The Social Security COLA Hike Is Now Likely To Be 8.7%

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHwGv_0httJ6VU00
Photo by Ivan Samkov

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that CPI-U inflation came in at 8.3%, down slightly from 8.5% last month.

The more critical CPI-W rate, which the Social Security Administration uses to calculate the benefits COLA (cost of living adjustment) hikes, came in at 8.7%.

CPI-W stands for the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. The more commonly used CPI-U rate is the CPI rate for All Urban Workers.

I talked about these two rates in my recent article, "Social Security Benefits COLA Hike Depends on Next Two Reports."

CPI-W vs. CPI-U

You can see these changes in the chart I have prepared below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7mlD_0httJ6VU00
Bureau of Labor Statistics - BLS

The good news is that inflation is starting to slow. You can see that there have now been two months where inflation has declined from its peak in June for both series.

However, the CPI-W rate is still now much higher than the CPI-U rate. This will influence how the Social Security Administration will calculate the COLA rate hike for 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akWRw_0httJ6VU00
Photo by Marcus Aurelius

COLA Scenarios for Social Security Benefits

The annual COLA hike is based on the average for Q3 (i.e., July, August, and Sept.). It will be announced next month on Thursday, Oct. 13. when the SSA announces the Sept. inflation numbers.

We can run several scenarios to estimate what the COLA hike will be.

  • Scenario 1: Let's assume that inflation improves by 5% in September. That lowers the CPI-W rate by 5% from 8.7% in August to 8.3% in Sept. (i.e. 95% x 8.7% = 8.265% YoY). (Note, the SSA always rounds to the nearest 0.1 decimal point, not 2 or 3 points).

That implies that the average CPI-W for Q3 will be 8.7% (9.1% + 8.7% + 8.3%)/3 = 8.7%.

  • Scenario 2: Let's assume that inflation improves by 10% for the month of Sept. to 7.8% (i.e., 90% x 8.7% = 7.83%).

That will make the average for Q3 will be 8.5% (i.e., (9.1% + 8.7% + 7.8%)/3 = 8.53%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36n61A_0httJ6VU00
Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash

Probability Estimates

This means that the average could range from 8.5% to 8.7%, and the average is 8.6%.

However, the rate could be higher if inflation does not improve as it has done in the past two months. For example, if the CPI-W rate stays flat at 8.7% in Sept., the average for Q3 will be 8.8%.

To get even more technical, if we assume there is a 75% probability that the average comes in at 8.6% and there is a 25% likelihood that inflation stays flat, the average will be 8.7%. Here is how that works:

75% x 8.6% = 6.45%

25% x 8.8% = 2.20%

Therefore, 6.45% +2.20% = 8.65%, which rounds up to 8.7%

Bottom Line

Expect to see the Social Social Administration raise its benefits by 8.7% for 2023. This will be announced on Oct. 13.

***************************

Don't forget to fully "Follow" me and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA writes articles on stocks and cryptos at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# inflation# Social Security# benefits# COLA# CPI

Comments / 1

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
3352 followers

More from Mark Hake

Gila Bend, AZ

If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila Bend

AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening. If you are traveling to and from San Diego on the I-10 pay attention to a major detour issue. On Sept. 9, the AZ Dept. of Transportation announced a detour will be in place starting on Sunday night (Sept. 11) off of the I-10 exits to and from Gila Bend (SR 85.)

Read full story
3 comments

Social Security Benefits COLA Hike Depends on Next Two Reports

The Social Security Administration will report its latest inflation data, including the CPI-U and the CPI-W series on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The second figure, the CPI-W (Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers) is more important to Social Security benefits and those that receive them.

Read full story
31 comments

Credit Karma Gets In Trouble With The FTC

Federal Trade Commission - Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reached an agreement on Sept. 1 with Credit Karma for fraud relating to its credit card offers. Credit Karma is a consumer credit technology company that is now a division of Intuit (INTU), a $118 billion market cap financial management and compliance company.

Read full story
9 comments

Tech Stocks Now Offer Good Value Here

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Governor Ducey Releases New Border Walls Pictures

Governor Doug Ducey announced on Aug. 24 that 3,820 feet border wall near Yuma, Arizona has now been closed. This was done with a barrier of double-stacked and secured shipping containers.

Read full story
Arizona State

Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border Wall

Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey posted another Tweet with a 38-second video of two crews working on constructing a fill-in for an Arizona border wall gap. According to the Tweet, this is the 5th gap being filled in by the two Caterpillar excavators with heavy cranes moving and pushing shipping containers. The containers are stacked 2 high and are being put in place consecutively by the excavators.

Read full story
15 comments

Buffett Will Likely Buy More of Occidental Petroleum

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

General Motors Restarts Its Dividend and Increases Its Buyback Capacity

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
1 comments
Yuma, AZ

More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the Border

Governor Doug Ducey yesterday (Aug. 16) released a second set of pictures on Twitter as well as a video of the Yuma area shipping containers that are closing gaps in the border.

Read full story
10 comments
Yuma, AZ

Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in Yuma

Arizona Governor Ducey recently provided pictures of Arizona's construction of a fill-in section in Yuma to the border wall, using shipping containers. On Aug. 12 the Governor instructed its contractor to start placing 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps in Yuma.

Read full story
70 comments

Movies Worth Seeing By a Guy Now at the Theater

I went to see these 2 movies this weekend and I think they will catch your attention if you see both of them. Their plots were enthralling and as a guy, I still liked the second one, even though it was a love romance movie with very little action.

Read full story
Arizona State

Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National Attention

Arizona Governor Ducey's move yesterday to fill in sections of the border wall using shipping containers has now gained national attention. Since then Ducey's office has released a video on Twitter showing the beginning of the construction.

Read full story
6 comments
Yuma, AZ

Arizona To Use Shipping Containers to Fill In a 1,000 Foot Border Gap in Yuma

On Aug. 12, Arizona Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order to immediately fill in gaps in the Yuma Border Wall. The Governor will put 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps. As a result, construction began Friday morning, Aug. 12, on the thousand-foot gap in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.

Read full story
21 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix-based Avnet Blasts Earnings Higher and Returns Capital to Shareholders

Phoenix-based Avnet, Inc. (AVT) posted better than expected earnings for its fiscal Q4 ending July 2 on Aug. 10. The stock is now very cheap, especially since the company is doing large share buybacks.

Read full story
Arizona State

NOAA Says Drought Improves in the Southwest in Just Released Its New Drought Outlook

NOAA - National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) This map shows that exceptional drought still covers43.2% of the United States (including Puerto Rico), down slightly from 43.6% last week.

Read full story
Chandler, AZ

Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and Profits

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Pinterest Produces Losses But the Market Pushes the Stock Higher

Pinterest (PINS) stock moved 11.6% higher on Tuesday, Aug. 1, one day after the company reported ongoing losses and lower monthly average users (MAU) for Q2. However, with rose-colored glasses on, the market saw what it was hoping for: higher revenue. Despite posting a GAAP net loss of $43.08 million, revenue was 9% higher at $665.9 million vs. $613.2 million.

Read full story

Robinhood Reported Huge Q2 Losses But its Massive 23% Headcount Reduction Cheered Investors

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock rose 2.1% to $9.23 on Aug. 2 after the online brokerage reported huge losses for Q2, but also said it would lay off 23% of its workforce. The company's revenue fell 6% in the quarter and its adj. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), a non-GAAP measure of cash flow, was negative $80 million.

Read full story

Uber Finally Becomes Free Cash Flow Positive After Years in the Red

Uber Technologies (UBER) reported on Aug. 2 that it delivered its first-ever positive free cash flow (FCF) result in Q2. This means it generated positive cash flow after all meaningful cash expenditures, including after net income losses, working capital needs, and capital expenditures (capex).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy