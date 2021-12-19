New York City, NY

Will It Snow In New York City By Christmas?

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrXEf_0dRAIDzw00
Photo by Ramil Ugot in Pexels.com

The question of whether it will snow in New York City, and the surrounding areas by Christmas is now NOT looking good. It's about one week before Christmas day and it now looks like there will NOT be a good chance that there will be snow in NYC.

The reason is that several weather forecasting sites predict there is NOT a good chance of snow by Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25.

For example, Weather.com now indicates that on Friday, Dec. 24, the temperature will be 46 degrees Fahrenheit (F) and that there will NOT be rain/snow showers.

However, on Saturday, Dec. 24, Weather.com indicates that the temperature will be 56 degrees F and that there is only a 24% chance of precipitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0jY0_0dRAIDzw00
Weather.com

Moreover, Accuweather.com reports that on Friday the 24th it will be sunny and 47 degrees, and on Saturday the 25th it will be 52 degrees with rain and drizzle possible. That is not cold enough to cause snow to fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIfbO_0dRAIDzw00
Accuweather.com

In addition, the US Weather Service 7-day forecast for New York City and the surrounding area is less clear about snow.

It shows that the maximum prediction for precipitation for Dec. 24 is 20% and for Dec. 25 it is also 20%. That means that there is only a 1 in 5 chance of precipitation on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIy7B_0dRAIDzw00
US Weather Service

Historically There Has Not Been Snow on Christmas

According to the site, howmuchwillitsnow.com, New York City has NOT had snow for Christmas in the last six years. This chart goes all the way back to 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07htbO_0dRAIDzw00
HowMuchWillItSnow.com

However, in two of the last six years, there was precipitation (snow) in the week before Christmas. You can see this in the chart above.

Bottom Line

Do not expect to see snow in New York City on or before Christmas this year.

