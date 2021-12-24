Phoenix, AZ

Social Security Will Run Dry by 2034 According to Report

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OCiv_0dUtDzSx00
Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

The Social Security Trust Funds will become "depleted" by 2034 according to a recent report by its Trustees. This is one year earlier than projected last year, according to a press release on Aug. 31 by the Social Security Administration.

This new report reflects the impact of Covid-19 on the available funds in the Trust Funds. The net result is that by 2034, the government will only be able to pay out 78% of the scheduled benefits at that time.

However, a closer look at the Report shows that a number of the assumptions in the report don't stand up to scrutiny. The net result is that the Social Security Trust Funds could face earlier depletion than by 2034.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ot9Cm_0dUtDzSx00
Social Security Administration

Errors in The Report's Assumptions

One interesting way to analyze the Report is to look at its assumptions. The Chief Actuary of the 2021 Trustees Report put out a publication on the material assumptions underlying their forecast.

One of the most interesting is on page 4 of the report. They assume that inflation will only reach a peak of 3.0% maximum over the period of the projections (75 years).

This low inflation rate is already well below the inflation rate we are experiencing today. For example, I wrote an article earlier this week showing that CPI inflation is now over 6.8%. This is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Dec. 10 press release showing that it has increased from Nov. at 6.2% to 6.8% over the last 12 months.

In other words, we cannot even rely on one of the most important assumptions of the report. Inflation can ravage an economy, as we have seen from Venezuela's experience. Even if inflation did not influence the depletion rate of the Trust Funds (which is unlikely), the cumulative effect of a much higher inflation rate will make most of the Trust Fund benefits much less valuable over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mb1eD_0dUtDzSx00
Photo by RawPixel.com

Demographic Realities Don't Match the Report

Another highly unrealistic assumption in the Report relates to the assumption about immigration. The report refers to two types of immigrants: lawful permanent residents (LPR) and "other than LPR." The problem is that the Chief Actuary's Assumptions about demographics is that it underestimates the "other than LPR" category.

For example, on page 45 of the Report, the assumption is made that in 2021 only 185,000 enter the US as illegal immigrants (i.e., "other than LPR"). And for 2022 it assumes 652,000. It slowly increases the number to 1,039,000 in 2023 and slowly lowers it to 994,000 by 2025 and 514,000 by 2030.

Of course, this is not what is happening now. According to the Pew Research Center, as of July 2021, there were almost 200,000 migrants (199,777) coming across the border in July 2021 alone. This is at a 21 year high, up from just 16,182 in April 2020.

Therefore, assuming that these numbers have not abated, that could mean over 2,000,000 have entered the US this year alone. This is significantly higher than the 185,000 assumed in the Chief Actuary's report for 2021.

So assuming this high rate of immigration continues, the Social Security Trust Funds will likely be "depleted" much sooner than 2034.

Bottom Line - Expect More Alarming Updates

If these two simple assumptions are so far off-base, how many other assumptions in the Trustee's Report are in error? As a result, I highly suspect that we can expect to see more updates that are alarming in terms of when the Trustees expect depletion of the Funds.

If this is the case, no one who is relying on Social Security should be surprised if major changes are made to the program in the next five years.

This could include higher payroll taxes, lower benefits, longer times paying in, and higher levels of income subject to payroll taxes. And who knows if the Trustees will simply say that some lower percentage than 100% of benefits will be paid out?

The worst effect could be that inflation ravages the purchasing power of the benefits that are actually paid out. In that case, there would be little reason for existing payroll taxpayers to continue participating in the system. This could have the potential of encouraging opt-out and non-payment by many participants in the Social Security system.

The bottom line is that Report does not realistically portray the downside case for the Social Security system.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Social SecuritySocial Security FundsSocial Security BenefitsSocial Security Running Dryold age benefits

Comments / 123

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
1297 followers

More from Mark Hake

Why Ethereum Will Likely Outperform Bitcoin in 2022

Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin with its new proof-of-stake system. Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 76% year-to-date, according toGoogle Finance, and stood at $51,757 as of Dec. 27. But Ethereum (ETH) is up 461.6% in the same timeframe, based on Google Finance.

Read full story

Inflation is Spiking, So Investors Are Seeking Ways to Survive

Inflation has now spiked for the second month in a row. On Dec. 10, the Bureau of Labor reported that the Consumer Price Index was 6.8% for the past year. This is up from 6.2% for the last 12 months (LTM) that was reported on Nov 10, as I wrote about in my previous article.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Will It Snow in Boston By Christmas or New Year's Eve?

The answer is Yes. It looks like it will snow in Boston and the surrounding areas by Christmas or New Year's Eve. It is several days before Christmas day and it now looks like there will be a good chance that there will be snow in Boston on both Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Read full story
2 comments

Rivian Stock is Still Too Expensive

RIVN Stock Now Has a More Realistic Valuation - But More Financial Performance Is Needed. Rivian (RIVN) has had a hard landing back to reality in terms of its valuation in the past month. The truck and SUV electric vehicle (EV) maker went public last month at $78. RIVN stock immediately shot up to a peak price of over $172 per share on Nov. 16. Since then its has drifted lower, and a month later it closed Monday at $88.98.

Read full story

If AT&T Does An Exchange Offer The Stock Will Fall Again

AT&T stock is likely to keep falling if AT&T makes the upcoming WarnerMedia / Discovery distribution an exchange offer rather than a spin-off AT&T (T) stock may not have bottomed out recently at $22.17 on Dec. 15. This is despite the company’s proposed dividend cut next year. The issues with the upcoming spin-off/merger are making things highly uncertain. As a result, T stock has been struggling in the past three months. It is still down $3.41 to $24.19 as of Dec. 20’s close from a recent peak of $27.40 on Sept. 29.

Read full story

Facebook Looks Like a Bargain Stock Here

Facebook, owned by Meta Platforms (FB), makes 97.5% of its revenue from digital advertising, according to its latest quarterly report. This is not going to change very much, metaverse or not. In fact, a study by a major digital advertising research firm recently confirmed digital ads are a solid growth market. As a result, FB stock now looks like a serious bargain for most value investors.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Will It Snow in Chicago By Christmas?

The question of whether it will snow in Chicago, and the surrounding areas by Christmas is now NOT looking good. It's about one week before Christmas day and it now looks like there will NOT be a good chance that there will be snow in Chicago.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Will It Snow In New York City By Christmas?

The question of whether it will snow in New York City, and the surrounding areas by Christmas is now NOT looking good. It's about one week before Christmas day and it now looks like there will NOT be a good chance that there will be snow in NYC.

Read full story
2 comments
Flagstaff, AZ

Will It Snow in Flagstaff, Arizona By Christmas?

The question of whether it will snow in Flagstaff, Arizona, and the surrounding areas by Christmas is now looking good. Today is one week before Christmas day and it now looks like there will be a good chance that there will be snow in Flagstaff.

Read full story
8 comments

Ripple Could Push Higher if the SEC Suit Against Ripple Labs Ends

Ripple could rise significantly once its legal problems are resolved. Ripple (XRP) has been drifting down over the last month. After peaking on Nov. 10 at $1.33 per token, it has been on a steady slide ever since then. As of Dec. 12, XRP-USD stood at 84.55 cents. That represents a drop of over 36% in one month. And while Ripple is currently being dragged along by prevailing crypto trends, its legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be a game-changer for the crypto world.

Read full story
1 comments

Ford Motor Has Resumed Paying Its Dividend - Expect Another One in January

Ford Will Have Enough Free Cash Flow to Cover Its Dividend and This Could Push F Stock Higher. Ford Motor Company (F) has resumed paying its quarterly dividend with the latest payment made on Dec. It made the quarterly dividend announcement on Oct. 27 for shareholders of record as of Nov. 19. So investors in F stock can expect to get another dividend announcement in late January 2022.

Read full story

Opinion: Horizon Worlds Metaverse Won't Likely Overtake the Cash Cow That Facebook Presently Has With Its Social Network

Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (FB) just opened up its Horizon Worlds metaverse platform to the adult world in the U.S. and Canada. Zuckerberg believes this is the future of social interaction in the metaverse. However, investors in FB stock won’t react too kindly to this version of the company’s future. As I pointed out in my recent article on Facebook’s recent quarterly results, its bread and butter is its digital advertising.

Read full story
5 comments

AMC Stock Could Soar With The New Spider-Man Movie Out

AMC Entertainment (AMC) is now back in bargain territory, which might appeal to value seekers. AMC stock is now down about 51.7% at $24.95 per share from its recent peak of $51.69 on Sept. 13. It might just well be worth looking at again for those who missed its move up earlier this year.

Read full story
1 comments

The Matt Damon Ads for Crypto.com Look to be Working

On Nov. 24, Crypto.com Coin (CRO-USD) peaked at just under 97 cents per token. But as of mid-day Dec. 16, it was trading at about 56 cents per token. That puts it at 42% below its peak for CRO in less than one month.

Read full story

Intel Is Set To Raise Its Dividend In January

Intel Corp (INTC) has posted three successive down quarters in terms of revenue growth and as a result, INTC stock has been drifting lower. But now the stock is starting to look interesting here and could be approaching good value.

Read full story

Buying the Floki Inu Crypto Was Such a Hassle I Actually Wanted to Do It Again

You might be thrown off by the title of this article. But it’s all about my experience when I bought some Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD). To say that it is a very trying process is putting it lightly. If you don’t know what I mean, you may not know that FLOKI trades for less than 15 thousandths of one dollar.

Read full story

West Side Story Is So Successful As It's About Deep Tragic Love

The 60-year anniversary release of West Side Story comes to theaters on December 10, as a new remake of the classic 1961 musical. It is directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, who, by recent account, has done a fantastic job with this 1961 story.

Read full story
2 comments

Crypto Investors Will Benefit From Long-Term Adoption and Won't Be Hurt By Inflation Fears

The US Government is set to publish the US inflation numbers for November on Dec. 10. Moreover, it will include a CPI number for the past 12 months. Expect to see fireworks in the stock market.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy