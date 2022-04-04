Ripple’s Recent Win Against the SEC Could Help Other Cryptos

XRP crypto has moved up on the recent court decision that benefits Ripple Labs.

Ripple Labs says that the SEC should stop regulating by filing lawsuits and set clear rules.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just lost a major battle against Ripple Labs on March 11. A judge allowed XRP's “fair notice” defense.

Ripple Labs started XRP (XRPUSD) crypto years ago as a cryptocurrency. The SEC said the coin was a “security.” They tried to claim that sales of the coin by Ripple should have been registered.

But Ripple Labs said it didn’t give “fair notice” to Ripple that this was their determination. This was especially the case since Bitcoin and Ethereum were already considered by the SEC as currencies, not securities.

The SEC sued Ripple Labs and its two top executives, Chris Larsen and Brad Garlinghouse in 2020. Last month’s decision has empowered Ripple Labs with another line of defense.

The Daily Hodl reports this is a major court decision favoring Ripple. It quotes Garlinghouse, Ripple’s CEO, as telling Bloomberg this is a win for the whole crypto industry. It could eventually force the SEC to provide internal documents as to why it believes Bitcoin (BTCUSD)and Ethereum (ETHUSD) are okay as cryptocurrencies, but not XRP.

The online magazine Finance Feeds reports this could eventually force the SEC to stop its “regulation by enforcement” approach to the crypto industry.

In an interview on Bloomberg TV, Brad Garlinghouse said the SEC should try to provide regulatory clarity instead of filing threatening lawsuits. He believes the agency could provide clear rules for the crypto industry like in other countries. In addition, he argues that the SEC should treat XRP as a currency, just like other major countries such as the U.K., Switzerland, Singapore, and Japan do.

Finance Feeds says this is not the end. The SEC might act to prevent “intrusive discovery” of its documents to Ripple Labs. But, now it seems clear Ripple now has a much stronger case if things go further in this lawsuit.

That is probably why XRP is up. It's up almost 15% as of April 3 since the decision. XRP’s price rose from 73.5 cents to more than 84.4 cents. Today, April 4, it is at 81.8 cents.

*************

By the way, don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name.

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities.

I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Mark Hake writes articles on InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com on stocks and cryptos.