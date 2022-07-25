JPM Chase Stock Has Good Value Here

Mark Hake

Value investors like the stock, and related covered call income plays.

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Photo by Ibrahim Boran on Unsplash

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) bank stock is now down over 28% YTD and the stock is cheap at just 10x earnings with a 3.45% dividend yield. Value investors like the stock, and related covered call income plays.

JPMorgan Chase is a major money center bank. Its Q2 earnings came in at $2.76 per share. This was 15 cents lower than analysts’ EPS forecasts of $2.91.

Nevertheless, 21 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv have an average forecast EPS of $11.19 for 2022 and $12.57 for 2023. That puts JPM stock on a forward 2022 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.3x and 9.1x for 2023. 

Photo by Frugal Flyer on Unsplash

Moreover, the bank pays a $4.00 annual dividend. That gives it an attractive dividend yield of 3.45%.

The bank is likely to raise that dividend by the end of September. That is because it has now paid the same dividend for the past 4 quarters and usually raises the dividend after the Fed approves its capital return plan. 

In addition, its 3.45% yield is higher than its historical 2.76% dividend yield over the last four years. So, for example, if JPM stock now had that yield, its price would be at $144.93 (i.e., $4.00/0.276). That implies a price target 25% higher than today.

We can use that to set a strike price target for a covered call income play.

JPM Covered Call Income Play

For example, if we look at the Sept. 2 call option chain, investors who sell forward the $124 calls can receive $1.17 per call contract. This can be seen in the Barchart chain below.

JPM Call options - Sept 2 expiration - Barchart - As of July 25

This works out to a 1.01% return (i.e., $1.17/$115.73) for just a little over one month and there are 9.36 periods of 39 days in one year. If that can be replicated each month, the annualized return is 9.45% (i.e., 1.01% x 9.36 times per year).

Even if JPM stock rises to the $124 strike price by Sept. 2 close, the investor will make an additional 7.15% in one month. The total return for the 39-day period will be 8.16%.

Moreover, you can clearly see that there are opportunities to make more money by selling at a lower strike price. Obviously, there would be more risk of the covered call shares being called if JPM stock rises to those lower strike prices.

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

