comments
Alaska State

Alaska Just Paid Its Residents $3,284, But Its Fund Could Take a Hit With the Markets

Alaska just paid qualified residents of the state $3,284 per head from its oil pipeline and Permanent Fund Dividend pile of cash. And it charges no income tax to these residents.

Read full story
14 comments

US Border "Encounters" Are Now Over 2.7 Million, up 49% YoY

On Sept. 14, the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection (CBP) division reported alarming numbers relating to what it calls "encounters." These "encounters" relate to people that the CBP has processed at the border on a nationwide basis. Most of these are illegal alien entries into the U.S.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion

In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."

Read full story
50 comments

Prospect Capital REIT Is Attracting Value Investors With Its Monthly Pay Dividend and 9.8% Yield

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) pays a monthly dividend that yields almost 10% annually. The steady 6 cents per month dividend from this business development company (BDC) is attracting interest from value investors.

Read full story

The Social Security COLA Hike Is Now Likely To Be 8.7%

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that CPI-U inflation came in at 8.3%, down slightly from 8.5% last month. The more critical CPI-W rate, which the Social Security Administration uses to calculate the benefits COLA (cost of living adjustment) hikes, came in at 8.7%.

Read full story
1 comments
Gila Bend, AZ

If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila Bend

AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening. If you are traveling to and from San Diego on the I-10 pay attention to a major detour issue. On Sept. 9, the AZ Dept. of Transportation announced a detour will be in place starting on Sunday night (Sept. 11) off of the I-10 exits to and from Gila Bend (SR 85.)

Read full story
3 comments

Social Security Benefits COLA Hike Depends on Next Two Reports

The Social Security Administration will report its latest inflation data, including the CPI-U and the CPI-W series on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The second figure, the CPI-W (Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers) is more important to Social Security benefits and those that receive them.

Read full story
31 comments

Credit Karma Gets In Trouble With The FTC

Federal Trade Commission - Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reached an agreement on Sept. 1 with Credit Karma for fraud relating to its credit card offers. Credit Karma is a consumer credit technology company that is now a division of Intuit (INTU), a $118 billion market cap financial management and compliance company.

Read full story
9 comments

Tech Stocks Now Offer Good Value Here

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Governor Ducey Releases New Border Walls Pictures

Governor Doug Ducey announced on Aug. 24 that 3,820 feet border wall near Yuma, Arizona has now been closed. This was done with a barrier of double-stacked and secured shipping containers.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border Wall

Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey posted another Tweet with a 38-second video of two crews working on constructing a fill-in for an Arizona border wall gap. According to the Tweet, this is the 5th gap being filled in by the two Caterpillar excavators with heavy cranes moving and pushing shipping containers. The containers are stacked 2 high and are being put in place consecutively by the excavators.

Read full story
15 comments

Buffett Will Likely Buy More of Occidental Petroleum

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

General Motors Restarts Its Dividend and Increases Its Buyback Capacity

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
1 comments
Yuma, AZ

More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the Border

Governor Doug Ducey yesterday (Aug. 16) released a second set of pictures on Twitter as well as a video of the Yuma area shipping containers that are closing gaps in the border.

Read full story
10 comments
Yuma, AZ

Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in Yuma

Arizona Governor Ducey recently provided pictures of Arizona's construction of a fill-in section in Yuma to the border wall, using shipping containers. On Aug. 12 the Governor instructed its contractor to start placing 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps in Yuma.

Read full story
71 comments

Movies Worth Seeing By a Guy Now at the Theater

I went to see these 2 movies this weekend and I think they will catch your attention if you see both of them. Their plots were enthralling and as a guy, I still liked the second one, even though it was a love romance movie with very little action.

Read full story
Arizona State

Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National Attention

Arizona Governor Ducey's move yesterday to fill in sections of the border wall using shipping containers has now gained national attention. Since then Ducey's office has released a video on Twitter showing the beginning of the construction.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy