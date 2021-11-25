Ethereum Users Are Rebelling Against its High Crypto Fees

Recently a war of words erupted on Twitter by a major Ethereum (ETH-USD) crypto investor based in Singapore named Su Zhu. He runs a large investment firm named Three Arrows Capital. The company had previously heavily invested in Ethereum projects.

He went on Twitter and issued a tirade against Ethereum and its high costs. He accused the backers of Ethereum of abandoning their users and other transaction costs.

He even said that "everyone is too rich" at Ethereum to care about the average Ethereum user. One article put it bluntly: "Ethereum Fees are Too Damn High."

And he is not the only one now voicing major issues with Ethereum's high costs. The average fee, according to Decrypt magazine, is now over $50 for any transaction with Ethereum. That implies that even with a typical $1,000 deposit or transfer the transaction or "gas" fees are 5.0% of the total amount.

Some Companies Are Reacting

Recently, a Defi (decentralized finance) company named BlockFi changed its previous policy of allowing one free Ethereum transaction. As of Dec. 1, they are going to charge 0.015 ETH tokens for any withdrawal, deposit, or transfer of Ethereum.

That works out to over $67.35 for the transaction at today's ETH crypto price (i.e., $4,490 x 0.015 = $67.35). Therefore, for any transaction of $1,000, this implies that the cost is 6.74%. The only way to potentially reduce that percentage is to involve a higher principal amount, although there is no guarantee about this.

BlockFi is also raising its fees for other cryptos that operate on top of Ethereum. This change shows that companies can no longer cover the high fees that come with Ethereum transactions.

Competitors Are Pouncing

One reason that Solana (SOL-USD), a direct competitor to Ethereum has been surging is that it not only has low transaction costs but also very fast transaction speeds.

I recently wrote about this in my Newsbreak article, "Solana Crypto Is Set To Rise To Be the Third Largest Crypto." The article explains why Solana has such low transaction costs and transaction speed.

Ethereum backers hope to combat these competitors next year when it moves to a Level 2 system involving a new quicker transaction validation process.

That will eliminate the need for Ethereum mining and involve a set of Ethereum validators who stake their tokens under the Level 2 proof-of-stake system. If they screw up transactions they can potentially lose these tokens. Ethereum backers hope this will start speeding things up and lowering its transaction costs. However, there is no guarantee this will happen right now.

Ethereum Users and Investors

Ethereum's rise has suddenly come to a halt. After peaking over $4,836 on Nov. 10, the crypto has been drifting lower.

As of Nov. 25, it was trading for 4,490. Moreover, since the end of Oct. the crypto has been essentially flat.

However, up until now so far this year Ethereum is up from $730.37 at the end of 2020. That means its price today is now 6.14 times the price at the end of last year. That 514% gain could be causing a number of holders to take profits before the end of the year.

However, how the crypto will perform next year could well depend on whether Ethereum is able to lower its transaction fees. That would definitely help Ethereum users. However, the war of words on its high costs could prevent Ethereum from rising next year like it did this year.

