Gila Bend, AZ

If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila Bend

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Esrp_0hrMNA7000
AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening

If you are traveling to and from San Diego on the I-10 pay attention to a major detour issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RB50b_0hrMNA7000
AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening

On Sept. 9, the AZ Dept. of Transportation announced a detour will be in place starting on Sunday night (Sept. 11) off of the I-10 exits to and from Gila Bend (SR 85.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGOd5_0hrMNA7000
AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening

The northbound SR 85 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday until Friday, Sept. 30. The ramps are being reconstructed to fit with new lanes being added along I-10.

The picture below shows the area affected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRta9_0hrMNA7000
AZ Dept. of Transportation

This picture from the official announcement by the AZ DOT shows two areas where detours are possible. In fact, here is what the AZ Dept. of Transportation advises:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28j6gg_0hrMNA7000
AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening

From the Sept. 9 press release:

Drivers should consider using the following detours while the ramp closures are in place:
During the northbound SR 85 to eastbound I-10 (toward Phoenix) ramp closure: Drivers on northbound SR 85 can consider using eastbound Broadway Road to northbound Miller Road to reach eastbound I-10.
During the eastbound I-10 to southbound SR 85 ramp (toward Gila Bend) ramp closure: Drivers can consider proceeding east on I-10 and exiting at Miller Road before turning to enter westbound I-10 to reach the ramp to southbound SR 85.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITKhR_0hrMNA7000
AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dm2p6_0hrMNA7000
AZ DOT - I-10 SR 85 Project

Construction Project

The purpose of the detours is to allow ADOT to widen 8 miles of I-10 from two to three lanes for State Route 85. This is part of the $82 million I-10 improvement project that was launched in July 2021. Completion is scheduled for summer 2023.

Drivers also can expect overnight closures of the westbound I-10 off-ramp at Watson Road over the next week (Sept. 9-16).

A photo album of 28 pictures of the construction at this juncture is available at this AZ DOT site.

Bottom Line: If you are going to and from San Diego, make plans for delays at this crucial junction.

************************

Don't forget to fully "Follow" me and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA writes articles on stocks and cryptos at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Drive to San Diego# Interstate I 10# Phoenix I 10# AZ DOT# Detours

Comments / 3

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
3352 followers

More from Mark Hake

The Social Security COLA Hike Is Now Likely To Be 8.7%

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that CPI-U inflation came in at 8.3%, down slightly from 8.5% last month. The more critical CPI-W rate, which the Social Security Administration uses to calculate the benefits COLA (cost of living adjustment) hikes, came in at 8.7%.

Read full story
1 comments

Social Security Benefits COLA Hike Depends on Next Two Reports

The Social Security Administration will report its latest inflation data, including the CPI-U and the CPI-W series on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The second figure, the CPI-W (Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers) is more important to Social Security benefits and those that receive them.

Read full story
31 comments

Credit Karma Gets In Trouble With The FTC

Federal Trade Commission - Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reached an agreement on Sept. 1 with Credit Karma for fraud relating to its credit card offers. Credit Karma is a consumer credit technology company that is now a division of Intuit (INTU), a $118 billion market cap financial management and compliance company.

Read full story
9 comments

Tech Stocks Now Offer Good Value Here

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Governor Ducey Releases New Border Walls Pictures

Governor Doug Ducey announced on Aug. 24 that 3,820 feet border wall near Yuma, Arizona has now been closed. This was done with a barrier of double-stacked and secured shipping containers.

Read full story
Arizona State

Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border Wall

Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey posted another Tweet with a 38-second video of two crews working on constructing a fill-in for an Arizona border wall gap. According to the Tweet, this is the 5th gap being filled in by the two Caterpillar excavators with heavy cranes moving and pushing shipping containers. The containers are stacked 2 high and are being put in place consecutively by the excavators.

Read full story
15 comments

Buffett Will Likely Buy More of Occidental Petroleum

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

General Motors Restarts Its Dividend and Increases Its Buyback Capacity

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
1 comments
Yuma, AZ

More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the Border

Governor Doug Ducey yesterday (Aug. 16) released a second set of pictures on Twitter as well as a video of the Yuma area shipping containers that are closing gaps in the border.

Read full story
10 comments
Yuma, AZ

Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in Yuma

Arizona Governor Ducey recently provided pictures of Arizona's construction of a fill-in section in Yuma to the border wall, using shipping containers. On Aug. 12 the Governor instructed its contractor to start placing 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps in Yuma.

Read full story
70 comments

Movies Worth Seeing By a Guy Now at the Theater

I went to see these 2 movies this weekend and I think they will catch your attention if you see both of them. Their plots were enthralling and as a guy, I still liked the second one, even though it was a love romance movie with very little action.

Read full story
Arizona State

Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National Attention

Arizona Governor Ducey's move yesterday to fill in sections of the border wall using shipping containers has now gained national attention. Since then Ducey's office has released a video on Twitter showing the beginning of the construction.

Read full story
6 comments
Yuma, AZ

Arizona To Use Shipping Containers to Fill In a 1,000 Foot Border Gap in Yuma

On Aug. 12, Arizona Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order to immediately fill in gaps in the Yuma Border Wall. The Governor will put 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps. As a result, construction began Friday morning, Aug. 12, on the thousand-foot gap in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.

Read full story
21 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix-based Avnet Blasts Earnings Higher and Returns Capital to Shareholders

Phoenix-based Avnet, Inc. (AVT) posted better than expected earnings for its fiscal Q4 ending July 2 on Aug. 10. The stock is now very cheap, especially since the company is doing large share buybacks.

Read full story
Arizona State

NOAA Says Drought Improves in the Southwest in Just Released Its New Drought Outlook

NOAA - National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) This map shows that exceptional drought still covers43.2% of the United States (including Puerto Rico), down slightly from 43.6% last week.

Read full story
Chandler, AZ

Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and Profits

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Pinterest Produces Losses But the Market Pushes the Stock Higher

Pinterest (PINS) stock moved 11.6% higher on Tuesday, Aug. 1, one day after the company reported ongoing losses and lower monthly average users (MAU) for Q2. However, with rose-colored glasses on, the market saw what it was hoping for: higher revenue. Despite posting a GAAP net loss of $43.08 million, revenue was 9% higher at $665.9 million vs. $613.2 million.

Read full story

Robinhood Reported Huge Q2 Losses But its Massive 23% Headcount Reduction Cheered Investors

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock rose 2.1% to $9.23 on Aug. 2 after the online brokerage reported huge losses for Q2, but also said it would lay off 23% of its workforce. The company's revenue fell 6% in the quarter and its adj. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), a non-GAAP measure of cash flow, was negative $80 million.

Read full story

Uber Finally Becomes Free Cash Flow Positive After Years in the Red

Uber Technologies (UBER) reported on Aug. 2 that it delivered its first-ever positive free cash flow (FCF) result in Q2. This means it generated positive cash flow after all meaningful cash expenditures, including after net income losses, working capital needs, and capital expenditures (capex).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy