The IRS Rolls Out a New and Improved "Where's My Refund" Site

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXh8p_0g4Tvrt100
Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash

The IRS announced yesterday that its "Where's My Refund" site is now "better than ever." It has also been updated on the IRS's mobile app: IRS2GO.

It wants investors to have more faith in this improved site.

The changes, however, seem to be minimal. The main one seems to be that you can check your refunds for the past three years: 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Apparently, before this, you could only check for the past 2 years.

Of course, that begs the question: Is the IRS still behind on issuing refunds for 2019 and 2020? (Not sure if this means it's also still behind on the refunds for 2021, but that seems likely).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvp5f_0g4Tvrt100
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch

What the Site and App Does

Taxpayers can check the status of their refund on the site or the app within:

  • 24 hours after e-filing a 2021 tax year return.
  • Three or four days after e-filing 2019 or 2020 returns.
  • Four weeks after mailing a return.

The IRS does not want you to call them anymore. The IRS is now extremely explicit about this. Here is what the announcement says:

"The Where's My Refund tool should be the first place people go for more information about checking the status of a tax refund."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2A4L_0g4Tvrt100
Image by rawpixel.com

Why You Have to Wait 21 Days

This is like the phrase "don't call me, I'll call you" or, at least wait 21 days:

"There's no need to call the IRS to check on refund status unless it's been more than 21 days since they filed the return, or the tool says the IRS can provide more information."

On March 23, the IRS announced that even if you filed electronically it can take longer than 21 days to get your refund. It gave a number of reasons.

For example, " A manual review may be necessary when a return has errors, is incomplete or is affected by identity theft or fraud."

Other reasons are:

According to Kiplinger, fewer than 10% of the people who called the IRS were able to get through last year. In fact, millions of people still have not even received their 2020 tax refunds.

Moreover, at the end of 2020, more than 11 million tax returns had not been processed, and that carried over to the 2021 season.

Bottom Line

If you can’t get through to the IRS on the phone, you will have to use their IRS2GO app, go to your account online with the IRS, or use one of their volunteer programs to get assistance.

Just don't expect to talk to anyone on the phone at the IRS.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" me and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name.

*********************

Mark Hake writes articles on InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as a Beehiiv free newsletter on stocks and cryptos.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Taxes# Tax Refund# IRS# Internal Revenue Service# Money

Comments / 23

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
2806 followers

More from Mark Hake

Opinion: Arizona Real Estate is Headed Significantly Lower With a Recession Coming

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
5 comments

Edison Int'l Stock Has High Yield Call Options for Investors

EIX stock attractive covered call plays on this Southern Cal utility stock. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Arizona Faces Massive Water and Growth Issues With New Stage 1 Alerts

The cities of Phoenix and Tempe, AZ declared a Stage 1 water alert and instituted drought management plans on June 1. They join Scottsdale, AZ, which had already declared a Stage 1 alert on January 11, and Mesa, AZ which did so on May 18.

Read full story
22 comments

The FTC Shuts Down a Massive Consumer Fraud and Pyramid Scheme

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on May 31 that it shut down a "wide-ranging operation" that scammed consumers out of more than $213 million. The operation, called Financial Education Services, "a sprawling bogus credit repair scheme" was temporarily shut down by a federal court. This was a result of a complaint filed by the FTC and included its owners, Parimal Naik, Michael Toloff, Christopher Toloff, and Gerald Thompson.

Read full story
18 comments

FDA Says Strawberries Bought in March and April Have Hepatitis A

Just after you thought it was safe to go to the grocery store, after a recent salmonella outbreak, the FDA, along with the CDC, reports that strawberries bought between March 5 and April 25 have Hepatitis A.

Read full story
19 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Plans On Executing 2nd Man in 8 Years on June 8

Frank Atwood, convicted of murdering an 8-year Tuscon, Arizona toddler in 1984, is now scheduled to be executed on June 8 in Florence, Arizona. A federal appeals court denied a request by lawyers to make new arguments.

Read full story
1 comments

Phoenix Weather Over Memorial Day Weekend Will Be Moderate

The Phoenix, Arizona weather over the Memorial Day Weekend will be reasonably moderate, with a high of 101 degrees on Saturday, and 95 on Sunday and Monday. This is the forecast from the National Weather Service, as of Saturday noon.

Read full story
1 comments

Arizona To Speed Up 4 Lane Highways from Phoenix to Las Vegas

The AZ Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) is trying to reduce the 2-lane highway section from Phoenix to Las Vegas down to just 30 miles. Right now there are still 40 miles in 2-lane on I-93 from Wickenburg, AZ to I-40.

Read full story
34 comments

Utility Stocks Are Gaining Popularity With a Possible Recession

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
1 comments

New Homes Sales Fell 16.6%, and Were Down 19.8% in the South and 13.8% in the West

In a major signal that the US economy could be headed to a major recession, the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) agency reported on May 24 that new single-family sales fell 16.6% in April on a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Opinion: Arizona Customers of a Major Utility Can Expect Price Increases

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
9 comments

Conservative Stocks to Hold To Hedge Your Portfolio

These stocks will help you hedge your portfolio through their stable dividend yields and low P/E valuations. This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Michael Burry Has a New Short Target: Apple Stock

He just revealed a huge bet that Apple stock is going to fall by buying Apple put options. Michael Burry, head of Scion Asset Management, just reported a huge short position with put options in Apple (AAPL). He has been very successful in investing during past downturns.

Read full story

Tech Stocks Trading Below 10x Earnings and Pay Dividends

HP Inc (HPQ) - This PC and printer company has a 2.7% dividend yield and a forward P/E of 8.2 times with a 16.7% FCF yield. Avnet (AVT): An electronics distributor with a 2.1% yield paid for the last eight years and a forward P/E of 7.1 times.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Twitter Stock a Good Arbitrage Here?

On April 25, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) agreed to allow Elon Musk to buy the company for $54.20, or $44 billion in cash. The problem is the stock trades for just $40.72 as of May 13. On April 21, right before Musk disclosed his stake of 9% in TWTR stock, it traded for $45.51, much higher than the stock today.

Read full story

Dividend Stocks Worth Buying For Long-Term Investors

HP Inc (HPQ): This low P/E stock has a 2.70% dividend yield with a low 23% payout ratio. Intel Corp (INTC): This chipmaker has a low P/E, a 3.30% dividend yield, and a low 41.5% payout ratio.

Read full story

Facebook Stock Looks Way Too Cheap

Meta Platforms (FB), the parent of Facebook, is a bargain now. Its latest earnings show that daily average users (DAUs) are up, not down, like last quarter. Its FCF margins rose as well. As a result, this makes FB stock look deeply undervalued.

Read full story

Arizona Executions are Now Rolling Forward Despite the Costs

Arizona is now executing prisoners after an 8-year hiatus. On May 11 one person was executed and another one is scheduled for June 8. This is despite the costs which can total $3 to $4 million per case.

Read full story

Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans Parent Stock Could Get Hurt

Rocket Companies (RKT), which owns Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, faces margin compression and lower earnings. The reason is home refinancing volumes and new mortgage applications are drying up.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy