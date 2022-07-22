Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Expects to Weather 114 Degree Heat on Friday, July 22

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOJO0_0goNM39W00
Photo by Gary Yost on Unsplash

Phoenix, AZ is forecast to experience a searing 114 to 115 degree Fahrenheit heat wave on Friday, July 22. TOther than Las Vegas, this makes Phoenix the hottest place in the United States.

A map of the US on July 21, 2022, shows that the Southwest US is experiencing a scorching summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19KwbQ_0goNM39W00
Weather.com

The forecast after that shows that temperatures will begin to slowly cool down. That makes Friday, July 22, 2022, the likely peak temperature point for the summer.

For example, the 7-da forecast will show that over the weekend temperatures will fall to 109 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday and 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, July 24.

For all of next week, there will be an elevated chance of showers, ranging from 30% to 50% during the week. It trails off to a 20% chance of rain by the end of next week.

Excessive Heat Warning

As a result of the high heat, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning until 8 PM on Friday, July 22.

The criteria for an excessive Heat Warning is for a temperature to last over 105 degrees for more than 2 hours.

A heat warning means that some people can be seriously affected by heat if precautions are not taken. Studies in Canada, Europe, and the U.S. have indicated that mortality begins to increase exponentially as the heat increases or stays above a heat index of 104°F.

Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. A combination of high heat and humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat-related illness can occur when the ability of the body to cool itself is challenged, or when there are insufficient levels of fluid or salt in the body due to sweating or dehydration.

So, stay protected until after Friday night.

**********************

Don't forget to fully "Follow" me and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA writes articles at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as a Beehiiv free newsletter on stocks and cryptos.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weather# heat warning# desert sun# Phoenix sun# heat stroke

Comments / 2

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
3055 followers

More from Mark Hake

Chevron Is Good Value Now With Attractive Covered Call Income Plays

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Flagstaff Construction on the I-40 For the Next Several Weeks

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation has announced that for the next several weeks there will be construction on the I-40 in Flagstaff. It reaches for 10 miles from the I-17 intersection (milepost 195) to the Walnut Canyon Road intersection (milepost 205).

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Opinion: CNBC's List of Worst States To Live Rank Arizona and Texas the Worst - Reflecting CNBC's bias

CNBC's recently released a report on the U.S. states that it thinks are the worst places to live. It ranked Arizona and Texas as the worst respectively. But somehow these rankings don't match where people are moving.

Read full story
124 comments

Ford Stock Is Good Value Here, Especially With Covered Calls

Ford stock is very cheap now at just 5.9x with a 3.30% dividend yield and 12.9% in covered call income. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
1 comments

Creating Covered Call Income With Cheap Dividend Stocks

These dividend-paying stocks have solid dividends, covered by earnings, and some related covered call plays. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Avoiding a Recession With These Stocks Is Possible

These stocks have high yields, low P/Es and earnings cover the dividends. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Despite a Slowdown in Business, Investors Count On These Stocks To Keep Paying Their Dividends

These stocks have low payout ratios, meaning that their dividends are well covered by earnings. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

The IRS Is Surprisingly Hip to and Alerts Consumers to Tax Scams

The IRS just released an overview of what it calls the "Dirty Dozen" top tax scams on consumers during 2022. The key thing that the IRS says is this: " The IRS doesn'tinitiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. Recognize the telltale signs of a scam."

Read full story

Investors Are Scrutinizing Stocks With High Yields To See If They Can Continue in a Recession

These dividend stocks have attractive yields over 5%, but have enough earnings to pay for them. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Walmart Gets a Black Eye From the Federal Trade Commission

On June 28, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Walmart for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, according to a just-released announcement. The FTC says Walmart customers were "fleeced" out of hundreds of millions of dollars. Its lawsuit alleges that "for years, the company turned a blind eye while scammers took advantage of its failure to properly secure the money transfer services offered at Walmart stores."

Read full story
1 comments

Ethereum Is at a Trough  -  Time to Dive In

Ethereum is near the $1,000 psychologically important level — time to buy in. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
2 comments

3 Tech Stocks Worth Buying Now and Some Call Options

These three are undervalued long-term — plus some ways to play them with call options. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Jennifer Lopez's New Partnership with a Microfinance Lender is Long on Press But Short on Details

Jennifer Lopez, who split from all her business relationships with Alex Rodriguez in early 2021, recently announced on June 9 a partnership deal with a microfinance lender called Grameen America.

Read full story
1 comments

2 Financial Stocks That Have 4%+ Yields and More

Photo by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández on Unsplash. Including covered call option income, you can make over twice that amount. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

3 High Yield REIT Dividend Income Stocks

These Real Estate Investment Trusts earn enough to pay their dividends. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Arizona State

Opinion: Arizona Real Estate is Headed Significantly Lower With a Recession Coming

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
15 comments

The IRS Rolls Out a New and Improved "Where's My Refund" Site

The IRS announced yesterday that its "Where's My Refund" site is now "better than ever." It has also been updated on the IRS's mobile app: IRS2GO. It wants investors to have more faith in this improved site.

Read full story
23 comments
California State

Edison Int'l Stock Has High Yield Call Options for Investors

EIX stock attractive covered call plays on this Southern Cal utility stock. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Faces Massive Water and Growth Issues With New Stage 1 Alerts

The cities of Phoenix and Tempe, AZ declared a Stage 1 water alert and instituted drought management plans on June 1. They join Scottsdale, AZ, which had already declared a Stage 1 alert on January 11, and Mesa, AZ which did so on May 18.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy