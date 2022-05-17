Is Twitter Stock a Good Arbitrage Here?

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z422B_0ff9Pono00
Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

On April 25, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) agreed to allow Elon Musk to buy the company for $54.20, or $44 billion in cash.

The problem is the stock trades for just $40.72 as of May 13. On April 21, right before Musk disclosed his stake of 9% in TWTR stock, it traded for $45.51, much higher than the stock today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6I5i_0ff9Pono00
Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash

What happened? On May 13, Musk tweeted that he was putting the deal on hold "temporarily." But later in the day, 2 hours later, he said he was "still committed to acquisition." The Wall Street Journal, lawyers close to Mr. Musk urged him to send that follow-up tweet.

Moreover, the WSJ pointed out that the signed agreement waived due diligence on the purchase contract. The truth is that he really has no choice. He is going to have to purchase Twitter.

The only issue is the price. That is going to be very difficult to cut. Musk says that he relied on the company's releases that only 5% of its accounts were bots or fake accounts. That seems to imply that if he finds out otherwise he could go back on his deal and try to reprice it.

The problem is the probability of getting a lower price is very low, probably less than 50%. We can use that to come up with a way to estimate the merger arbitrage opportunity now for investors in TWTR stock.

Using Probability to Assess the Merger Arb Return

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSwGX_0ff9Pono00
Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

It's very simple. Let's say there is a 40% probability that Musk can successfully force Twitter to accept a lower price. For one, he would have to give up $1 billion. He would also look pretty stupid and his reputation would be scarred. Musk cares about his rep, so I don't think the likelihood is high he would pay out the $1 billion breakup fee.

So, let's say that there is a 40% probability he pays $43.36 per share or 20% below the $54.20 he originally agreed. That leaves a 60% probability of going through with the $54.20 deal.

Next, we add up these two probability-weighted prices. For example, 40% x $43.36 = $17.34. And, 60% x $54.20 = $32.52. So, if we add together $17.34 with $32.52, the expected price is $49.86.

That provides a very good return to investors today at $40.72, as of May 13. In other words, the potential return is 22.4% (i.e., $49.86/$40.72-1=0.224).This implies that there is a very merger arb opportunity. In fact, any price up to about $45.30 or so provides a good return, since that means that this will provide a probability-weighted 10% return to investors.

Where This Leaves Investors in TWTR Stock

Twitter reported negative free cash flow (FCF) during Q1. Its adjusted FCF fell from $210.8 million last year to -$34.6 million in Q1 2022. Moreover, Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $126 million, compared to $390 million in the same period last year. In other words, the company is having trouble generating cash from its operations.

For example, its advertising revenue was down 23% to $1.11 billion during Q1. Moreover, its subscription revenue was off 31% to $94 million. So it is facing declining revenue streams as well.

The adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $1.18 billion. But this included $315.4 million in taxes added back, which is an outlier. If we eliminate this the adj. EBITDA falls to $864.6 million, or 72% of revenue. If we use the forecast for 2022 of $5.89 billion, the adj. EBITDA works out to $4.24 billion.

So the projected takeover price of $44 billion is about 10.3 times adj. EBITDA. That seems high since most private equity firms like to acquire companies for no more than 4 to 6 times EBITDA. This is likely why Musk is trying to lower the acquisition cost.

As a result, this is a good deal for investors. Even a 20% lower takeover price would still lower the price/EBITDA to less than 8 times. So investors in TWTR stock should take the deal and run. Assuming the deal gets locked down soon this represents a very good potential return for investors. In fact, they should consider buying more shares now if this will lower their acquisition cost.

****************

By the way, don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name.

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities.

I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Mark Hake writes articles on InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as a Beehiiv free newsletter on stocks and cryptos.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stocks# Twitter# Finance# Investing# Money

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
2465 followers

More from Mark Hake

Michael Burry Has a New Short Target: Apple Stock

He just revealed a huge bet that Apple stock is going to fall by buying Apple put options. Michael Burry, head of Scion Asset Management, just reported a huge short position with put options in Apple (AAPL). He has been very successful in investing during past downturns.

Read full story

Tech Stocks Trading Below 10x Earnings and Pay Dividends

HP Inc (HPQ) - This PC and printer company has a 2.7% dividend yield and a forward P/E of 8.2 times with a 16.7% FCF yield. Avnet (AVT): An electronics distributor with a 2.1% yield paid for the last eight years and a forward P/E of 7.1 times.

Read full story

Dividend Stocks Worth Buying For Long-Term Investors

HP Inc (HPQ): This low P/E stock has a 2.70% dividend yield with a low 23% payout ratio. Intel Corp (INTC): This chipmaker has a low P/E, a 3.30% dividend yield, and a low 41.5% payout ratio.

Read full story

Facebook Stock Looks Way Too Cheap

Meta Platforms (FB), the parent of Facebook, is a bargain now. Its latest earnings show that daily average users (DAUs) are up, not down, like last quarter. Its FCF margins rose as well. As a result, this makes FB stock look deeply undervalued.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Executions are Now Rolling Forward Despite the Costs

Arizona is now executing prisoners after an 8-year hiatus. On May 11 one person was executed and another one is scheduled for June 8. This is despite the costs which can total $3 to $4 million per case.

Read full story

Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans Parent Stock Could Get Hurt

Rocket Companies (RKT), which owns Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, faces margin compression and lower earnings. The reason is home refinancing volumes and new mortgage applications are drying up.

Read full story

Undervalued Stocks Worth Buying For the Long-Term

HP Inc. (HPQ) — The computer printer maker has a 2.74% yield as well as a hefty, consistent buyback program. Target (TGT) — A fast-growing retailer with good cash flow - enough to pay a 1.58% yield and a 6.88% buyback yield.

Read full story

Nio Stock Could Be a Bargain As Its EV Production Ramps Up

Nio (NIO), the Chinese EV (electric vehicle) sedan maker could be a huge bargain here. The stock is down a lot, as other EV makers have fallen. But now that the company is reawakening from the severe Covid-19 restrictions in the Shanghai area, it could ramp up quickly. It looks like sales might even double over the next two years. That will undoubtedly push NIO stock much higher.

Read full story

The Social Security Administration Tracks Baby Names

Of all places in the world that track baby names, you would not think it is the Social Security Administration. But that is what it does. The SSA has just published a blog with the top 10 most popular names for boys and girls in 2021.

Read full story

Scambaiters Are Helping the Growing Victims of Online Scams

A number of YouTube sites, online operators, and individuals are now fighting back against the hordes of scammers mainly from overseas call centers. Scammers have become increasingly sophisticated in the past two years or so. Many are now using Zelle to directly debit supposed "refunds" out of victims' accounts.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix is a Hotbed for Tech Companies - Now Seen as Silicon Desert

Phoenix, Arizona is growing quickly, but tech companies are now swarming here. The city is becoming known as the new Silicon Valley - i.e., the "Silicon Desert". Here are some of the projects and moves that global tech companies have announced recently:

Read full story
5 comments

Amazon Takes a Massive Hit From Inflation

Amazon (AMZN) stock has taken a 14% hit ever since it released its Q1 results on April 28. The online merchant had a massive outflow of free cash flow (FCF) in the last 12 months. This does not bode well for AMZN stock going forward.

Read full story
6 comments

Stocks With Growing Dividends Will Survive a Recession

These dividend stocks will very likely keep their payouts at the same or higher levels, given their history and cash flows. AT&T (T): The company clearly has the ability to fund its $1.11 dividend payout now that it has spun off Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). The stock yields 5.7%.

Read full story
1 comments

Protect Your Stock Portfolio By Buying SPY Puts

A very easy way to play a falling market is to buy forward puts betting the market falls two months out in the future. This is fairly easy and a reasonably cheap way to protect a portion of your portfolio in case the market keeps falling.

Read full story

Opinion: Who Could Lose More Money - Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, formerly husband and wife, are in the middle of a knock-down, drag-out public lawsuit in Virginia. He sued her in Fairfax, VA in a defamation trial over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post. She is counter-suing, and the whole thing has become quite a spectacle.

Read full story

Student Loan Payments Are Delayed Again to Aug. 31

On April 24, the Federal Student Aid division of the US Department of Education announced a further "pause" in loan payments and set interest rates to 0% for eligible federal student loans. The pause is set through Aug. 31, 2022.

Read full story
16 comments

AMC Entertainment Is Back to Acquiring Theaters

People are back to seeing movies. As a result, AMC Entertainment (AMC) is returning to making profits, and just recently started acquiring more theaters. Moreover, after peaking again last month, AMC stock is now down to a point where it is worth buying.

Read full story

Home Sales Are Down 2.7% From Last Month and 4.5% YoY

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) released their March sales of existing homes stats on April 20. The bottom line is that homes sales have fallen for the second month in a row.

Read full story
3 comments

The IRS Wants You to Know -"Where's My Refund?"

IRS - Where's My Refund. If you don't want to watch it, here is what it essentially says:. If you e-filed your return, after 24 hours, go to irs.gov/refunds to check on its status.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy