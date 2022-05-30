FDA Says Strawberries Bought in March and April Have Hepatitis A

Just after you thought it was safe to go to the grocery store, after a recent salmonella outbreak, the FDA, along with the CDC, reports that strawberries bought between March 5 and April 25 have Hepatitis A.
Although the strawberries are past shelf life, if you froze them, you definitely should not eat them. Throw them out.
This came out in a bulletin by the FDA and also in Canada. The strawberries carried the virus from the following two manufacturers: FreshKampo and HEB. The problem is they were marketing to a large number of popular groceries:
- Aldi
- HEB
- Kroger
- Safeway
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Weis Markets
- WinCo Foods
Americans should check their freezers in case the affected brand was purchased and then frozen for later use.
What Could Happen?
Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. It can be a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.
Hep A can be picked up from an infected person. But most cases are caused by eating or drinking contaminated food or water.
Symptoms of hepatitis A infection include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool.
People with hepatitis A infections usually completely recover within one to two weeks. Rarely, hepatitis A can be chronic, with infection relapses.
The CDC recommends taking a vaccine within two weeks of exposure with a post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) vaccine.
PEP consists of:
- Hepatitis A vaccine for people between the ages of 1 and 40 years
- Hepatitis A virus-specific immunoglobulin (IG) for people outside of this age range, but the hepatitis A vaccine can be substituted if IG is not available.
- Those with evidence of previous vaccination or who can confirm previous hepatitis A illness do not require PEP.
Either way, people who have eaten these strawberries should consult their doctor.
