Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border Wall

Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey posted another Tweet with a 38-second video of two crews working on constructing a fill-in for an Arizona border wall gap.

According to the Tweet, this is the 5th gap being filled in by the two Caterpillar excavators with heavy cranes moving and pushing shipping containers. The containers are stacked 2 high and are being put in place consecutively by the excavators.

The video clearly shows that the containers are being put in the middle of a desert area gap in the Yuma border wall.

Doug Ducey said this about the video in the Tweet:

"Construction on the 5th gap near Yuma is making significant headway. Arizona will protect our state and nation. We’re not waiting for Washington."

Ducey issued an executive order last week to begin spending $6 million to fill in gaps in the border wall. Recent reports are that he took this action in part because of the Biden administration’s decision last week to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Under that policy migrants seeking asylum had to stay in Mexico while waiting for a hearing with the US immigration court system.

It appears that the Governor is updating Arizonans periodically with Twitter postings about the progress. So far there have not been any further executive orders from the Governor since the initial one issued on Aug. 12.

