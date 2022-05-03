Amazon Takes a Massive Hit From Inflation

Amazon (AMZN) stock has taken a 14% hit ever since it released its Q1 results on April 28. The online merchant had a massive outflow of free cash flow (FCF) in the last 12 months. This does not bode well for AMZN stock going forward.

After including repayments of finance leases and financing obligations, its last 12 months (LTM) FCF was negative $29.3 billion. That huge cash outflow compares to a positive inflow of $14.9 billion in the prior LTM period. That represents a $44.2 billion swing in cash burn over the comparable period.

As a result, AMZN stock is down over $413 from its prior peak of $2,903.65 to just $2,490 as of May 2. Unfortunately, if Amazon keeps on burning through cash on a massive scale like this, AMZN will crater even further. The reason is very simple - the market hates stocks that have massive cash burn rates.

The core cause of the decline is not revenue growth, which was up 7% to $116.4 billion in Q1, compared with $108.5 billion in the prior year. This was near the high end of its prior guidance of 3% to 8% growth last quarter (up to $117 billion). The company says it expects Q2 sales to grow just 3% to 7% compared with Q2 2021.

Amazon reported net income loss of $3.8 billion in Q1 compared to a gain of $8.1 billion in the prior year-ago period. Its free cash flow outflow is due to sharply higher costs: inflation in shipping, and logistics, as well as skyrocketing SG&A costs.

For example, on the conference call, the CFO said both external and internally controllable costs have experienced a “sharp increase." Amazon said its air and ocean shipping rates were at or above the rates in the second half of last year, which were already much higher than pre-COVID levels.

Prospects for AMZN Stock

AMZN stock is down 14.3% from its price prior to the earnings release. The problem is that the stock could take another hit if it can't get its costs under control, including the externally driven ones like shipping hikes.

As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets. For example, 52 analysts had an average price target of $4,055.57 on April 25 prior to the earnings release. Now the average target is down to $3,728.23. That represents a decline of 8% in the last week, and the average seems to be falling each day. However, since the earnings release, most analysts that have issued reports have issued “Maintain” recommendations.

Inflation is destroying the company's earnings power base. If it does not abate anytime soon, analysts may keep lowering their price targets. This is because ongoing FCF losses stoked by spiraling inflation won't be positive for Amazon's finances on a long-term basis. The bottom line here is to be careful with AMZN stock.

*************

By the way, don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name.

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities.

I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Mark Hake writes articles on InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com on stocks and cryptos