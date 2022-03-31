Meta Platforms Is On A Run Again And Could Be Worth North Of $400

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXO5n_0evpG0DE00
Photo by Thought Catalog

Meta Platforms (FB) is off 32% year-to-date, although this is better than its decline of over 40.1% from its recent peak. However, FB stock is up 22.6% from its recent lows.

  • There is no question that TikTok, owned by Bytedance, is taking away market share from Facebook, but FB stock largely reflects this drop.
  • Meta Platform's Q1 financials will show profits but reflect year-over-year usage metric declines. This could push FB lower and create another buying opportunity for value investors.

Meta Platforms has been sliding ever since its most recent earnings report after the market closed on Feb. 2. FB stock has fallen from $336.35 on Dec. 31 to about $228.70 as of midday March 30. At one point, the stock fell to $186.63 as of March 14. 

The market seems scared. But it's overdone. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlz2T_0evpG0DE00
Photo by icon0.com from Pexels

Why The Market Is Worried About Meta Platforms

They worry that Facebook is apparently losing market share (i.e., eyeballs) to TikTok. 

However, although FB stock could take another hit, it seems like a value bargain now. 

The reason is very simple - the company produces a huge amount of free cash flow (FCF) and will likely continue to do so.

On Feb 2, Facebook reported that it lost less than 0.05% of its daily average users (DAUs). The company’s DAUs fell ever so slightly from 1.93 billion in Q3 to 1.929 billion.

That means its DAUs fell by 1 million. The market is scared this figure could start to fall off of a cliff, so it took the stock down by 38%.

In fact, on March 22, Buzzfeed (BZFD), which relies heavily on revenue generated from Facebooks ads, addressed this issue. Its management talked at length about lower Facebook revenue.

CNBC said this was a “continuing theme in tech: consumers are moving away from Meta’s Facebook.”

Buzzfeed CFO Felicia DellaFortuna noted: “…the shift in audience time away from Facebook has disproportionately impacted our commerce revenues relative to other businesses.”  She also said: “…we continue to see audiences spending less time on Facebook.”

But she also said this: “Instagram and TikTok are also significant platforms for us in terms of audience engagement … young people continue to spend more time on emerging platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.” In fact, when she talked about the shift to TikTok, she also often mentioned Instagram, which is owned by and earns ad revenue that accrues to Meta Platforms.

So Meta is picking up users that are dropping viewing time on Facebook. They are moving to Instagram and BuzzFeed’s short-form video platform called Tasty, even though some traffic is also going to TikTok.

Therefore, don’t expect revenue at Meta to completely fall off a cliff as the market fears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWr2b_0evpG0DE00
Photo by Pixabay:

Facebook’s Powerful Free Cash Flow

Last quarter, Meta Platforms made $12.56 billion in free cash flow (FCF). This works out to an FCF margin of 37.3%, based on its Q4 sales of $33.67 billion (i.e., $12.56b/$33.67b = 0.373).

Analysts forecast revenue will rise to $132 billion in 2022 and $155 billion in 2023. The latter is up 31.5% from 2021 revenue of $117.9 billion.

That implies FCF could hit $58 billion by 2023. That is because if we take 37.3% of $155 billion, using a 37.3% FCF margin implies FCF will reach $57.8 billion. 

But to be conservative, let’s say that Meta Platform's FCF margin floats down to 35%. That would lower its estimated FCF to $54.25 billion by 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMcaF_0evpG0DE00
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Valuing Meta Platform's Stock

Next, we can assume the market will value FB stock using a  metric called FCF yield. If we use a 5% FCF yield to value the stock, that is the same as a price-to-FCF (P/FCF) multiple of 20x (i.e., 1 divided by 0.05 = 20.) That means if we multiply its projected FCF of $54.25 billion by 20x, the target market capitalization will work out to $1.085 trillion. That is more than 75% higher than Meta’s present $618 billion market cap.

In other words, FB stock is still worth 1.7557 times $228.70, its price as of March 30. That works out to a target price of $401.53. That shows the potential upside in FB stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCCuX_0evpG0DE00
Photo by Luca Sammarco:

What To Do With FB Stock

The problem going forward is that FB stock might not go up on a straight path to this target price. For example, after the upcoming Q1 earnings report, there could be another leg down in the stock.

The reason is investors might be alarmed if Meta Platform's quarterly DAUs are lower than last year again. Remember the DAUs were down only 0.05% in Q4. So even small moves in these metrics can stoke huge downdrafts in the stock. 

Here is what shareholders should do if that happens. Check to make sure that FCF is not negative, which it almost certainly will not be. In fact, I suspect FCF will continue to grow. The market may ignore this. This is what will help the company weather these difficult periods. It will show that despite losing viewers, it may just be that Facebook's current product line is mature. So what? The company is still extraordinarily profitable.

So, investors should look for some interesting buying opportunities over the next several months. Based on the analysis we showed above, you know its implied value is much higher. The market might not care. That is where value investors shine. They know how to be patient and accumulate value stocks when they go on sale.

********************

By the way, don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name.

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities.

I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Mark Hake writes articles on InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com on stocks and cryptos.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Facebook# Meta# Stocks# Investing# Money

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
2198 followers

More from Mark Hake

Carnival Corp Could Be Worth Significantly More

Carnival Corp (CCL) stock has risen over 26% from its lows as of early March. But it still has at least another 24% higher it could rise to over $24 per share. This is based on its historical price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 2.0x in the past 5 years. Right now it trades well below this.

Read full story
1 comments

The WarnerMedia Spinoff from AT&T Has a Record Date

Buy It by Friday April 1, to get the Spin-off of Warner Bros Media. AT&T has set Tuesday, April 5 as the Record Date for the spin-off to its shareholders of shares in Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)

Read full story

Marathon Oil Looks Like Good Value Here With A 17.6% Total Yield

Marathon Oil is an attractive oil and gas play with a 1.1% dividend yield and a forward P/E below 10x. Analysts forecast 88.5% higher earnings this year, along with significant FCF growth.

Read full story
1 comments

Devon Energy Has An Attractive 6.48% Yield And A Potential 11.5% Total Yield

Devon Energy (DVN) recently raised its fixed and variable dividend to $1 quarterly, giving it a 6.48% yield. This could potentially increase, as the variable portion of the dividend rises with higher free cash flow (FCF) if the oil price stays over $100, potentially reaching $4.68 (7.59% yield)

Read full story
1 comments

Tesla Looks Like an Attractive Stock Given Its Surging Free Cash Flow

Tesla is likely to rise substantially this year, based on its free cash flow (FCF) margins. TSLA stock could hit $1,238, 23% higher than today, based on forecasts of its revenue, as well as recent price hikes.

Read full story

Chesapeake Energy Yields Between 11% And 13% - Much Higher Than It Appears

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) pays a two-layered dividend and has a much higher dividend than most pricing services are aware of. The oil and gas company pays out a base dividend of $1.75 (2.21% yield), plus a variable dividend based on 50% of adj. free cash flow.

Read full story

Military Members Get Special Treatment By the IRS

The IRS wants military members to know that they get a special deal. In fact, the IRS has a special guide published just for them, called Publication 3. For example, they don't have to pay taxes on some types of income.

Read full story

Chesapeake Energy Has a Higher Dividend Yield Than the Market Realizes

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) pays a two-layered dividend. It also has a much higher dividend than what is available at most pricing services. Here are some of the stock's standout features:

Read full story
2 comments

These Dividend- Paying Stocks Offer Good Value

You get paid well — and the stocks are likely to rise while you wait. These 7 dividend-paying stocks have good prospects, are likely to move higher this year, and also pay out generous dividends. Moreover, none of these companies will have any problem paying their dividends to investors.

Read full story

AT&T Could Have a 6.3% Yield or Higher After the Upcoming WBD Spinoff

AT&T (T) is planning on spinning off its WarnerMedia division in a merger with Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) very soon. The new company will be called Warner Brothers Discovery with the ticker WBD. AT&T stock is starting to reflect this spinoff, as well as the proposed dividend cut.

Read full story

What To Do If the US is Drawn Into a War With Russia

There is an elevated risk of at least a tactical nuclear explosion in someplace like Kyiv or southern Ukraine. Putin has already warned that he has put his nuclear forces on "special combat readiness."

Read full story

High-Yield Dividend Stocks The Market Is Overlooking

These 7 dividend-paying stocks are too cheap, given the company's cash flow covering the dividends. I wanted to write about stocks that have ample yields and are fully covered by their firms' cash flow and look cheap. This article delves into 7 such stocks.

Read full story

What May Happen With AT&T and Warner Bros Discovery in Q2 

AT&T's pro forma 6.55% dividend yield and WBD share's valuation. AT&T (T) plans on spinning off its WarnerMedia division (which includes HBO) very soon into a new company called Warner Bros. Discovery, (likely with the symbol WBD). It will merge with Discovery Channel.

Read full story

Energy Stocks Are Gaining Popularity With Investors

Investors have been focusing on energy stocks recently. This is due to news items that are acting as catalysts for higher energy prices. These items include the turbulence in the market, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, resulting sanctions, and other related news items.

Read full story
1 comments

Inflation Could Get Much Worse If Trends Continue - What To Do

There are enough clouds on the horizon to anticipate a potential economic downturn. Certainly, the stock market seems to be saying this. This last week there was further evidence that inflation is gaining a strong root.

Read full story

OneMain Financial - a Well-Covered 7% Dividend Yield Stock

It turns out that some stocks that have 7% dividend yields are not risky investments. You won't have to worry whether the company can continue making the dividend payments. That is the case with this stock: OneMain Financial (OMF), a lending company based in Evansville, Indiana.

Read full story

Inflation Is Spiraling Out of Control - Now at 7.5% and Climbing

With Higher Inflation Investors and Consumers Should React. Inflation is up for the fifth month in a row. On February 10, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that during the last 12 months (LTM) annual inflation had reached 7.5%, as of Jan. 2021.

Read full story
23 comments
Athens, OH

I Fell in Love With the Girl Next Door

Every Valentine's day I always think about the most serious love/crush that I had when I was in high school in Ohio. I'm almost embarrassed to talk about it since I never told anyone and I was barely able to face the girl who literally lived next to me.

Read full story
27 comments

High Yield Stocks That Can Afford Their Dividends

7 High-Yield Stocks With Earnings 2 Times Greater Than the Dividends. This article is about 7 unique stocks that have high yields — 5% or better — and the company can afford to keep paying those dividends.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy