Opinion: Will Smith Just Released a New Apology Video Which Appears Sincere

Will Smith just released a new 5-minute apology video. He answered several questions which appear on the screen about his behavior when he slapped Chris Rock during the March 27 Oscars telecast.

He starts out the video sitting down with a white baseball cap on facing the camera, after the video screen announces that "It's been a minute..."

He starts out by first reading and stating the question, "Why didn't you apologize to Chris during your acceptance speech?"

He says he was "fogged up." He said he has reached out to Chris and the message came back that Chris was not ready to talk.

Then Will Smith directly said to Chris on the video, "Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you are ready to talk."

He also apologized to Chris's mother and several other people that he recognized that had gotten hurt, including his family.

He then said that he had spent the last 3 months thinking about the incident, and that "There is no part of me that thinks this was the right way to behave. There is no part of me that thinks this was the right way to handle feelings of disrespect or insults..."

Next, he answered a question about Jada, his wife, when she rolled her eyes if she had told him to do something. He said no she had not. He made it clear that he made a choice on his own. "Jada had nothing to do with it." He also apologized to his family and his fellow nominees.

He said that it "breaks his heart to have tarnished and stolen" their moment.

Finally, he read a question about what he would say to the people that looked up to him that he had let down. He was referring to his fan base. He answered this by saying that his actions of disappointing people was his "central trauma." He said that he hates when he lets people down.

He also said he was deeply remorseful, but was also trying to be this way without being ashamed of himself. "I'm human, and I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of sh>*t."

He concluded the video by saying he was deeply committed to putting "light and love and joy into the world."

Reaction to the Apology

This may not be completely spontaneous and without motive. Will Smith has been banned from attending the Academy Awards ceremony for 10 years.

That effectively could have shut down his movie career for the next 10 years, as no project can be seriously considered for an Academy award until that period ends. For example, producers, co-stars and backers of any film might balk at participating in a film with him going forward.

Of course, it is hard, as well, to feel bad about this. Will Smith, who is 55, is reported to have a net worth of over $350 million. That makes him one of the richest celebrities in Hollywood.

On the other hand, the video, which answers three central questions relating to the aftermath of his actions, not really why he did what he did, seems to show a very sincere person.

His apology, on its face, appears heartfelt, and sincere. For example, Will did not read from a script in answering the questions. He did not appear to read from a teleprompter. He probably had the answers well rehearsed in his mind, but he spoke directly and in a manner that made you feel he meant it.

The bottom line is that Will Smith seems to be on the road of humility, sincerity, and possibly correction in terms of his actions.

Whether that will help him is anyone's guess, but it probably won't hurt.

***************

Don't forget to fully "Follow" me and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA writes articles at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as a Beehiiv free newsletter on stocks and cryptos.