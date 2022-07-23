Chevron Is Good Value Now With Attractive Covered Call Income Plays

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Chevron Corp (CVX) stock has a forward P/E of 8.1x earnings and a 3.90% dividend yield. Its annual dividend was recently raised to $1.42 per quarter, putting it at an annual rate of $5.68 per share.

The dividend is more than covered by earnings per share forecasts for 2022 of $17.82 for this year and $16.07 for next year. That assumes that oil and gas prices will stay elevated and only deteriorate incrementally.

Chevron reported that its Q1 earnings produced a return on capital of 14.7% and that it was able to significantly reduce its debt levels. This was a result of its very powerful free cash flow (FCF). In Q1 it produced $6.1 billion in FCF, up from $2.5 billion a year ago.

Moreover, the company has started significantly repurchasing its shares. In Q1 it bought back $1.3 billion of its shares. That works out to an annual rate of $5.2 billion, or 1.82% of its $285.7 billion market cap.

That makes the stock very attractive to value investors. For example, 17 analysts surveyed by TipRanks have an average price target of $179.23 per share. That represents a potential upside of 23.5% from today's price of $144.40. In addition, it has attractive covered call income plays.

Covered Call Income Plays

Chevron is one of the few stocks that have weekly option chains. That makes it possible to more accurately do a one-month forward covered call income play. For example, the Aug. 26 call option chain shows that the $155 call options have a price of $2.51 in the mid-point.

This represents a potential income gain of 1.738% in just a little over one month. For example, here is how that works.

First, the investor would buy 100 shares of CVX at $144.40 for $14,440. Then they would sell forward one contract at the $155 strike price for expiration on Aug. 26. They would immediately receive $251 in the account.

Now if this could be replicated every month for the next 12 months, the investor would gain a return of $3,012, or 20.86% for the year. That assumes that the stock would not rise to the strike price before the expiration date. Even if it does, in this case, the stock would have a gain of 7.34% from $144.40 to $155.00 in just over one month. That is in addition to the 1.738% covered call income. So the total return would be 9.08% in just over one month.

A safer alternative would be to pick a higher strike price. To do that we would sell the call several months forward. For example, the Oct. 21 calls at $170.00 offer a midpoint premium of $2.19 per share.

That $2.19 works out to a return of 1.52% on the $144.40 purchase price. This is less than the income above, but the strike price is significantly higher, making it less risky. Moreover, even if the stock rises to $170.00 per share the capital gain will be 17.73, so the total return will be 19.25%. That will be the return over a 3 month period, so the annualized rate of gain is high at 77%. Moreover, the investor will likely be able to keep the dividend income which will increase the total return.

These are two interesting income plays for investors in CVX stock that look very attractive to long-term value investors.

