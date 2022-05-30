FDA Says Strawberries Bought in March and April Have Hepatitis A

Just after you thought it was safe to go to the grocery store, after a recent salmonella outbreak, the FDA, along with the CDC, reports that strawberries bought between March 5 and April 25 have Hepatitis A.

Although the strawberries are past shelf life, if you froze them, you definitely should not eat them. Throw them out.

This came out in a bulletin by the FDA and also in Canada. The strawberries carried the virus from the following two manufacturers: FreshKampo and HEB. The problem is they were marketing to a large number of popular groceries:

Aldi

HEB

Kroger

Safeway

Sprouts Farmers Market

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Weis Markets

WinCo Foods

Americans should check their freezers in case the affected brand was purchased and then frozen for later use.

What Could Happen?

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. It can be a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

Hep A can be picked up from an infected person. But most cases are caused by eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

Symptoms of hepatitis A infection include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool.

People with hepatitis A infections usually completely recover within one to two weeks. Rarely, hepatitis A can be chronic, with infection relapses.

The CDC recommends taking a vaccine within two weeks of exposure with a post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) vaccine.

PEP consists of:

Hepatitis A vaccine for people between the ages of 1 and 40 years

Hepatitis A virus-specific immunoglobulin (IG) for people outside of this age range, but the hepatitis A vaccine can be substituted if IG is not available.

Those with evidence of previous vaccination or who can confirm previous hepatitis A illness do not require PEP.

Either way, people who have eaten these strawberries should consult their doctor.

