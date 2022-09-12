If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila Bend

If you are traveling to and from San Diego on the I-10 pay attention to a major detour issue.

On Sept. 9, the AZ Dept. of Transportation announced a detour will be in place starting on Sunday night (Sept. 11) off of the I-10 exits to and from Gila Bend (SR 85.)

The northbound SR 85 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday until Friday, Sept. 30. The ramps are being reconstructed to fit with new lanes being added along I-10.

The picture below shows the area affected.

This picture from the official announcement by the AZ DOT shows two areas where detours are possible. In fact, here is what the AZ Dept. of Transportation advises:

From the Sept. 9 press release:

Drivers should consider using the following detours while the ramp closures are in place:

During the northbound SR 85 to eastbound I-10 (toward Phoenix) ramp closure: Drivers on northbound SR 85 can consider using eastbound Broadway Road to northbound Miller Road to reach eastbound I-10.

During the eastbound I-10 to southbound SR 85 ramp (toward Gila Bend) ramp closure: Drivers can consider proceeding east on I-10 and exiting at Miller Road before turning to enter westbound I-10 to reach the ramp to southbound SR 85.

Construction Project

The purpose of the detours is to allow ADOT to widen 8 miles of I-10 from two to three lanes for State Route 85. This is part of the $82 million I-10 improvement project that was launched in July 2021. Completion is scheduled for summer 2023.

Drivers also can expect overnight closures of the westbound I-10 off-ramp at Watson Road over the next week (Sept. 9-16).

A photo album of 28 pictures of the construction at this juncture is available at this AZ DOT site.

Bottom Line: If you are going to and from San Diego, make plans for delays at this crucial junction.

