Walmart Gets a Black Eye From the Federal Trade Commission

On June 28, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Walmart for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, according to a just-released announcement.

The FTC says Walmart customers were "fleeced" out of hundreds of millions of dollars. Its lawsuit alleges that "for years, the company turned a blind eye while scammers took advantage of its failure to properly secure the money transfer services offered at Walmart stores."

“While scammers used its money transfer services to make off with cash, Walmart looked the other way and pocketed millions in fees,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Consumers have lost hundreds of millions, and the Commission is holding Walmart accountable for letting fraudsters fleece its customers.”

Walmart immediately issued a press release in response. It said that the lawsuit was "factually flawed" and "legally baseless." The company also said it was denied the opportunity of hearing directly from them.

It also said another company was to blame. The reason is "... the agency already attributed to another company while that company was under the federal government’s direct supervision."

Walmart ended the statement by saying it will defend its robust anti-fraud efforts. However, it did not directly address the specific allegations made by the FTC.

For example, the complaint cites numerous instances in which law enforcement investigations found that scammers relied on Walmart money transfers as a primary way to receive payments, including in telemarketing schemes like IRS impersonation schemes, relative-in-need “grandparent” scams, sweepstakes scams, and others.

The complaint said that "more than $197 million in payments that were the subject of fraud complaints were sent or received at Walmart, with more than $1.3 billion in related payments also possibly connected to the fraud."

This could have a deleterious effect on Walmart, especially if the lawsuit gains national and international attention and dents its reputation.

Walmart filed its response after the market closed on June 28. WMT stock closed down $1.75, down 1.41%.

******************

Don't forget to fully "Follow" me and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA writes articles at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as a Beehiiv free newsletter on stocks and cryptos.