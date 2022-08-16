Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in Yuma

Arizona Governor Ducey recently provided pictures of Arizona's construction of a fill-in section in Yuma to the border wall, using shipping containers.

On Aug. 12 the Governor instructed its contractor to start placing 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps in Yuma.

The pictures were provided on Governor Ducey's Twitter page yesterday afternoon (Aug. 15).

The first picture above shows a contractor's CAT equipment getting ready to move some of the shipping containers.

The second picture above shows a worker attaching a hoist chain to one of the containers.

The next set of two pictures shows a before and after setting of one of the filled-in gaps.

This picture above shows the "before" landscape. The picture below shows the "after" landscape, when a series of shipping containers were placed in the gap.

This shows how effective and swift the gap can be filled by strategically placing the containers in the Yuma area gaps.

The next set of pictures shows the placing of barbed wire on top of the shipping containers:

This picture above shows the placing of 4 feet wide of barbed wire. The picture below shows the process of placing wire on top of the containers from the road below.

The picture below is also of wire being placed on top of the containers and shows how the containers curve around the road nearby.

These pictures give a real view of the efforts by the Governor to close the gap from uncompleted sections of the border wall.

The action by the governor has attractted national attention. These pictures put a face on the fast, practical steps that the Governor has taken to close the gap.

Governor Ducey said he took this action as a result of a "dereliction of duty" by the Biden Administration. He said that their policies was all but encouraging transnational criminal organizations to import illegal drugs across an unrestricted southern border.

