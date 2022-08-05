NOAA Says Drought Improves in the Southwest in Just Released Its New Drought Outlook

On Aug. 4 the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) just released its latest drought weekly report indicating that Arizona was no longer in extreme drought condition. This was due to the wet monsoon rains that have occurred in the past several weeks.

The NCEI puts out a map for drought called the US Drought Monitor, which you can see below:

This map shows that exceptional drought still covers 43.2% of the United States (including Puerto Rico), down slightly from 43.6% last week.

Moreover, the NCEI released its latest monthly drought outlook for the month of August at the end of July, which you can see in the graph below.

This can be accessed directly at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) site for the U.S. Drought Outlook.

This clearly shows that Arizona and the Southwest are still in drought conditions but that condition is improving. This is directly due to the latest prolonged wet monsoon season.

Moreover, the NOAA is due to release an update to its North American Drought Monitor soon. The latest version of the monitor shows the picture in the Southwest for the month of June.

If you compare that picture with the latest Drought monitor for the latest week (see above) you can clearly see that conditions in Arizona and the Southwest have improved.

Implications for the Future

The NCEI says abnormal dryness and drought are currently affecting over 176 million people across the United States including Puerto Rico—about 56.7% of the population.

It also says that the worst drought categories have fallen in the U.S. For example, extreme to exceptional drought has fallen from 16.4% of the country to now just 15.9%. That is great news for Arizona and the Southwest as well, mainly due to higher rainfall from the wet monsoons so far this late summer.

However, at least one analyst, Alex Hager, who covers the Colorado River Basin for KUNC in Colorado, told KJCC radio in Phoenix that this may lead to a dryer than normal fall in Arizona and the Colorado River Basin.

NOAA has a dedicated site, www.drought.gov, where you can enter your zip code and see what the latest drought conditions are for your part of the country.

