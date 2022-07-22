Phoenix Expects to Weather 114 Degree Heat on Friday, July 22

Phoenix, AZ is forecast to experience a searing 114 to 115 degree Fahrenheit heat wave on Friday, July 22. TOther than Las Vegas, this makes Phoenix the hottest place in the United States.

A map of the US on July 21, 2022, shows that the Southwest US is experiencing a scorching summer.

The forecast after that shows that temperatures will begin to slowly cool down. That makes Friday, July 22, 2022, the likely peak temperature point for the summer.

For example, the 7-da forecast will show that over the weekend temperatures will fall to 109 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday and 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, July 24.

For all of next week, there will be an elevated chance of showers, ranging from 30% to 50% during the week. It trails off to a 20% chance of rain by the end of next week.

Excessive Heat Warning

As a result of the high heat, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning until 8 PM on Friday, July 22.

The criteria for an excessive Heat Warning is for a temperature to last over 105 degrees for more than 2 hours.

A heat warning means that some people can be seriously affected by heat if precautions are not taken. Studies in Canada, Europe, and the U.S. have indicated that mortality begins to increase exponentially as the heat increases or stays above a heat index of 104°F.

Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. A combination of high heat and humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat-related illness can occur when the ability of the body to cool itself is challenged, or when there are insufficient levels of fluid or salt in the body due to sweating or dehydration.

So, stay protected until after Friday night.

