JPM Chase Stock Has Good Value Here

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) bank stock is now down over 28% YTD and the stock is cheap at just 10x earnings with a 3.45% dividend yield. Value investors like the stock, and related covered call income plays.

JPMorgan Chase is a major money center bank. Its Q2 earnings came in at $2.76 per share. This was 15 cents lower than analysts’ EPS forecasts of $2.91.

Nevertheless, 21 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv have an average forecast EPS of $11.19 for 2022 and $12.57 for 2023. That puts JPM stock on a forward 2022 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.3x and 9.1x for 2023.

Moreover, the bank pays a $4.00 annual dividend. That gives it an attractive dividend yield of 3.45%.

The bank is likely to raise that dividend by the end of September. That is because it has now paid the same dividend for the past 4 quarters and usually raises the dividend after the Fed approves its capital return plan.

In addition, its 3.45% yield is higher than its historical 2.76% dividend yield over the last four years. So, for example, if JPM stock now had that yield, its price would be at $144.93 (i.e., $4.00/0.276). That implies a price target 25% higher than today.

We can use that to set a strike price target for a covered call income play.

JPM Covered Call Income Play

For example, if we look at the Sept. 2 call option chain, investors who sell forward the $124 calls can receive $1.17 per call contract. This can be seen in the Barchart chain below.

This works out to a 1.01% return (i.e., $1.17/$115.73) for just a little over one month and there are 9.36 periods of 39 days in one year. If that can be replicated each month, the annualized return is 9.45% (i.e., 1.01% x 9.36 times per year).

Even if JPM stock rises to the $124 strike price by Sept. 2 close, the investor will make an additional 7.15% in one month. The total return for the 39-day period will be 8.16%.

Moreover, you can clearly see that there are opportunities to make more money by selling at a lower strike price. Obviously, there would be more risk of the covered call shares being called if JPM stock rises to those lower strike prices.

