2 Financial Stocks That Have 4%+ Yields and More

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fma7M_0gBwqYTg00
Photo by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández on Unsplash

Including covered call option income, you can make over twice that amount

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Financial stocks have recently taken a hit. These 2 stocks now have dividend yields of over 4.0%. They are also cheap with low valuation metrics like low price/earnings multiples and price/book value ratios. We also look at several options plays that can create additional income that could produce over 9% annually, including dividends, for the covered call investor.

Here is one more benefit of buying both of these stocks. They have prices below $30, so you can buy 100 shares of both for a total of less than $4,500 to create covered call income.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) $16.39 — June 15, so 100 Shares = $1,639

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mamyk_0gBwqYTg00
Google Finance

This investment firm has a dividend yield of 4.71% and its earnings more than cover the dividend, giving it a payout ratio of less than 31%. The company produces fees from assets under management, rather than from interest rate spreads like at banks.

Moreover, IVZ stock now is cheap at just 6.5x 2022 earnings per share (EPS) and 5.9x 2023 EPS. In addition, its payout ratio is less than 31% (i.e., $0.75 dividend /$2.49 EPS = 0.301). In addition, analysts still forecast that earnings will grow 11.1% in 2023 over 2022.

Investors who want to make extra income on at least 100 shares can sell out-of-the-money call options. One reasonable play here is the Oct. 21 $21.00 strike price calls, which trade for $0.30 per call contract at the midpoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qu0yW_0gBwqYTg00
IVZ — Oct. 21 Calls — Barchart — as of June 15

This means that after buying 100 shares at $16.39 for $1,639, investors can sell for $30 the right to buy the 100 shares of stock to someone else at $21.00 on or before Oct. 21., up to 128 days away. That extra $30 income represents an immediate return of $1.89% on the $1,639. If held to the end of the 128 days and the stock doesn’t rise over $21.00 (i.e., rise by 28% over today’s price), the investor keeps all of the $30 income.

That works out to an annualized return of 5.67% if the covered call option seller can repeat this 3 times per year (i.e., 1.89% earned every 128 days). As a result, over a year, the investor in IVZ collects 4.71% in dividends and 5.67% in covered call income, for a total yield of over 10% (10.38%). That provides good protection to the investor’s investment in IVZ stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cadJj_0gBwqYTg00
Photo by lo lo on Unsplash

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)- $27.87, So 100 Shares Cost $2,787

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyRLi_0gBwqYTg00
Google Finance

Jefferies Financial Group is an NYC investment bank that yields 4.306%, trades below its book value, and is on a cheap forward P/E multiple of just 7.85x for 2022 and 6.82x for 2023.

In addition, the stock has a tangible book value per share (TBVPS) of $35.79, according to Seeking Alpha. So at $27.87, its P/TBVPS is just 0.78x.

Moreover, given that analysts’ forecast of $3.48 EPS for 2022 this more than covers the annual dividend payment of $1.20. So JEF stock has a payout ratio of just 34.5%. That is because the ratio of $1.20 in dividends to the $3.48 EPS is 0.345.

In other words, even if the earnings of the company were to fall by 50% to $1.74 in the ongoing recession Jefferies can still keep paying its dividend. This makes the dividend and the stock fairly secure at these levels. It also means that covered call sales for out-of-the-money call options will be lucrative.

For example, the Sept. 16, $35 call options trade for 30 cents at the midpoint. That means that you could sell 1 call option contract today (assuming you have 100 shares of JEF that cost $2,787) and collect $30.00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOPSi_0gBwqYTg00
JEF — Sept. 16 Call Options — Barchart — as of June 15

This works out to a yield of 1.076% if the calls are held short for the next 93 days. That works out to an annualized return of about 4.30% (i.e. ($30 x4)/$2,787) assuming this play could be replicated 4 times a year. So, in total, the out-of-the-money short sell would make a total return of 8.306% (including the 4.306% dividend yield).

So, these two stocks, of which 100 shares each would cost less than $4,426 will produce 10.38% and 8.60% respectively in total income for the investor.

The weighted average return (assuming the stocks are not exercised) could be around 9.26% annually. That is a good return for most value investors.

***************

Don't forget to fully "Follow" me and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA writes articles at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as a Beehiiv free newsletter on stocks and cryptos.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dividends# Stocks# Investing# Options# Money

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
2850 followers

More from Mark Hake

Jennifer Lopez's New Partnership with a Microfinance Lender is Long on Press But Short on Details

Jennifer Lopez, who split from all her business relationships with Alex Rodriguez in early 2021, recently announced on June 9 a partnership deal with a microfinance lender called Grameen America.

