Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home Sellers

On Monday, Aug. 1, the FTC fined Tempe, Arizona-based Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) $62 million for deceptive selling practices.

The Federal Trade Commission accused the company of "cheating potential home sellers by tricking them into thinking that they could make more money selling their home to Opendoor than on the open market using the traditional sales process."

The FTC said that, in reality, the opposite occurred. It said that "most people who sold to Opendoor made thousands of dollars less than they would have made selling their homes using the traditional process."

Opendoor stock closed down 12 cents to $4.78 per share or 2.44% on Aug. 1. The company issued a press release denying wrongdoing.

"While we strongly disagree with the FTC’s allegations, our decision to settle with the Commission will allow us to resolve the matter and focus on helping consumers buy, sell and move with simplicity, certainty and speed."

It also said that the allegations related to activities that " occurred between 2017 and 2019 and target marketing messages the company modified years ago."

It also said it was pleased to put the matter behind it.

The payment of $62 million won't drastically affect its financial position as it had over $2.77 billion in cash and investments at the end of March 31. The company has not yet released its financial statements for the quarter ending June 30. It is scheduled to do so after the market closes on Aug. 4.

The FTC Allegations

The FTC's allegations were quite strident. They accused the company of building its business on "old-fashioned deception." They said there is nothing innovative about cheating customers.

The FTC's complaint said the vast majority of consumers who sold to Opendoor actually lost thousands of dollars compared with selling on the traditional market. It said the company’s offers have been below market value on average and its costs have been higher than what consumers typically pay when using a traditional realtor.

This makes it seem that the company is continuing to conduct business this way, whereas Opendoor implied in its statement that this activity has ceased.

The FTC fined the company $62 million and required the company to stop making deceptive, false, and unsubstantiated claims. In addition, from now on the company has to have proof about claims it makes about its costs, savings, or financial benefits associated with using its service.

Nevertheless, investors seemed to have shrugged off the announcement. This could have to do with OPN stock being down over 68% year-to-date and over the past year.

Although Opendoor said it has put the matter behind it, the FTC said the proposed order was not final, and required 30 days of public comment and a final vote by the full Commission.

