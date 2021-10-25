Pershing Square Wants to Create a New Type of Speculative Warrant

On Aug. 19, Bill Ackman, who has had an illustrious career on Wall Street, sent a letter to shareholders of his unique SPAC (special purpose acquisition corporation). He told the shareholders of Pershing Square Pontine Holdings (PSTH) that he wanted to shut it down- sort of.

In the letter, he proposed that everyone would receive back their $20.00 per share held in trust. That is why the PSTH no trades for about $19.71, below the $20.00 per share redemption price.

However, in addition, he proposed that the company would simultaneously issue a new type of warrant (which is a long-dated option) that has the following name: SPARC (special purpose acquisition right company). Bill Ackman created the name.

If he gets the SEC and the NYSE to agree to this new SPARC warrant, it will be highly speculative but could be worth a lot of money. It will also be the first of a kind.

Why SPARC Warrants Will Be Different

As Barron's magazine puts it, these new SPARC warrants will be a " different vehicle that will allow him to continue big-game hunting" to find a private company to take public.

The reason is simple. The SPARC warrants, give the owners of the warrant the right to buy into a new company, once it has completed a combination with a private company. The fact that the company to be bought will not be known is unique. Up until now, the NYSE and the SEC require that all warrants be to buy a specific public company stock at a specific price.

Bill Ackman says he has already submitted a registration statement with the SEC and is negotiating with the NYSE. But you cannot read about it yet.

However, on Aug. 25, Ackman's firm released a new document in an 8K filing. It shows that there will actually be two new SPARC warrants. One will be for the PSTH shares that are handed in for $20.00, and the other will be for the existing PSTH warrants that trade under the symbol PSTH-WT or PSTHWS.

In this new letter, Bill Ackman wrote to his own hedge fund clients indicating that there will be two types of SPARC warrants. The first type will be called the $20 SPARC warrants, and are for those who hand in their PSTH shares and receive a long-term warrant with a $20 exercise price to buy SPARC shares.

The second type of SPARC warrants (which he calls $23 SPARC warrants) will be for those who hand in their PSTH warrants. They will theoretically have more value than the previous PSTH warrants, according to Ackman. Although they will have the same $23.00 per share exercise price, the new $23 SPARC warrants will potentially have a much longer period before their exercise period is over. That way, he says, they will have more value.

What Speculative Investors Could Do

If you are willing to take on a good deal of risk it might be worth buying the existing PSTH warrants. One Seeking Alpha analyst has proposed that the $20 SPARC warrants will be worth $2.00 per share once a shareholder hands in his PSTH shares and receives a $20 SPARC warrant in return.

This also implies that the $23 SPARC warrants could have even more value than the $20 SPARC warrants.

As of Oct. 25, the PSTH warrants trade for $1.26 per share. So, if the Seeking Alpha analyst is correct, the potential return is 58.7% (i.e., $2.00/$1.26-1), assuming the new $23 SPARC warrants trade for the value of the $20 SPARC warrants. And as I have noted, they could potentially have more value.

This is NOT for the Faint-Hearted

This strategy of buying the existing PSTH warrants in order to receive the $23 SPARC warrants is not for the faint-hearted. This is a very highly speculative strategy. You would only want to consider this if you are perfectly prepared to lose all your money. And, as I point out at the end of this article, I am not giving you any kind of financial advice.

However, if you have a gambling mentality, this might be a way to make multiples of your investment. Let's say that once the SPARC securities are given SEC and NYSE approval and that they are listed and subsequently an "initial business combination" (IBC) is completed.

If the IBC deal combined with the SPARC stock ends up being worth $25.00 per share, then the $23 SPARC warrants will have $2.00 per warrant of intrinsic value (i.e., $25-$23 exercise price). Those warrants will likely trade for more than $2.00, possibly as much as $2.50. Therefore, the potential return would be 98.4% (i.e., $2.50/$1.26 -1).

If the IBC merger ends up being worth $30.00, then the $23 SPARC warrants would be worth $7.00 ($30-$23 exercise price). At that point, the $23 SPARC warrants would trade for say $7.50. So the potential ROI will be 495% (i.e., $7.50/$1.26-1).

Conclusion

This strategy is only for those who don't care about losing all their money buying into the PSTH warrants. But everyone should have some sort of portion of their overall portfolio in something with a high potential return, even if it is only 2% or 3% of the total. This is one way of doing that.

*************

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock, as I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

This represents my analysis of a stock and related warrants and it is not meant to provide you with specific advice in your own situation. I do not presently own PSTH or related warrants, but I may buy some of these and related securities in the coming weeks.