Tech Stocks Trading Below 10x Earnings and Pay Dividends

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IF19I_0fiKMILO00
Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com

These 5 tech stocks listed in the US have forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples below 10 times that pay dividends with significant dividend yields. This makes them suitable investments for bargain-hunting value investors. 

The five are:

  • HP Inc (HPQ) -  This PC and printer company has a 2.7% dividend yield and a forward P/E of 8.2 times with a 16.7% FCF yield.
  • Avnet (AVT): An electronics distributor with a 2.1% yield paid for the last eight years and a forward P/E of 7.1 times.
  • KT Corp (KT): Korean telecom with a 5.2% yield paid for the last 6 years and a forward P/E of 6.6 times.
  • United Microelectronics (UMC): Taiwan chipmaker with a prospective 4.4% yield, with a dividend paid for the last 10 years and a 7.9times forward P/E.
  • Qualcomm (QCOM) - A major US telecom chip designer with a 2.2% yield and a forward P/E of just 10.5 times.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hy8Jn_0fiKMILO00
HP Inc.

HP Inc (HPQ)

HP is s a low-tech company that has a decent 2.7% yield. It also has a consistent buyback program. Its annual $1.00 dividend is 23% of its $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) forecast for 2022. Moreover, HP has produced 11 consecutive years of dividend increases, as well as 32 years of continuous dividend payments.

Based on analysts’ estimates, HPQ stock trades for just 8.2 times forward earnings estimates.

Warren Buffett likes HP and recently took a large 11.4% stake in the company. HPQ stock is likely to be one of the top tech stocks to own with a P/E below 10x and pays a dividend.

Avnet (AVT)

Avnet is an electronics distributor that pays a $1.04 dividend annually. This gives it a 2.1% dividend yield. Moreover, Avnet has paid a dividend annually for the past 8 years.

Analysts forecast that it will make $6.85 this year, well more than the $1.04 dividend. Earnings will rise to $6.86 next year. So, at $48.60 AVT stock trades on a forward P/E of just over 7.1.

This is mainly due to the higher price of chips and other technology-related items, as well as higher logistics-related revenue. Avnet is one of the best cheap tech stocks to own that pay consistent dividends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdXOl_0fiKMILO00
KT Corp

KT Corp (KT)

KT Corp is a South Korean telecom operator. It also provides broadband services, as well as media and content services. These include IPTV, satellite TV, digital music, e-commerce, online advertising consulting, and other related services.

KT Corp pays one annual dividend each year. It recently declared its dividend on April 27 for 75.47 cents. It does not go ex-dividend again until Dec. 30, 2022, when the next dividend is declared in May of 2023. That gives it a dividend yield of 5.36% if the dividend next year is the same next year.

This is one of the few cases where the ex-dividend date is actually before the declaration date by 4 months. So if you buy the stock assume its dividend will be close to the prior dividend.

The stock has a forward P/E of 6.6 times, according to Seeking Alpha, and a 6.25x multiple according to Refinitiv. With its high dividend yield and low P/E, KT stock is the kind of bargain tech stock investors love.

United Microelectronics (UMC)

United Micro is a foundry semiconductor chip manufacturer with plants throughout the world. Like KT Corp, it pays a dividend once a year. However, the ex-date is after the declaration date, not before like at KT stock. Usually, the ex-date is in mid-July, so there is still time to get in on this year’s dividend.

Last year the dividend was set at 28.66 cents, giving it a 3.4% dividend yield. This year it's likely to be much higher this year. Here is why: its dividend payout was 34.5%, so assuming its EPS hits $1.12 this year, the new dividend could be 38.64 cents. So at today’s price of $8.83, UMC stock has a prospective yield of 4.38%.

Moreover, UMC stock has a forward P/E of just 7.9 times. That makes it one of the best stocks for bargain-focused investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RH3go_0fiKMILO00
Qualcomm

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Qualcomm is a mobile technology firm with a huge patent portfolio and high earnings power. Analysts forecast $12.59 in EPS this year, up 47.4% over last year. And for next year they estimate 5% higher earnings at $13.19. This gives QCOM a forward P/E of just 10.5 times.

Moreover, the dividend of $3 per share is less than a quarter of the $12.59 earnings projected this year. At today's price of $138.05, this gives it a 2.2% dividend yield.

Qualcomm has paid a dividend in each of the past 18 years. This makes it very likely that the company will keep doing this even if there is a recession. This makes it one of the best tech stocks to own with a low P/E and a good dividend yield.

By the way, don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name.

********************

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities.

I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Mark Hake writes articles on InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as a Beehiiv free newsletter on stocks and cryptos.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stocks# Investing# Dividends# Tech stocks# Money

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
2468 followers

More from Mark Hake

Michael Burry Has a New Short Target: Apple Stock

He just revealed a huge bet that Apple stock is going to fall by buying Apple put options. Michael Burry, head of Scion Asset Management, just reported a huge short position with put options in Apple (AAPL). He has been very successful in investing during past downturns.

Read full story

Is Twitter Stock a Good Arbitrage Here?

On April 25, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) agreed to allow Elon Musk to buy the company for $54.20, or $44 billion in cash. The problem is the stock trades for just $40.72 as of May 13. On April 21, right before Musk disclosed his stake of 9% in TWTR stock, it traded for $45.51, much higher than the stock today.

Read full story

Dividend Stocks Worth Buying For Long-Term Investors

HP Inc (HPQ): This low P/E stock has a 2.70% dividend yield with a low 23% payout ratio. Intel Corp (INTC): This chipmaker has a low P/E, a 3.30% dividend yield, and a low 41.5% payout ratio.

Read full story

Facebook Stock Looks Way Too Cheap

Meta Platforms (FB), the parent of Facebook, is a bargain now. Its latest earnings show that daily average users (DAUs) are up, not down, like last quarter. Its FCF margins rose as well. As a result, this makes FB stock look deeply undervalued.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Executions are Now Rolling Forward Despite the Costs

Arizona is now executing prisoners after an 8-year hiatus. On May 11 one person was executed and another one is scheduled for June 8. This is despite the costs which can total $3 to $4 million per case.

Read full story

Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans Parent Stock Could Get Hurt

Rocket Companies (RKT), which owns Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, faces margin compression and lower earnings. The reason is home refinancing volumes and new mortgage applications are drying up.

Read full story

Undervalued Stocks Worth Buying For the Long-Term

HP Inc. (HPQ) — The computer printer maker has a 2.74% yield as well as a hefty, consistent buyback program. Target (TGT) — A fast-growing retailer with good cash flow - enough to pay a 1.58% yield and a 6.88% buyback yield.

Read full story

Nio Stock Could Be a Bargain As Its EV Production Ramps Up

Nio (NIO), the Chinese EV (electric vehicle) sedan maker could be a huge bargain here. The stock is down a lot, as other EV makers have fallen. But now that the company is reawakening from the severe Covid-19 restrictions in the Shanghai area, it could ramp up quickly. It looks like sales might even double over the next two years. That will undoubtedly push NIO stock much higher.

Read full story

The Social Security Administration Tracks Baby Names

Of all places in the world that track baby names, you would not think it is the Social Security Administration. But that is what it does. The SSA has just published a blog with the top 10 most popular names for boys and girls in 2021.

Read full story

Scambaiters Are Helping the Growing Victims of Online Scams

A number of YouTube sites, online operators, and individuals are now fighting back against the hordes of scammers mainly from overseas call centers. Scammers have become increasingly sophisticated in the past two years or so. Many are now using Zelle to directly debit supposed "refunds" out of victims' accounts.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix is a Hotbed for Tech Companies - Now Seen as Silicon Desert

Phoenix, Arizona is growing quickly, but tech companies are now swarming here. The city is becoming known as the new Silicon Valley - i.e., the "Silicon Desert". Here are some of the projects and moves that global tech companies have announced recently:

Read full story
5 comments

Amazon Takes a Massive Hit From Inflation

Amazon (AMZN) stock has taken a 14% hit ever since it released its Q1 results on April 28. The online merchant had a massive outflow of free cash flow (FCF) in the last 12 months. This does not bode well for AMZN stock going forward.

Read full story
6 comments

Stocks With Growing Dividends Will Survive a Recession

These dividend stocks will very likely keep their payouts at the same or higher levels, given their history and cash flows. AT&T (T): The company clearly has the ability to fund its $1.11 dividend payout now that it has spun off Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). The stock yields 5.7%.

Read full story
1 comments

Protect Your Stock Portfolio By Buying SPY Puts

A very easy way to play a falling market is to buy forward puts betting the market falls two months out in the future. This is fairly easy and a reasonably cheap way to protect a portion of your portfolio in case the market keeps falling.

Read full story

Opinion: Who Could Lose More Money - Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, formerly husband and wife, are in the middle of a knock-down, drag-out public lawsuit in Virginia. He sued her in Fairfax, VA in a defamation trial over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post. She is counter-suing, and the whole thing has become quite a spectacle.

Read full story

Student Loan Payments Are Delayed Again to Aug. 31

On April 24, the Federal Student Aid division of the US Department of Education announced a further "pause" in loan payments and set interest rates to 0% for eligible federal student loans. The pause is set through Aug. 31, 2022.

Read full story
16 comments

AMC Entertainment Is Back to Acquiring Theaters

People are back to seeing movies. As a result, AMC Entertainment (AMC) is returning to making profits, and just recently started acquiring more theaters. Moreover, after peaking again last month, AMC stock is now down to a point where it is worth buying.

Read full story

Home Sales Are Down 2.7% From Last Month and 4.5% YoY

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) released their March sales of existing homes stats on April 20. The bottom line is that homes sales have fallen for the second month in a row.

Read full story
3 comments

The IRS Wants You to Know -"Where's My Refund?"

IRS - Where's My Refund. If you don't want to watch it, here is what it essentially says:. If you e-filed your return, after 24 hours, go to irs.gov/refunds to check on its status.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy