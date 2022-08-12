Phoenix-based Avnet Blasts Earnings Higher and Returns Capital to Shareholders

Phoenix-based Avnet, Inc. (AVT) posted better than expected earnings for its fiscal Q4 ending July 2 on Aug. 10. The stock is now very cheap, especially since the company is doing large share buybacks.

The electronics distribution company recorded non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 per share, which was 4% higher than analysts' forecasts.

Analysts now forecast $6.81 per share for 2022, putting AVT stock, at $43.50 on Aug. 11, on a forward price-to-earnings multiple of just 6.4x.

Moreover, Avnet pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share, giving the stock a robust 2.39% dividend yield. In fact, Avnet has raised its dividend every year in the past 7 years and is likely to keep doing this.

Buybacks

The company spent $102 million in share buybacks, representing 2.25% of its $4.54 billion market capitalization. If it keeps this up, the annual buybacks will reduce its share count by 9%, assuming the stock does not rise.

That is a massive benefit for shareholders, who can now expect that the total yield to Avnet shareholders is at least 11.39% (i.e., 9% buyback yield plus 2.39% dividend yield).

For the year ending July 2, the company repurchased $184.4 million of its shares. That represents 4.05% of its market cap today. So the company is now accelerating its buybacks.

This is because its free cash flow (FCF) is growing. In the quarter ending July 2, Avnet produced $232 million in FCF. That more than covered its $102 million in buybacks and $25.6 million in dividend payments for the quarter.

As a result, investors might expect that this high level of buybacks will continue, given its huge FCF generation now.

Assuming the worst of the recession is past its peak, it's possible Avnet's sales will rise over the next few quarters. This will likely result in higher FCF and a major rerating of the stock, especially if the large buyback activity keeps up.

