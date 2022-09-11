Social Security Benefits COLA Hike Depends on Next Two Reports

The Social Security Administration will report its latest inflation data, including the CPI-U and the CPI-W series on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The second figure, the CPI-W (Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers) is more important to Social Security benefits and those that receive them.

Cost of Living Increases (COLA)

This is because the Cost of Living Increase (COLA) is announced each year on Oct. 13 from the average of the Q3 CPI-W figures. That means we average the CPI 12-month figures for July through October.

We already know one of those figures - the July figure, which was announced on Aug. 10. Look at the chart I have put together below.

This shows that the figure for July's CPI-W was 9.1%. Note that it was higher than the 8.5% for the regular CPI-U figure of 8.5%.

Now on Tuesday, Sept. 13, we will get the second CPI Q3 figures for the month of August.

We can run several scenarios to estimate what the COLA hike will be.

COLA Scenarios

Scenario 1: Let's assume that inflation improves by 10% for the month of August. That means that the figure for the CPI-W comes in at a 10% lower inflation figure of 8.2% (i.e. 90% x 9.1% = 8.19% YoY).

That implies that the average CPI-W for the first two months of Q3, using the CPI-W, will be 8.7%

(i.e., an average of 9.1% and 8.2% = 8.65%).

Let's say that the CPI-W for Sept. stays flat (i.e., no inflation improvement). That means that the

COLA hike, based on the average for all three months in Q3 will be 8.5% (i.e., the average of

9.1%, 8.2%, and 8.2%).

Scenario 2: Let's assume that inflation improves by just 5% for the month of August and Sept. stays flat (no improvement).

That will make the inflation figures for Aug. and Sept. will be 8.7% (i.e., 95% x 9.1% = 8.65%).

This means that the average for all three months of Q3 will be 8.8%.

As a result, you can see that only if the Aug figure that comes out on Sept. 13 must be higher than 9.1% for the Q3 average to be over 9.0%.

Best Estimate For the COLA Hike

My best guess now is that there will some improvement or amelioration in inflation in Aug. and Sept. This will likely result in a COLA hike for Social Security benefits of around 8.5% to 8.8%. However, there is no guarantee of this. We will know more on Sept. 13.

The only way COLA for 2023 will be higher than 9.0% is if the Aug. and Sept. CPI-W data is over 9.0%. This is not likely to happen.

If you want to know more about CPI-W, read my previous article on Social Security called "The Next Social Security COLA Increase Could Be Significant." For example, the Social Security Administration does not put out a separate press release about the CPI-W figure. I point out in my article that the CPI-W figure is buried deep within the CPI announcement, usually near the end.

Stay tuned as I will report what the CPI-W number is on Sept. 13 and I will update where that leaves the potential COLA hike stands. With this new data, I will be able to give an even more precise scenario analysis of where the likely COLA hike stands.

