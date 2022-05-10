Undervalued Stocks Worth Buying For the Long-Term

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzwWv_0fYAXOJZ00
Photo by ANTONI SHKRABA

These 6 undervalued stocks you should buy for the long term have low price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples, pay good dividends, and also have share buyback programs.

  • McDonald’s (MCD): McDonald’s trades with a 2.22% dividend yield, 23x forward earnings and should do well as a result.
  • The Allstate Corporation (ALL) — The insurer has a new $5 billion buyback program and yields 2.58%.
  • HP Inc. (HPQ) — The computer printer maker has a 2.74% yield as well as a hefty, consistent buyback program.
  • Target (TGT) — A fast-growing retailer with good cash flow - enough to pay a 1.58% yield and a 6.88% buyback yield.
  • AbbVie (ABBV) — A cheap pharmaceutical company with a 3.74% yield and consistent dividend growth.
  • NRG Energy (NRG) — A Houston-based integrated power company with a 3.47% yield and growing dividends.

These six undervalued stocks should be able to weather a major inflation and recession cycle. This is because their dividends and buyback programs are likely to survive. This gives these stocks very defensive characteristics.

For one, short-sellers are not really attracted to companies that have solid dividends. They have to pony up the dividends to investors if they take short positions in these stocks. Second, large buyback programs tend to stabilize demand for a stock when investor trading volumes wane in a recession.

In addition, the lower number of shares automatically increases the dividend per share paid out over time. It also increases earnings per share, thereby lowering the P/E multiples.

Let's dive in and look at these six stocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w24Um_0fYAXOJZ00
Photo by Thabang on Unsplash

Undervalued Stocks: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Market Value: $184 billion

McDonald's Corp (MCD) just released strong Q1 earnings on April 28. Its Q1 results on April 28, showed comparable sales rose 11.8% and 11% including the effects of store closings in Russia and Ukraine.

Everyone eats fast food, even if they won’t admit it. McDonald’s tends to hold up very well during recessions and economic slowdowns as a result. For example, its Q1 2022 free cash flow (FCF) was $1.732 billion vs. $1.77 billion a year ago, despite the closing of stores in Ukraine and Russia. McDonald's expects to see $50 million per month in negative effects from the closings.

McDonald’s pays a very steady dividend and has a 2.22% dividend yield. It costs just $1.025 billion each quarter, well less than its $1.7 billion in FCF. As such, the company can expect that its dividend will be secure, even during a recession. McDonald’s has raised its dividend annually over the last 13 years, according to Seeking Alpha. Moreover, McDonald's just spent $1.5 billion on buybacks in Q1, 87% higher than in Q4.

Right now the stock trades on a forward P/E of about 25 times for this year and 23 times next year's forecast earnings per share (EPS). This is on par with its average 24.8x forward P/E multiple over the past 5 years, according to Morningstar. This shows that MCD stock is one of the top undervalued stocks to own for the long term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yF5m_0fYAXOJZ00
Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

The Allstate Corp (ALL)

Market Value: $36.3 billion

The Allstate Corp (ALL) is a property and casualty insurer that recently announced a new $5 billion buyback program. ALL stock trades on a low P/E of 13.4x this year's forecast EPS and 9.78x next year's EPS expectations. This is taken from an average of 20 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv (Yahoo! Finance).

It also has a solid 2.58% dividend yield. This includes 12 consecutive years of dividend growth and 28 consecutive years of dividend payments, according to Seeking Alpha.

The fact is that people will keep paying their car, home, and other property insurance bills even during a recession. This is because they have to and it's ingrained in American financial psychology to do so.

This makes Allstate one of the top undervalued stocks to buy for the long term, even with a recession or high inflation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbBrl_0fYAXOJZ00
Photo by Mahrous Houses on Unsplash

HP Inc. (HPQ)

Market Value: $39.9 billion

HP Inc (HPQ) is a computer printer and device maker that has a decent 2.74% yield as well as a hefty, consistent buyback program. Its annual dividend is $1.00 per share and has enjoyed 11 years of consecutive dividend increases, as well as 32 years of continuous dividend payments.

Moreover, based on analysts' estimates, HPQ stock trades for just 8.5 times the average of 16 analysts' EPS estimate of $4.26 this year. It is slightly lower based on next year's estimates.

HP has ample cash flow. From its Feb. 28, Jan. 31, quarterly results, HP made cash flow provided by operating activities of $1.7 billion and FCF of $1.4 billion. From this FCF HP paid $271 million on dividends and $1.5 billion on share repurchases.

Warren Buffett likes HP and recently took a large 11.4% stake in the company. HPQ stock is likely to be one of the top undervalued stocks to own for the long term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fo55f_0fYAXOJZ00
Photo by Alexandra Maria

Target Corp (TGT)

Market Value: $107.0 billion

Target Corp (TGT) is a fast-growing retailer with good cash flow and pays a stable dividend with a 1.59% yield. The company will likely produce its next financial results for the quarter ending April 30 on June 1 or shortly thereafter. But so far, analysts surveyed by Refinitiv (Yahoo! Finance) forecast annual EPS of $14.58 for this year (ending Jan. 2023). That puts TGT stock on a forward P/E of just 15.5 times earnings.

The fact is people will still buy groceries, clothes, and cheap items at fashionable discount stores like Target during a recession. We saw this happen during the Covid-19 lock-down period. Target performed greatly and had one of its best years. In 2021 its sales rose 13.2%. Comparable sales grew 12.7% in 2021, on top of 19.3% in 2020.

Last quarter the company produced almost $2 billion in FCF, representing 6.3% of its total sales. Going forward this allows Target to cover its $432 million quarterly dividend costs. Moreover, the company has been aggressively buying back its stock, spending over $2.3 billion in the last quarter alone. Last year it bought back $7.36 billion worth of its stock. That represents 6.88% of its existing market cap and a higher portion of its average market cap during the year.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Market Value: $268.8 billion

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) is a profitable pharmaceutical company that has an attractive 3.74% dividend yield. It is known for its Humira drug, for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease, and other drugs like RINVOQ for severe active rheumatoid arthritis.

ABBV stock trades on a cheap forward P/E of just 10.7x for this year and 13.4x next year's earnings forecasts.  Last year its sales were up 22.7% and this year it is forecast to rise over 10%.

Last year AbbVie generated $22 billion in FCF. It used that to pay out $9.26 billion in dividends. That leaves it plenty of room to pay higher dividends and buy back its shares. It spent about $934 million in buybacks last year. This makes ABBV stock one of the more secure undervalued stocks to own for the long term and even during a recession. It

Undervalued Stocks: NRG Energy (NRG)

Market Value: $9.1 billion

NRG Energy (NRG) is a Houston-based integrated power company with a 3.47% yield and growing dividends. It is one of the largest U.S. independent power producers. It has 7 million customers and generates 16 gigawatts of power generation capacity primarily in Texas.

NRG stock is attractive to value investors as it offers a 3.47% dividend yield and 9 years of continuously paid dividends. Moreover, analysts forecast $3.35 in EPS this year and $4.14 next year. So, trading at $40.05 on May 6, NRG stock trades for 11.9 times earnings this year and just 9.667 times 2023 earnings estimates.

Moreover, the company has plenty of FCF to cover both its dividends and buyback programs. Last year it generated $493 million in cash flow from operations and paid out just $319 million in dividends plus $48 million in buybacks.

This makes this utility stock one of the safest undervalued stocks for the long term.

***************

By the way, don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name.

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities.

I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Mark Hake writes articles on InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as a Beehiiv free newsletter on stocks and cryptos.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stocks# Investing# Finance# Money# Dividends

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
2438 followers

More from Mark Hake

Dividend Stocks Worth Buying For Long-Term Investors

HP Inc (HPQ): This low P/E stock has a 2.70% dividend yield with a low 23% payout ratio. Intel Corp (INTC): This chipmaker has a low P/E, a 3.30% dividend yield, and a low 41.5% payout ratio.

Read full story

Facebook Stock Looks Way Too Cheap

Meta Platforms (FB), the parent of Facebook, is a bargain now. Its latest earnings show that daily average users (DAUs) are up, not down, like last quarter. Its FCF margins rose as well. As a result, this makes FB stock look deeply undervalued.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Executions are Now Rolling Forward Despite the Costs

Arizona is now executing prisoners after an 8-year hiatus. On May 11 one person was executed and another one is scheduled for June 8. This is despite the costs which can total $3 to $4 million per case.

Read full story

Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans Parent Stock Could Get Hurt

Rocket Companies (RKT), which owns Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, faces margin compression and lower earnings. The reason is home refinancing volumes and new mortgage applications are drying up.

Read full story

Nio Stock Could Be a Bargain As Its EV Production Ramps Up

Nio (NIO), the Chinese EV (electric vehicle) sedan maker could be a huge bargain here. The stock is down a lot, as other EV makers have fallen. But now that the company is reawakening from the severe Covid-19 restrictions in the Shanghai area, it could ramp up quickly. It looks like sales might even double over the next two years. That will undoubtedly push NIO stock much higher.

Read full story

The Social Security Administration Tracks Baby Names

Of all places in the world that track baby names, you would not think it is the Social Security Administration. But that is what it does. The SSA has just published a blog with the top 10 most popular names for boys and girls in 2021.

Read full story

Scambaiters Are Helping the Growing Victims of Online Scams

A number of YouTube sites, online operators, and individuals are now fighting back against the hordes of scammers mainly from overseas call centers. Scammers have become increasingly sophisticated in the past two years or so. Many are now using Zelle to directly debit supposed "refunds" out of victims' accounts.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix is a Hotbed for Tech Companies - Now Seen as Silicon Desert

Phoenix, Arizona is growing quickly, but tech companies are now swarming here. The city is becoming known as the new Silicon Valley - i.e., the "Silicon Desert". Here are some of the projects and moves that global tech companies have announced recently:

Read full story
5 comments

Amazon Takes a Massive Hit From Inflation

Amazon (AMZN) stock has taken a 14% hit ever since it released its Q1 results on April 28. The online merchant had a massive outflow of free cash flow (FCF) in the last 12 months. This does not bode well for AMZN stock going forward.

Read full story
6 comments

Stocks With Growing Dividends Will Survive a Recession

These dividend stocks will very likely keep their payouts at the same or higher levels, given their history and cash flows. AT&T (T): The company clearly has the ability to fund its $1.11 dividend payout now that it has spun off Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). The stock yields 5.7%.

Read full story
1 comments

Protect Your Stock Portfolio By Buying SPY Puts

A very easy way to play a falling market is to buy forward puts betting the market falls two months out in the future. This is fairly easy and a reasonably cheap way to protect a portion of your portfolio in case the market keeps falling.

Read full story

Opinion: Who Could Lose More Money - Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, formerly husband and wife, are in the middle of a knock-down, drag-out public lawsuit in Virginia. He sued her in Fairfax, VA in a defamation trial over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post. She is counter-suing, and the whole thing has become quite a spectacle.

Read full story

Student Loan Payments Are Delayed Again to Aug. 31

On April 24, the Federal Student Aid division of the US Department of Education announced a further "pause" in loan payments and set interest rates to 0% for eligible federal student loans. The pause is set through Aug. 31, 2022.

Read full story
16 comments

AMC Entertainment Is Back to Acquiring Theaters

People are back to seeing movies. As a result, AMC Entertainment (AMC) is returning to making profits, and just recently started acquiring more theaters. Moreover, after peaking again last month, AMC stock is now down to a point where it is worth buying.

Read full story

Home Sales Are Down 2.7% From Last Month and 4.5% YoY

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) released their March sales of existing homes stats on April 20. The bottom line is that homes sales have fallen for the second month in a row.

Read full story
3 comments

The IRS Wants You to Know -"Where's My Refund?"

IRS - Where's My Refund. If you don't want to watch it, here is what it essentially says:. If you e-filed your return, after 24 hours, go to irs.gov/refunds to check on its status.

Read full story
2 comments

Energy Dept. Says It Will Release 40 Million More Barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

On April 21, the U.S. Dept. of Energy (DOE) announced it will release an additional 40 million more barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). This is on top of the 50 million it has already sold. The new release will be sold on May 24 on a bid-basis for delivery in June.

Read full story
17 comments

Netflix Takes a Hit in the Streaming Wars

Netflix posted 200K net loss in paid members but 10% higher revenue. Netflix (NFLX) posted after-hours earnings in its shareholder letter on April 19 that disappointed the market. As a result, the stock is off over 25% in post-close trading.

Read full story
2 comments

Bitcoin Could Get a Boost When It Nears a Halving Point

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is now over the $40,000 mark, going over and under it this past month. Bitcoin is now down over 14.2% so far this year. Today BTC is at $40,914, which is off 14.6% from its prior peak of $47,912 on March 28. Nevertheless, investors might want to take advantage of this weakness, as it is likely to weather the present inflation storm fairly well as a store of value.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy