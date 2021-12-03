Investments That Retirees in 2022 Can Make To Protect Against Inflation

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453SiD_0dCk2rKa00
Photo by Kampus Production from Pexels

There is good news for retirees in 2022. For one, Social Social benefits to retirees will rise by 5.9% in 2022 over 2021, the largest increase since 1982.

I wrote about this last month and showed how you can expect to make almost 1/3rd more by age 70 if these existing trends stay in place.

But retirees or near-retirement investors should probably take some steps that they might not have done in the past. There are new dangers on the horizon that retirees must face squarely

Dangers on the Horizon for Retirees

One reason is that inflation is now spiking. On Nov. 10, the Bureau of Labor reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.9% for the month of Oct. Moreover, in the past year, it has risen 6.2%.

It might not seem that 0.9% is a very high amount. But if you compound that number out for 12 months at the same rate it works out to a forward rate of 11.35%.

That is twice the 6.2% rate in the past 12 months. Now, before you get too worried, remember that the 6.2% is not an adjusted number for seasonality, whereas the 0.9% is seasonally adjusted. That means that inflation could be much lower than 11.35% going forward.

However, it does not augur well for the future. Even if future inflation is only 2/3rds of that rate it works out to 7.57%. That is higher than the 6.2% in the last 12 months.

So retirees should take care to begin to protect their assets from inflation. It's starting up again.

How to Protect Against Inflation

Historically both the stock market and real estate have done well in keeping up with the inflation rate. That implies that investors should keep more of their money in stocks rather than bonds. I have written extensively on InvestorPlace.com about how dividend-paying stocks do well for investors.

It also implies buying real estate assets like REITS (real estate investment trusts) and hard real estate purchases could help protect against higher inflation.

Lastly, one thing you might consider doing for a portion of your assets is buying some cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum. This digital currency is also likely to outperform inflation over the next several years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSbpH_0dCk2rKa00
Google Finance - Bitcoin chart YTD

For example, so far this year Bitcoin is up over 92% year-to-date, as of Dec. 2. Putting a small portion of your total portfolio in this speculative asset could help. Just keep in mind it will also be volatile, so you will have to take the long view and not overdo it.

Here is the hard truth. If your assets don't make over 6% and inflation is higher than that - say 7.5%, your "real" return is negative. So just to make your assets grow by 3% on a real basis, you will need your assets to grow by 9.2% if inflation stays at 6.2%.

So far this year, the S&P 500 index is up 23.68%, as of Dec. 2. This implies that you need to stick to stocks (especially dividend-paying ones) rather than bonds, and real estate and crypto assets.

Keep in mind that this is not financial advice and I am not a financial planner. Your own situation could require a much different solution. Nevertheless, these are general principles you should be aware of now that inflation is on the horizon.

By the way, don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name.

*****************************

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock, bond, REIT, or crypto, as I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell securities.

I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

This represents my analysis of retirement benefits and stocks and cryptos and it is not meant to provide you with specific advice in your own situation. I do not presently own these or related securities, but I may buy some of these in the coming weeks.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
RetireesInvestingInflation hedgeStocks vs inflationCrypto investing

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
1035 followers

More from Mark Hake

West Side Story Is So Successful As It's About Deep Tragic Love

A new release of West Side Story is coming out on Dec. 10, 2021. This is a remake by Steven Spielberg of the original movie in 1961, on its 60th anniversary of the original release. Recent accounts say that this "reimagining" is "spectacular."

Read full story

George Lucas May Not Be Too Happy With Disney These Days

George Lucas, Jr., created the Star Wars films and related franchises, and he owned the toy rights and rights to any sequels. His production company, Lucasfilm, made billions on the sequels and other franchises, such as the Indiana Jones films.

Read full story
44 comments

Snoop Dogg Is Getting Used By Scam Artists in the NFT Crypto Marketplace

It turns out that Snoop Dogg is a big buyer of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in the crypto blockchain. On Sept. 20 he announced on Twitter that he was a well-known and high-profile NFT buyer with the tag name CozomoMedici.

Read full story
6 comments

Sandra Bullock's New Movie, The Unforgivable, Shows Her Acting Talent In a New Light

IMDB - The Unforgiveable - Sandra Bullock. Sandra Bullock usually plays lovable or triumphant characters. Her new movie, The Unforgivable, shows her acting talent in a new light. She plays a down-and-out character recently released from prison. She shines in this new role in a different manner from her typical character.

Read full story
11 comments

Gucci Company Survived After the End of the Movie House of Gucci

MGM - House of Gucci film. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the movie House of Gucci, who married the son of one of the two brothers who founded Gucci, the Italian luxury powerhouse. Her fate, as you will see when watching the movie, is ravaged by greed and jealousy.

Read full story
2 comments

Hillary Clinton Now Wants Biden To Regulate Cryptocurrencies

Hillary Clinton says Russia and China are "manipulating" cryptos and the Biden Administration needs to "regulate" the cryptocurrency marketplace. She told this one day ago to Rachael Maddow on MSNBC. It immediately made headlines in the crypto world.

Read full story

Ethereum Users Are Rebelling Against its High Crypto Fees

Recently a war of words erupted on Twitter by a major Ethereum (ETH-USD) crypto investor based in Singapore named Su Zhu. He runs a large investment firm named Three Arrows Capital. The company had previously heavily invested in Ethereum projects.

Read full story
1 comments

Ashton Kutcher Is Now a Full-Fledged and Successful Venture Capitalist

Ashton Kutcher is now everywhere on the venture capital / angel investor scene. Not only is he a prime partner in Sound Ventures, a Beverly Hills venture capital firm, but he is also listed in Crunchbase, an industry database, as a significant angel investor.

Read full story
44 comments

Firearms Sales Have Skyrocketed in 2021 Compared to Previous Years

Large numbers of people are buying firearms, according to recent FBI data. This activity in 2021 has skyrocketed in 2021 compared to previous years. The NICS database, which stands for the National Instant Criminal Background System, established by the FBI, has a report on the top 10 highest days of NICS checks since 1998. This is the check that people who want to own a firearm must pass before buying a firearm at a store licensed as a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL).

Read full story
19 comments

American Airlines Turns Profitable But Watch Its Load Factor

Expect to See More Cramped Seating, As Its Load Factor Is Still Well Below Average. American Airlines reported a Q3 net income of $169 million on Oct. 21, the second net income it has posted in a row. However, this was much higher than the Q2 net income of just $19.0 million.

Read full story

Gift Giving Now Has New Tax Limits From the IRS

It Just Got Easier To Give and Receive a Gift Up To $16,000 in 2022. The IRS just jacked up the amount of gifts that you can give and receive tax-free from $15,000 in 2021 to $16,000 in 2022.

Read full story
55 comments

Social Security Retirement Benefits Will Have a Whopping Increase in 2022

For some people, picking the age that they retire on their Social Security benefits can be a great chore. But for most, the math and lifestyle considerations come naturally. Everyone who is close to retirement should know when they need to wait for full retirement age (FRA) benefits. In 2022 the FRA, where you can receive your full benefit, starts from age 66 and four months up to 67 years old, depending on what month you were born.

Read full story
43 comments

Stocks Won't Survive an Inflation Spiral; Cryptos Are The Only Hope To Beat the Coming Inflation

As a long-time stock analyst, I can't believe that is the conclusion that I have reached this year. Stocks have no chance of outperforming the kind of Carter-era type inflation that we are headed for right now.

Read full story
3 comments

Solana Crypto Is Set to Rise To Be the 3rd Largest Crypto

Expect Solana to beat out Tether and Binance Coin to just behind Ethereum, rising over 50% in the next year. Even though Solana crypto (SOL-USD) is up substantially this year. It is now the fifth-largest crypto by market cap, it’s likely to keep accelerating. The crypto has had a truly spectacular ride in the last 4 months.

Read full story
8 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Real Estate Flipping Isn't All It's Cracked Up to Be - Just Ask Zillow Group

Zillow Stock, Down 70%, and Opendoor Technologies, Down 40%, From Earlier Peaks, Show That Flipping Doesn't Work. Well, at least, flipping houses using an algorithm and on a massive scale, flipping homes doesn't seem to work.

Read full story

Warren Buffett's Stock Buybacks Are a Bust

Berkshire Hathaway has been on a buyback binge, but it hasn’t helped the stock price. Sorry, Warren Buffett. Your buyback binge hasn’t worked. So far this year, Berkshire Hathaway stock has performed about the same as the S&P 500.

Read full story

The Polkadot Crypto Parachain Auctions Are Here Now

Polkadot (DOT-USD) crypto just started a series of auctions for its "parachains." These auctions provide an opportunity for users to gain access to new cryptocurrencies that are not yet public.

Read full story

Investors May Want To Buy a Crypto But Are Not Sure How

Cryptocurrencies are all over the business news. They seem to be doing better than stocks this year. So now might be a good time to put some crypto-token in your account. How do you do it?

Read full story
2 comments

How The Warner Media and Discovery Deal Affects AT&T's Stock

AT&T (T) stock closed at $25.10 on Friday, Nov. 5, and it could be stuck to close to this price for quite a while. The reason is the spin-off of its Warner Media division and combination with Discovery Inc (DISCA) has an implied value given where DISC stock trades now.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy