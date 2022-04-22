Home Sales Are Down 2.7% From Last Month and 4.5% YoY

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nh4np_0fHVLPEy00
Photo by Pixabay

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) released their March sales of existing homes stats on April 20. The bottom line is that homes sales have fallen for the second month in a row.

Existing home sales are down 2.7% in March from February, and they declined 4.5% from a year ago in March.

" Existing-home sales fell for the second straight month in March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.77 million. Sales were down 2.7% from the prior month and 4.5% from a year ago." 

Moreover, the NAR said the inventory level is rising. That could potentially support lower prices, or a slower rise in prices. Here is actually what they said.

" With slower demand, the inventory of unsold existing homes increased to 950,000 as of the end of March. That would support 2.0 months at the monthly sales pace."

Nevertheless, the average home price is now: $375,300, up 15% from one year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMLPI_0fHVLPEy00
Photo by Pixabay

Single Family Homes Fared Worse

Total home sales used in this statistic include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and co-ops. If we focus solely on single-family homes, the data is actually worse.

This can be seen in the following table that the NAR provided:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtwBJ_0fHVLPEy00
National Assoc. of Realtors - Single Family Homes

It shows that in March home sales fell 2.7% month-over-month, and 3.8% YoY. However, the total inventory actually rose 12.2%. These are for seasonally adjusted figures.

Moreover, the worst sales performance was in the Northeast. The best was in the West, where month-over-month performance was flat, although it is down 4.5% YoY.

If this trend of broad lower home sales continues, there could be a moderating effect on higher prices, and may eventually lead to lower prices.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist said this reflects "sharply rising mortgage rates and higher inflation taking a hit on purchasing power."

Yun predicts transactions to contract by 10% this year, for home prices to readjust, and for gains to grow around 5%. By gains, he is referring to house price gains. This may not be consistent with a falling sales environment, especially in certain areas of the US with higher home prices.

The bottom line here is that sellers and investors in the real estate market can expect to continue to see lower sales of existing total homes in the U.S.

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities.

I am relying on the "publisher's exclusion" in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Mark Hake writes articles on InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com on stocks and cryptos.