Read full story
1 comments

3 High Yield REIT Dividend Income Stocks

These Real Estate Investment Trusts earn enough to pay their dividends. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Arizona State

Opinion: Arizona Real Estate is Headed Significantly Lower With a Recession Coming

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
8 comments

The IRS Rolls Out a New and Improved "Where's My Refund" Site

The IRS announced yesterday that its "Where's My Refund" site is now "better than ever." It has also been updated on the IRS's mobile app: IRS2GO. It wants investors to have more faith in this improved site.

Read full story
23 comments
California State

Edison Int'l Stock Has High Yield Call Options for Investors

EIX stock attractive covered call plays on this Southern Cal utility stock. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Faces Massive Water and Growth Issues With New Stage 1 Alerts

The cities of Phoenix and Tempe, AZ declared a Stage 1 water alert and instituted drought management plans on June 1. They join Scottsdale, AZ, which had already declared a Stage 1 alert on January 11, and Mesa, AZ which did so on May 18.

Read full story
24 comments

The FTC Shuts Down a Massive Consumer Fraud and Pyramid Scheme

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on May 31 that it shut down a "wide-ranging operation" that scammed consumers out of more than $213 million. The operation, called Financial Education Services, "a sprawling bogus credit repair scheme" was temporarily shut down by a federal court. This was a result of a complaint filed by the FTC and included its owners, Parimal Naik, Michael Toloff, Christopher Toloff, and Gerald Thompson.

Read full story
18 comments

FDA Says Strawberries Bought in March and April Have Hepatitis A

Just after you thought it was safe to go to the grocery store, after a recent salmonella outbreak, the FDA, along with the CDC, reports that strawberries bought between March 5 and April 25 have Hepatitis A.

Read full story
19 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Plans On Executing 2nd Man in 8 Years on June 8

Frank Atwood, convicted of murdering an 8-year Tuscon, Arizona toddler in 1984, is now scheduled to be executed on June 8 in Florence, Arizona. A federal appeals court denied a request by lawyers to make new arguments.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Weather Over Memorial Day Weekend Will Be Moderate

The Phoenix, Arizona weather over the Memorial Day Weekend will be reasonably moderate, with a high of 101 degrees on Saturday, and 95 on Sunday and Monday. This is the forecast from the National Weather Service, as of Saturday noon.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona To Speed Up 4 Lane Highways from Phoenix to Las Vegas

The AZ Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) is trying to reduce the 2-lane highway section from Phoenix to Las Vegas down to just 30 miles. Right now there are still 40 miles in 2-lane on I-93 from Wickenburg, AZ to I-40.

Read full story
35 comments

Utility Stocks Are Gaining Popularity With a Possible Recession

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
1 comments

New Homes Sales Fell 16.6%, and Were Down 19.8% in the South and 13.8% in the West

In a major signal that the US economy could be headed to a major recession, the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) agency reported on May 24 that new single-family sales fell 16.6% in April on a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Opinion: Arizona Customers of a Major Utility Can Expect Price Increases

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
9 comments

Conservative Stocks to Hold To Hedge Your Portfolio

These stocks will help you hedge your portfolio through their stable dividend yields and low P/E valuations. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Michael Burry Has a New Short Target: Apple Stock

He just revealed a huge bet that Apple stock is going to fall by buying Apple put options. Michael Burry, head of Scion Asset Management, just reported a huge short position with put options in Apple (AAPL). He has been very successful in investing during past downturns.

Read full story

Tech Stocks Trading Below 10x Earnings and Pay Dividends

HP Inc (HPQ) - This PC and printer company has a 2.7% dividend yield and a forward P/E of 8.2 times with a 16.7% FCF yield. Avnet (AVT): An electronics distributor with a 2.1% yield paid for the last eight years and a forward P/E of 7.1 times.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Twitter Stock a Good Arbitrage Here?

On April 25, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) agreed to allow Elon Musk to buy the company for $54.20, or $44 billion in cash. The problem is the stock trades for just $40.72 as of May 13. On April 21, right before Musk disclosed his stake of 9% in TWTR stock, it traded for $45.51, much higher than the stock today.

Read full story

Dividend Stocks Worth Buying For Long-Term Investors

HP Inc (HPQ): This low P/E stock has a 2.70% dividend yield with a low 23% payout ratio. Intel Corp (INTC): This chipmaker has a low P/E, a 3.30% dividend yield, and a low 41.5% payout ratio.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy