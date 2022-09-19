If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion

In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."

And that's not all. The tweet went on to say that the "training" will consist of "air and ground operations to train soldiers in a realistic environment."

The Police Dept. said it will have a minimal impact on the community.

What is going on here?

Simulated Gunfire and Controlled Explosions

Apparently, there will be close-quarter battle training. That means that some residents will hear "low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during periods of darkness," according to the Peoria Police Department's Facebook site.

The site said Phoenix and Peoria are similar to environments troops might encounter when deployed.

Art Miller, the Peoria Police Department Chief, said the military has been preparing for this for months ago, according to the Facebook site.

Comments on the site also indicate that the Deer Valley Airport may be the center of the action, at least in regards to helicopters. It's also possible that Luke Air Force base could be the major source of much of the activity. There is no indication on their websites that any special activity will be conducted at these sites.

