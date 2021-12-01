West Side Story Is So Successful As It's About Deep Tragic Love

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOQ0x_0dAnhjsb00
Facebook: West Side Story 2021

A new release of West Side Story is coming out on Dec. 10, 2021. This is a remake by Steven Spielberg of the original movie in 1961, on its 60th anniversary of the original release. Recent accounts say that this "reimagining" is "spectacular."

I'm looking forward to seeing it again. I first saw it in 1961 with my father and brothers in an SIU campus theater in Carbondale, Illinois. I knew then that it was something special then, as the musical completely enthralled me at the time. I realized then that films could transport you to a world you never knew. It can evoke emotions you didn't know you had.

And why is that? What is so special about West Side Story?

What Keeps People Watching West Side Story

Many people think it's about the musical aspect. After all, famed conductor Leonard Bernstein was one of the original composers/conductors for the film. The music also encapsulated the best of the jazz era in the late '50s and early '60s.

This is why my father told me we had to go to the movie the very first day it came out. He took us as young children to this adult movie, or so we thought it was. My father very much respected Bernstein and talked about him all the time. He was convinced he was a genius.

But I became mesmerized by the story when I first saw it. I came to realize what enthralled me. It wasn't just the music and Bernstein. Even at 6 years old I can remember that it was about a deep love story.

That is what caught my attention. I learned that a man can so deeply love a woman that he will deny everything else in his life. And it can happen in an instant. Her name, and who she is, suddenly engulfs him - Maria, Maria, Maria.

The same with the woman - she is also captured by love, all at once. It infuses her emotions, denies all objections, and makes her feel pretty, oh so pretty.

It's like some sort of benign disease - immediately taking effect on both Tony and Maria.

And then, something happens that takes a cost on this kind of love, making it seem even sacrificial. The west side story (of New York City) is the story of deep, sudden, and tragic love. It sears itself into your heart. The highs of new love and the lows of loss... that's the west side story.

When To Watch It

The theatrical release will last 45 days and after that HBO and/or Disney will likely allow it to be streamed on their platforms. This is because Disney bought 20th Century Fox studios in 2019 which owned the property (later renamed 20th Century Studios).

But a prior 10-year pre-existing contract allows Warner Media, which owns HBO (now actually part of AT&T), to stream the film until the end of 2022. Nevertheless, Disney signed a deal with WarnerMedia to share access to select titles like this on either Hulu or Disney+. So it looks like you will have a choice of streaming the movie sometime in mid-January on HBO and/or Disney+ or Hulu.

In any case, this is a classic movie about love that you should not miss.

*********************

Also, don't forget to fully "Follow" me and make sure to download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the Follow link underneath my profile name.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
West Side Storylove storymusical filmsSteven SpielbergWest Side Story movie

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
1104 followers

More from Mark Hake

Investments That Retirees in 2022 Can Make To Protect Against Inflation

There is good news for retirees in 2022. For one, Social Social benefits to retirees will rise by 5.9% in 2022 over 2021, the largest increase since 1982. I wrote about this last month and showed how you can expect to make almost 1/3rd more by age 70 if these existing trends stay in place.

Read full story
3 comments

George Lucas May Not Be Too Happy With Disney These Days

George Lucas, Jr., created the Star Wars films and related franchises, and he owned the toy rights and rights to any sequels. His production company, Lucasfilm, made billions on the sequels and other franchises, such as the Indiana Jones films.

Read full story
44 comments

Snoop Dogg Is Getting Used By Scam Artists in the NFT Crypto Marketplace

It turns out that Snoop Dogg is a big buyer of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in the crypto blockchain. On Sept. 20 he announced on Twitter that he was a well-known and high-profile NFT buyer with the tag name CozomoMedici.

Read full story
6 comments

Sandra Bullock's New Movie, The Unforgivable, Shows Her Acting Talent In a New Light

IMDB - The Unforgiveable - Sandra Bullock. Sandra Bullock usually plays lovable or triumphant characters. Her new movie, The Unforgivable, shows her acting talent in a new light. She plays a down-and-out character recently released from prison. She shines in this new role in a different manner from her typical character.

Read full story
11 comments

Gucci Company Survived After the End of the Movie House of Gucci

MGM - House of Gucci film. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the movie House of Gucci, who married the son of one of the two brothers who founded Gucci, the Italian luxury powerhouse. Her fate, as you will see when watching the movie, is ravaged by greed and jealousy.

Read full story
2 comments

Hillary Clinton Now Wants Biden To Regulate Cryptocurrencies

Hillary Clinton says Russia and China are "manipulating" cryptos and the Biden Administration needs to "regulate" the cryptocurrency marketplace. She told this one day ago to Rachael Maddow on MSNBC. It immediately made headlines in the crypto world.

Read full story

Ethereum Users Are Rebelling Against its High Crypto Fees

Recently a war of words erupted on Twitter by a major Ethereum (ETH-USD) crypto investor based in Singapore named Su Zhu. He runs a large investment firm named Three Arrows Capital. The company had previously heavily invested in Ethereum projects.

Read full story
1 comments

Ashton Kutcher Is Now a Full-Fledged and Successful Venture Capitalist

Ashton Kutcher is now everywhere on the venture capital / angel investor scene. Not only is he a prime partner in Sound Ventures, a Beverly Hills venture capital firm, but he is also listed in Crunchbase, an industry database, as a significant angel investor.

Read full story
44 comments

Firearms Sales Have Skyrocketed in 2021 Compared to Previous Years

Large numbers of people are buying firearms, according to recent FBI data. This activity in 2021 has skyrocketed in 2021 compared to previous years. The NICS database, which stands for the National Instant Criminal Background System, established by the FBI, has a report on the top 10 highest days of NICS checks since 1998. This is the check that people who want to own a firearm must pass before buying a firearm at a store licensed as a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL).

Read full story
19 comments

American Airlines Turns Profitable But Watch Its Load Factor

Expect to See More Cramped Seating, As Its Load Factor Is Still Well Below Average. American Airlines reported a Q3 net income of $169 million on Oct. 21, the second net income it has posted in a row. However, this was much higher than the Q2 net income of just $19.0 million.

Read full story

Gift Giving Now Has New Tax Limits From the IRS

It Just Got Easier To Give and Receive a Gift Up To $16,000 in 2022. The IRS just jacked up the amount of gifts that you can give and receive tax-free from $15,000 in 2021 to $16,000 in 2022.

Read full story
55 comments

Social Security Retirement Benefits Will Have a Whopping Increase in 2022

For some people, picking the age that they retire on their Social Security benefits can be a great chore. But for most, the math and lifestyle considerations come naturally. Everyone who is close to retirement should know when they need to wait for full retirement age (FRA) benefits. In 2022 the FRA, where you can receive your full benefit, starts from age 66 and four months up to 67 years old, depending on what month you were born.

Read full story
43 comments

Stocks Won't Survive an Inflation Spiral; Cryptos Are The Only Hope To Beat the Coming Inflation

As a long-time stock analyst, I can't believe that is the conclusion that I have reached this year. Stocks have no chance of outperforming the kind of Carter-era type inflation that we are headed for right now.

Read full story
3 comments

Solana Crypto Is Set to Rise To Be the 3rd Largest Crypto

Expect Solana to beat out Tether and Binance Coin to just behind Ethereum, rising over 50% in the next year. Even though Solana crypto (SOL-USD) is up substantially this year. It is now the fifth-largest crypto by market cap, it’s likely to keep accelerating. The crypto has had a truly spectacular ride in the last 4 months.

Read full story
8 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Real Estate Flipping Isn't All It's Cracked Up to Be - Just Ask Zillow Group

Zillow Stock, Down 70%, and Opendoor Technologies, Down 40%, From Earlier Peaks, Show That Flipping Doesn't Work. Well, at least, flipping houses using an algorithm and on a massive scale, flipping homes doesn't seem to work.

Read full story

Warren Buffett's Stock Buybacks Are a Bust

Berkshire Hathaway has been on a buyback binge, but it hasn’t helped the stock price. Sorry, Warren Buffett. Your buyback binge hasn’t worked. So far this year, Berkshire Hathaway stock has performed about the same as the S&P 500.

Read full story

The Polkadot Crypto Parachain Auctions Are Here Now

Polkadot (DOT-USD) crypto just started a series of auctions for its "parachains." These auctions provide an opportunity for users to gain access to new cryptocurrencies that are not yet public.

Read full story

Investors May Want To Buy a Crypto But Are Not Sure How

Cryptocurrencies are all over the business news. They seem to be doing better than stocks this year. So now might be a good time to put some crypto-token in your account. How do you do it?

Read full story
2 comments

How The Warner Media and Discovery Deal Affects AT&T's Stock

AT&T (T) stock closed at $25.10 on Friday, Nov. 5, and it could be stuck to close to this price for quite a while. The reason is the spin-off of its Warner Media division and combination with Discovery Inc (DISCA) has an implied value given where DISC stock trades now.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy