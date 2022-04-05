AT&T Stock Now Trades Both With and Without the Spinoff of Warner Bros Discovery

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5Xb8_0ezJHhI500
Photo by Brendan Stephens

On Monday, April 4, AT&T had two symbols, T and T WD, since it trades in two different ways

  • If you sell the symbol “T” you are selling the AT&T company shares and the right to receive a spinoff/merger company called Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)
  • If you sell just the symbol "T WD", you are selling the AT&T shares, but retain the right to receive the WBD spinoff
  • Warner Bros Discovery is now selling separately under the symbol WBDWV

Today, April 4, AT&T stock (T) closed at a price of $24.18. However, buyers and sellers of this stock should be aware of major changes in the stock's trading.

If you sell the stock under the T symbol, you give up both your AT&T shares and the right to receive the new Warner Bros Discovery company spinoff. The latter is a result of a spinoff of the Time Warner division from AT&T and a merger with Discovery Inc (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK). That new company is called Warner Bros Discovery. It will eventually have the NASDAQ trading symbol WBD, but for now, its symbol is “WBDWV” until the merger closes.

However, if you buy or sell the symbol “T WD" you buy or sell only the AT&T company shares, not right to have the spinoff/merger shares of WBD when the merger closes.

The price of "T WD" closed at $18.10 on April 4. In addition, the price of WBDWV was $25.50. This makes sense since the AT&T shareholders will receive 71.0% of the WBD shares. So, therefore, 0.71 x $25.50 (the WBDWV price) equals $18.105. That is equal to the T WD price, although the half-cent difference is likely due to arbitrage opportunities in the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29484D_0ezJHhI500
Photo by Chad Morehead

All of this was detailed in a special 8-K filing on March 30 by AT&T. as well as an announcement on March 25 that the record date is April 5. That set the ex-date as April 4, as it ex-date is always one business day before the record date.

On the record date, each shareholder of AT&T will be entitled to receive 0.24 shares of WBD for every share of AT&T they own. For every 100 shares of AT&T, they get 24 shares of WBD.

By the way, one important point to be made here is the new dividend yield for AT&T shareholders. AT&T has announced it will pay an annual $1.11 dividend for AT&T post the spinoff of WBD. So, based on today's price of T WD at $18.10, the new dividend yield is $1.11/$18.10, or 6.13%.

It is not clear yet whether the new WBD shares will pay a dividend.

**********

By the way, don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name.

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities.

I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Mark Hake writes articles on InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com on stocks and cryptos.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ATT# AT and T# Spinoff# Stocks# Investing

Comments / 1

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
2207 followers

More from Mark Hake

Ripple’s Recent Win Against the SEC Could Help Other Cryptos

XRP crypto has moved up on the recent court decision that benefits Ripple Labs. Ripple Labs says that the SEC should stop regulating by filing lawsuits and set clear rules. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just lost a major battle against Ripple Labs on March 11. A judge allowed XRP's “fair notice” defense.

Read full story

Carnival Corp Could Be Worth Significantly More

Carnival Corp (CCL) stock has risen over 26% from its lows as of early March. But it still has at least another 24% higher it could rise to over $24 per share. This is based on its historical price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 2.0x in the past 5 years. Right now it trades well below this.

Read full story
1 comments

Meta Platforms Is On A Run Again And Could Be Worth North Of $400

Meta Platforms (FB) is off 32% year-to-date, although this is better than its decline of over 40.1% from its recent peak. However, FB stock is up 22.6% from its recent lows. There is no question that TikTok, owned by Bytedance, is taking away market share from Facebook, but FB stock largely reflects this drop.

Read full story

The WarnerMedia Spinoff from AT&T Has a Record Date

Buy It by Friday April 1, to get the Spin-off of Warner Bros Media. AT&T has set Tuesday, April 5 as the Record Date for the spin-off to its shareholders of shares in Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)

Read full story

Marathon Oil Looks Like Good Value Here With A 17.6% Total Yield

Marathon Oil is an attractive oil and gas play with a 1.1% dividend yield and a forward P/E below 10x. Analysts forecast 88.5% higher earnings this year, along with significant FCF growth.

Read full story
1 comments

Devon Energy Has An Attractive 6.48% Yield And A Potential 11.5% Total Yield

Devon Energy (DVN) recently raised its fixed and variable dividend to $1 quarterly, giving it a 6.48% yield. This could potentially increase, as the variable portion of the dividend rises with higher free cash flow (FCF) if the oil price stays over $100, potentially reaching $4.68 (7.59% yield)

Read full story
1 comments

Tesla Looks Like an Attractive Stock Given Its Surging Free Cash Flow

Tesla is likely to rise substantially this year, based on its free cash flow (FCF) margins. TSLA stock could hit $1,238, 23% higher than today, based on forecasts of its revenue, as well as recent price hikes.

Read full story

Chesapeake Energy Yields Between 11% And 13% - Much Higher Than It Appears

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) pays a two-layered dividend and has a much higher dividend than most pricing services are aware of. The oil and gas company pays out a base dividend of $1.75 (2.21% yield), plus a variable dividend based on 50% of adj. free cash flow.

Read full story

Military Members Get Special Treatment By the IRS

The IRS wants military members to know that they get a special deal. In fact, the IRS has a special guide published just for them, called Publication 3. For example, they don't have to pay taxes on some types of income.

Read full story

Chesapeake Energy Has a Higher Dividend Yield Than the Market Realizes

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) pays a two-layered dividend. It also has a much higher dividend than what is available at most pricing services. Here are some of the stock's standout features:

Read full story
2 comments

These Dividend- Paying Stocks Offer Good Value

You get paid well — and the stocks are likely to rise while you wait. These 7 dividend-paying stocks have good prospects, are likely to move higher this year, and also pay out generous dividends. Moreover, none of these companies will have any problem paying their dividends to investors.

Read full story

AT&T Could Have a 6.3% Yield or Higher After the Upcoming WBD Spinoff

AT&T (T) is planning on spinning off its WarnerMedia division in a merger with Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) very soon. The new company will be called Warner Brothers Discovery with the ticker WBD. AT&T stock is starting to reflect this spinoff, as well as the proposed dividend cut.

Read full story

What To Do If the US is Drawn Into a War With Russia

There is an elevated risk of at least a tactical nuclear explosion in someplace like Kyiv or southern Ukraine. Putin has already warned that he has put his nuclear forces on "special combat readiness."

Read full story

High-Yield Dividend Stocks The Market Is Overlooking

These 7 dividend-paying stocks are too cheap, given the company's cash flow covering the dividends. I wanted to write about stocks that have ample yields and are fully covered by their firms' cash flow and look cheap. This article delves into 7 such stocks.

Read full story

What May Happen With AT&T and Warner Bros Discovery in Q2 

AT&T's pro forma 6.55% dividend yield and WBD share's valuation. AT&T (T) plans on spinning off its WarnerMedia division (which includes HBO) very soon into a new company called Warner Bros. Discovery, (likely with the symbol WBD). It will merge with Discovery Channel.

Read full story

Energy Stocks Are Gaining Popularity With Investors

Investors have been focusing on energy stocks recently. This is due to news items that are acting as catalysts for higher energy prices. These items include the turbulence in the market, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, resulting sanctions, and other related news items.

Read full story
1 comments

Inflation Could Get Much Worse If Trends Continue - What To Do

There are enough clouds on the horizon to anticipate a potential economic downturn. Certainly, the stock market seems to be saying this. This last week there was further evidence that inflation is gaining a strong root.

Read full story

OneMain Financial - a Well-Covered 7% Dividend Yield Stock

It turns out that some stocks that have 7% dividend yields are not risky investments. You won't have to worry whether the company can continue making the dividend payments. That is the case with this stock: OneMain Financial (OMF), a lending company based in Evansville, Indiana.

Read full story

Inflation Is Spiraling Out of Control - Now at 7.5% and Climbing

With Higher Inflation Investors and Consumers Should React. Inflation is up for the fifth month in a row. On February 10, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that during the last 12 months (LTM) annual inflation had reached 7.5%, as of Jan. 2021.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy