Expect Google Stock To Fly Much Higher

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is now the fourth largest stock in the world by market cap (companiesmarketcap.com) at just below $2 trillion. But after its earnings report for Q3 released on Oct. 26, it seems clear that the stock is likely to keep on rising. This is despite the fact that it's already up over 72% so far this year.

For one, its revenue shot through the roof. It made $65.1 billion in Q3 alone. That was up 41% year-over-year. This is more than many high-tech companies make in any one year.

But more importantly, its net income was up 68.4% over the prior yet. In short, this huge company is gushing forth cash.

In fact, you can see this in the company's Cash Flow Statement. In fact, Alphabet simplifies things. On page 7 of the earnings release the company comes right out and shows that its free cash flow for the quarter was $18.72 billion.

This means that over 28.7% of its revenue flows straight into its cash pile, after including all its expenses. This includes some cash flows that do not even show up in the income statement, such as capital expenditures.

Most companies are lucky if they can have a 5% or maybe a 10% free cash flow margin. That shows that Google is nothing but a cash cow, a cash manufacturing machine.

Why Google Is So Profitable

Over 81.5% of Alphabet's revenue comes straight from advertising, including from search results, YouTube ads, and Google Network ads.

According to CNBC, Google will garner 29% of total online ad spending globally in 2021, citing eMartketer stats. This makes it the largest in the world. Facebook, at 24%, is number two.

That gives Google a huge "moat" around its revenue castle, that will not easily be lost even with fierce competition. Bluntly speaking, their dominance in digital ads is not going to weaken.

People will simply want to use Google and YouTube to get product information for a long time to come.

That means the stock should be worth a lot of money. Here is what I think it's worth.

What GOOG Stock Is Worth

Analysts predict revenue will rise 16.8% in 2022 to almost $294 billion. If we take 30% (FCF margin is likely to rise) of that number, Alphabet will generate $88.1 billion in free cash flow next year.

That is massive. How do we value that? One way is to divide it by the stock's historical FCF yield of 3.2%. That is also the same as multiplying it by 31.25 times.

That puts GOOG stock at a market value of $2.753 trillion, up 41.5% from $1.946 trillion today. It also implies that GOOG stock will rise 41.5% to $4,198 per share.

Making 41.5% is a pretty good ROI. Moreover, even if this takes up to 2 years for this to happen, the minimum expected return will be 19.0% annually for the next 2 years on a compounded basis.

Bottom Line

Don't worry about how high GOOG stock is now, or how high its market value is. The stock is going to continue to fly higher. I suspect it will be 41.5% higher in the next 2 years or even before that.

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock or crypto, as I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

This represents my analysis of Alphabet and it is not meant to provide you with specific advice in your own situation. I do not presently own GOOG stock or related securities, but I may buy some of these in the coming weeks.