Chevron Is Good Value Now With Attractive Covered Call Income Plays

Mark Hake

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UH20u_0gpLyG7d00
Photo by Patrick Hendry on Unsplash

Chevron Corp (CVX) stock has a forward P/E of 8.1x earnings and a 3.90% dividend yield. Its annual dividend was recently raised to $1.42 per quarter, putting it at an annual rate of $5.68 per share.

The dividend is more than covered by earnings per share forecasts for 2022 of $17.82 for this year and $16.07 for next year. That assumes that oil and gas prices will stay elevated and only deteriorate incrementally.

Chevron reported that its Q1 earnings produced a return on capital of 14.7% and that it was able to significantly reduce its debt levels. This was a result of its very powerful free cash flow (FCF). In Q1 it produced $6.1 billion in FCF, up from $2.5 billion a year ago.

Moreover, the company has started significantly repurchasing its shares. In Q1 it bought back $1.3 billion of its shares. That works out to an annual rate of $5.2 billion, or 1.82% of its $285.7 billion market cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6jR9_0gpLyG7d00
Chevron - Investor Relations

That makes the stock very attractive to value investors. For example, 17 analysts surveyed by TipRanks have an average price target of $179.23 per share. That represents a potential upside of 23.5% from today's price of $144.40. In addition, it has attractive covered call income plays.

Covered Call Income Plays

Chevron is one of the few stocks that have weekly option chains. That makes it possible to more accurately do a one-month forward covered call income play. For example, the Aug. 26 call option chain shows that the $155 call options have a price of $2.51 in the mid-point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224fWv_0gpLyG7d00
CVX Call options for Aug. 26 expirations - Barchart - As of July 22, 2022

This represents a potential income gain of 1.738% in just a little over one month. For example, here is how that works.

First, the investor would buy 100 shares of CVX at $144.40 for $14,440. Then they would sell forward one contract at the $155 strike price for expiration on Aug. 26. They would immediately receive $251 in the account.

Now if this could be replicated every month for the next 12 months, the investor would gain a return of $3,012, or 20.86% for the year. That assumes that the stock would not rise to the strike price before the expiration date. Even if it does, in this case, the stock would have a gain of 7.34% from $144.40 to $155.00 in just over one month. That is in addition to the 1.738% covered call income. So the total return would be 9.08% in just over one month.

A safer alternative would be to pick a higher strike price. To do that we would sell the call several months forward. For example, the Oct. 21 calls at $170.00 offer a midpoint premium of $2.19 per share.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2solH7_0gpLyG7d00
CVX Oct. 21, 2022, Calls - Barchart - As of July 22, 2022

That $2.19 works out to a return of 1.52% on the $144.40 purchase price. This is less than the income above, but the strike price is significantly higher, making it less risky. Moreover, even if the stock rises to $170.00 per share the capital gain will be 17.73, so the total return will be 19.25%. That will be the return over a 3 month period, so the annualized rate of gain is high at 77%. Moreover, the investor will likely be able to keep the dividend income which will increase the total return.

These are two interesting income plays for investors in CVX stock that look very attractive to long-term value investors.

***************

Don't forget to fully "Follow" me and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA writes articles at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as a Beehiiv free newsletter on stocks and cryptos.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stocks# Oil and Gas# Options# Investing# Money

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
3065 followers

More from Mark Hake

JPM Chase Stock Has Good Value Here

Value investors like the stock, and related covered call income plays. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Expects to Weather 114 Degree Heat on Friday, July 22

Phoenix, AZ is forecast to experience a searing 114 to 115 degree Fahrenheit heat wave on Friday, July 22. TOther than Las Vegas, this makes Phoenix the hottest place in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff Construction on the I-40 For the Next Several Weeks

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation has announced that for the next several weeks there will be construction on the I-40 in Flagstaff. It reaches for 10 miles from the I-17 intersection (milepost 195) to the Walnut Canyon Road intersection (milepost 205).

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Opinion: CNBC's List of Worst States To Live Rank Arizona and Texas the Worst - Reflecting CNBC's bias

CNBC's recently released a report on the U.S. states that it thinks are the worst places to live. It ranked Arizona and Texas as the worst respectively. But somehow these rankings don't match where people are moving.

Read full story
123 comments

Ford Stock Is Good Value Here, Especially With Covered Calls

Ford stock is very cheap now at just 5.9x with a 3.30% dividend yield and 12.9% in covered call income. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
1 comments

Creating Covered Call Income With Cheap Dividend Stocks

These dividend-paying stocks have solid dividends, covered by earnings, and some related covered call plays. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Avoiding a Recession With These Stocks Is Possible

These stocks have high yields, low P/Es and earnings cover the dividends. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Despite a Slowdown in Business, Investors Count On These Stocks To Keep Paying Their Dividends

These stocks have low payout ratios, meaning that their dividends are well covered by earnings. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

The IRS Is Surprisingly Hip to and Alerts Consumers to Tax Scams

The IRS just released an overview of what it calls the "Dirty Dozen" top tax scams on consumers during 2022. The key thing that the IRS says is this: " The IRS doesn'tinitiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. Recognize the telltale signs of a scam."

Read full story

Investors Are Scrutinizing Stocks With High Yields To See If They Can Continue in a Recession

These dividend stocks have attractive yields over 5%, but have enough earnings to pay for them. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Walmart Gets a Black Eye From the Federal Trade Commission

On June 28, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Walmart for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, according to a just-released announcement. The FTC says Walmart customers were "fleeced" out of hundreds of millions of dollars. Its lawsuit alleges that "for years, the company turned a blind eye while scammers took advantage of its failure to properly secure the money transfer services offered at Walmart stores."

Read full story
1 comments

Ethereum Is at a Trough  -  Time to Dive In

Ethereum is near the $1,000 psychologically important level — time to buy in. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
2 comments

3 Tech Stocks Worth Buying Now and Some Call Options

These three are undervalued long-term — plus some ways to play them with call options. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Jennifer Lopez's New Partnership with a Microfinance Lender is Long on Press But Short on Details

Jennifer Lopez, who split from all her business relationships with Alex Rodriguez in early 2021, recently announced on June 9 a partnership deal with a microfinance lender called Grameen America.

Read full story
1 comments

2 Financial Stocks That Have 4%+ Yields and More

Photo by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández on Unsplash. Including covered call option income, you can make over twice that amount. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

3 High Yield REIT Dividend Income Stocks

These Real Estate Investment Trusts earn enough to pay their dividends. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Arizona State

Opinion: Arizona Real Estate is Headed Significantly Lower With a Recession Coming

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
15 comments

The IRS Rolls Out a New and Improved "Where's My Refund" Site

The IRS announced yesterday that its "Where's My Refund" site is now "better than ever." It has also been updated on the IRS's mobile app: IRS2GO. It wants investors to have more faith in this improved site.

Read full story
23 comments
California State

Edison Int'l Stock Has High Yield Call Options for Investors

EIX stock attractive covered call plays on this Southern Cal utility stock. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy