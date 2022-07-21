Flagstaff Construction on the I-40 For the Next Several Weeks

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation has announced that for the next several weeks there will be construction on the I-40 in Flagstaff. It reaches for 10 miles from the I-17 intersection (milepost 195) to the Walnut Canyon Road intersection (milepost 205).

The construction zone will cause there to be single lanes on an alternating basis. It will occur during daytime hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers should expect delays of 30 minutes or more. Additionally, motorists can expect some night work with on- and off-ramp closures while the ramps are being paved.

The map Zone of the restrictions can be seen below:

ADOT said that The lane restriction configurations will change over the next few weeks as crews complete paving along I-40. The lane restrictions are expected to last through mid-August.

The purpose of this project is to improve roadway safety and extend the life of the pavement. ADOT also said that the paving project will create a smoother ride for drivers and fix years of winter weather damage to the road surface.

The cost of the project is $16.4 million and will include the following:

Mill and replace existing pavement on the east- and westbound travel lanes and shoulders.

Mill and replace existing ramp pavement at four interchanges.

Repair bridge decks on all bridges within the project limits.

Replace existing barriers and guardrails as needed.

The project will start on Thursday, July 19, and last several weeks. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout construction.

During construction, portions of the roadway will be reduced to a single lane. Motorists should expect slower traffic and delays.

According to KTAR News, the restrictions will change as the work progresses. Sections of roadway will be limited to one way in each direction and the speed limit reduced to 45 mph in work zones.

