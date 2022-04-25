Student Loan Payments Are Delayed Again to Aug. 31

On April 24, the Federal Student Aid division of the US Department of Education announced a further "pause" in loan payments and set interest rates to 0% for eligible federal student loans. The pause is set through Aug. 31, 2022.

In addition, it has also stopped further collections on defaulted loans.

The announcement from the Dept. of Education also said that you do not have to pay to get a 0% interest rate or suspended payments. The Dept. says that if any company tries to charge you to get the 0% rate or a suspended, the government is not affiliated with these sites.

The bottom line is to stay away from any firm or site that wants to charge you for having your student loan payments paused, set to zero percent interest, or stop further collections. You are likely being scammed by whoever wants to charge you to have these things happen.

The Dept. of Education first started delaying student loan payments on March 30. The payment deadline has been extended continuously now through Aug. 31, 2022.

What Happens If You Make Payments?

Here is what the Dept. of Education says about if you keep making payments:

" If you make loan payments during the 0% interest period, the full amount of your payments will be applied to your principal balance once you’ve paid all the interest that accrued prior to March 13, 2020, and any fees (for defaulted loans)."

Moreover, both the Dept. of Education and your servicing company will reach out to you once it is time to start making required payments again.

Reuters reported on April 6 that nearly 41 million borrowers have benefited from a freeze on interest accruals and about 27 million borrowers have not had to pay their monthly bills since the forbearance began. It also reported that 43.4 million borrowers are carrying about $1.6 trillion in outstanding student loans from the Federal Loan Portfolio. That works out to an average of more than $37,000 each, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Student Loan Forgiveness

Reuters also reported on April 21 that at least 40,000 borrowers will receive immediate debt cancellation under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program. However, to qualify you have to be a full-time government or charity worker. Here are the exact requirements, according to the PSLF site:

To qualify for PSLF, you must

be employed by a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit-organization (federal service includes U.S. military service);

work full-time for that agency or organization;

repay your loans under an income-driven repayment program; and

make 120 qualifying payments.

This, obviously rules out a lot of people who still have federal loans.

