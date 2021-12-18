Ford Motor Has Resumed Paying Its Dividend - Expect Another One in January

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19PrWF_0dQZCMj500
Photo by Julian Peter from Pexels

Ford Will Have Enough Free Cash Flow to Cover Its Dividend and This Could Push F Stock Higher

Ford Motor Company (F) has resumed paying its quarterly dividend with the latest payment made on Dec. It made the quarterly dividend announcement on Oct. 27 for shareholders of record as of Nov. 19. So investors in F stock can expect to get another dividend announcement in late January 2022.

This has, and will continue to, significantly help shareholders who have been very patient with the company. They realize that Ford is making a transition to all-electric vehicles, as many other original equipment makers of cars and trucks are doing. So their resumption of a dividend shows management’s commitment to its shareholders.

Granted, the quarterly dividend was set at just 10 cents per share. This is one-third below its previous 15 cents quarterly dividend that was discontinued in the first quarter of 2020. But that is looking at the glass from a half-empty standpoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMGl6_0dQZCMj500
Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash

Ford Can Afford Its Dividend

For example, now the company says that it can afford its dividend payment going forward. Here is the exact statement the company made in their third-quarter earnings report:

Expects cash flow over current planning period to be more than sufficient to fund growth priorities; announces resumption of regular stock dividend in fourth quarter.

In addition, Ford said that it expects its full-year 2021 free cash flow (FCF) will be between $4.0 billion to $5.0 billion for the full year.

Now, since Ford has 4.036 billion diluted shares outstanding, its quarterly dividend will cost $403.6 million (i.e., $0.10 x 4.036b). That works out to $1.614 billion on annual basis.

So you can see that even if FCF stayed flat next year, which is not likely, the dividend is clearly affordable. The $1.6 billion annual cost of the dividend payments take up just a little over one-third (35.9%) of the forecast FCF at the midpoint, or $4.5 billion.

In fact, the shareholder letter went into further depth on the company’s spending plans. Ford’s chief financial officer, John Lawler, said that the company plans on spending $40 to $45 billion in strategic capital expenditures (CapEx).

This includes the period between 2020 and 2025. Since the company held off on significant spending during 2020 and 2021 this, so far, only includes $4.2 billion in CapEx spending.

As a result, most of that spending will occur from 2023 to 2025. So, even despite this, the board of directors felt it could begin regular dividend payments. This must mean it feels its cash flow will be significantly stronger next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QHVf_0dQZCMj500
Google Finance

Where This Leaves F Stock

The company’s resumption of a dividend was a very smart move by management. The move has had a very healthy effect on the F stock price.

For example, on Oct. 27, when the company made the dividend announcement, F stock was at $15.51 per share. That kicked off a major move higher for Ford stock. It peaked out at $21.45 on Dec. 10, a 38% increase in the stock price. Even at today’s price of $20.35, on Thursday, Dec. 16, F stock is up 31.2%.

The bottom line is that the dividend payment resumption made the stock price go up. So how high can it go?

Let’s assume that Ford is willing to raise the dividend 15% higher. That puts it at 46 cents annually. Assuming the stock has a 2.0% dividend yield at $23.00 per share, or 13% higher than today’s price of $20.35 per share.

And, of course, if Ford decides to raise the dividend higher than 15% next year, the stock will likely climb higher than $23 as well.

In any case, this puts Ford stock on a glide path to move higher as shareholders can expect a good return for their investment. Expect to see it rise anywhere from 13% to 20% higher over the next year as a result.

Also, don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.

****************************

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock, security, or crypto, as I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell securities.

I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

This represents my analysis of Ford Motor stock (F) and it is not meant to provide you with specific advice in your own situation. I do not own Ford Motor stock or related securities or options but I may buy them in the near future. Your own situation could be different and this is not a recommendation to purchase the stock.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
FordFord MotorFord stockF stockFord Motor stock

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
1213 followers

More from Mark Hake

Inflation is Spiking, So Investors Are Seeking Ways to Survive

Inflation has now spiked for the second month in a row. On Dec. 10, the Bureau of Labor reported that the Consumer Price Index was 6.8% for the past year. This is up from 6.2% for the last 12 months (LTM) that was reported on Nov 10, as I wrote about in my previous article.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Will It Snow in Boston By Christmas or New Year's Eve?

The answer is Yes. It looks like it will snow in Boston and the surrounding areas by Christmas or New Year's Eve. It is several days before Christmas day and it now looks like there will be a good chance that there will be snow in Boston on both Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Read full story
2 comments

Rivian Stock is Still Too Expensive

RIVN Stock Now Has a More Realistic Valuation - But More Financial Performance Is Needed. Rivian (RIVN) has had a hard landing back to reality in terms of its valuation in the past month. The truck and SUV electric vehicle (EV) maker went public last month at $78. RIVN stock immediately shot up to a peak price of over $172 per share on Nov. 16. Since then its has drifted lower, and a month later it closed Monday at $88.98.

Read full story

If AT&T Does An Exchange Offer The Stock Will Fall Again

AT&T stock is likely to keep falling if AT&T makes the upcoming WarnerMedia / Discovery distribution an exchange offer rather than a spin-off AT&T (T) stock may not have bottomed out recently at $22.17 on Dec. 15. This is despite the company’s proposed dividend cut next year. The issues with the upcoming spin-off/merger are making things highly uncertain. As a result, T stock has been struggling in the past three months. It is still down $3.41 to $24.19 as of Dec. 20’s close from a recent peak of $27.40 on Sept. 29.

Read full story

Facebook Looks Like a Bargain Stock Here

Facebook, owned by Meta Platforms (FB), makes 97.5% of its revenue from digital advertising, according to its latest quarterly report. This is not going to change very much, metaverse or not. In fact, a study by a major digital advertising research firm recently confirmed digital ads are a solid growth market. As a result, FB stock now looks like a serious bargain for most value investors.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Will It Snow in Chicago By Christmas?

The question of whether it will snow in Chicago, and the surrounding areas by Christmas is now NOT looking good. It's about one week before Christmas day and it now looks like there will NOT be a good chance that there will be snow in Chicago.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Will It Snow In New York City By Christmas?

The question of whether it will snow in New York City, and the surrounding areas by Christmas is now NOT looking good. It's about one week before Christmas day and it now looks like there will NOT be a good chance that there will be snow in NYC.

Read full story
2 comments
Flagstaff, AZ

Will It Snow in Flagstaff, Arizona By Christmas?

The question of whether it will snow in Flagstaff, Arizona, and the surrounding areas by Christmas is now looking good. Today is one week before Christmas day and it now looks like there will be a good chance that there will be snow in Flagstaff.

Read full story
8 comments

Ripple Could Push Higher if the SEC Suit Against Ripple Labs Ends

Ripple could rise significantly once its legal problems are resolved. Ripple (XRP) has been drifting down over the last month. After peaking on Nov. 10 at $1.33 per token, it has been on a steady slide ever since then. As of Dec. 12, XRP-USD stood at 84.55 cents. That represents a drop of over 36% in one month. And while Ripple is currently being dragged along by prevailing crypto trends, its legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be a game-changer for the crypto world.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Horizon Worlds Metaverse Won't Likely Overtake the Cash Cow That Facebook Presently Has With Its Social Network

Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (FB) just opened up its Horizon Worlds metaverse platform to the adult world in the U.S. and Canada. Zuckerberg believes this is the future of social interaction in the metaverse. However, investors in FB stock won’t react too kindly to this version of the company’s future. As I pointed out in my recent article on Facebook’s recent quarterly results, its bread and butter is its digital advertising.

Read full story
5 comments

AMC Stock Could Soar With The New Spider-Man Movie Out

AMC Entertainment (AMC) is now back in bargain territory, which might appeal to value seekers. AMC stock is now down about 51.7% at $24.95 per share from its recent peak of $51.69 on Sept. 13. It might just well be worth looking at again for those who missed its move up earlier this year.

Read full story
1 comments

The Matt Damon Ads for Crypto.com Look to be Working

On Nov. 24, Crypto.com Coin (CRO-USD) peaked at just under 97 cents per token. But as of mid-day Dec. 16, it was trading at about 56 cents per token. That puts it at 42% below its peak for CRO in less than one month.

Read full story

Intel Is Set To Raise Its Dividend In January

Intel Corp (INTC) has posted three successive down quarters in terms of revenue growth and as a result, INTC stock has been drifting lower. But now the stock is starting to look interesting here and could be approaching good value.

Read full story

Buying the Floki Inu Crypto Was Such a Hassle I Actually Wanted to Do It Again

You might be thrown off by the title of this article. But it’s all about my experience when I bought some Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD). To say that it is a very trying process is putting it lightly. If you don’t know what I mean, you may not know that FLOKI trades for less than 15 thousandths of one dollar.

Read full story

West Side Story Is So Successful As It's About Deep Tragic Love

The 60-year anniversary release of West Side Story comes to theaters on December 10, as a new remake of the classic 1961 musical. It is directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, who, by recent account, has done a fantastic job with this 1961 story.

Read full story
2 comments

Crypto Investors Will Benefit From Long-Term Adoption and Won't Be Hurt By Inflation Fears

The US Government is set to publish the US inflation numbers for November on Dec. 10. Moreover, it will include a CPI number for the past 12 months. Expect to see fireworks in the stock market.

Read full story
1 comments

Investments That Retirees in 2022 Can Make To Protect Against Inflation

There is good news for retirees in 2022. For one, Social Social benefits to retirees will rise by 5.9% in 2022 over 2021, the largest increase since 1982. I wrote about this last month and showed how you can expect to make almost 1/3rd more by age 70 if these existing trends stay in place.

Read full story
3 comments

George Lucas May Not Be Too Happy With Disney These Days

George Lucas, Jr., created the Star Wars films and related franchises, and he owned the toy rights and rights to any sequels. His production company, Lucasfilm, made billions on the sequels and other franchises, such as the Indiana Jones films.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy