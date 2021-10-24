Cryptos Have Done Much Better Than Stocks This Year and Will Likely Keep Doing So

So far this year, the top cryptos have significantly outperformed the stock market. This is true both on a year-to-date basis and also over the past year.

Moreover, analysts expect this will likely keep up. That's true especially if inflation and related concerns eat away at the value of traditional assets.

For example, take a look at the performance of the top 5 (non-stablecoin) cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, and Solana, vs. the S&P 500.

You can see this in the chart I have prepared below. This shows the performance year-to-date of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the largest crypto vs. the S&P 500 index (GSPC):

As you can see, Bitcoin has dramatically outperformed, although it took a major tumble in the middle of the year. In fact, its performance was essentially even with the S&P 500 at the end of June.

In fact, the outperformance is even greater if you take into account all the top 5 cryptocurrencies. You can see this in the following table and charts I have prepared.

In addition, even if we weighted these top 5 cryptos by their market cap, the average return is still +580%.

This table and chart uses the weighting of each of the top cryptos and multiplies that weight by the crypto's return.

For example, Bitcoin has a 62.5% weighting and Solana has a 2.8% weight. But Solana's performance was so high that it still produced over half of the 580.4% total return of the five cryptos.

Future Returns

If these returns keep up in the future, or at least over the next year, it seems likely that cryptos will continue to outperform stocks.

One reason is that inflation can tend to hurt corporate profits, although in many cases, the company is able to pass on price increases. However, sometimes companies are willing to take lower earnings in order to gain market share, and so they absorb price increases. As a result, their equity prices will tend to fall in periods of higher inflation.

This effect is not likely to occur with cryptocurrencies. In fact, they may tend to act as a store of value and actually have an anti-inflationary effect. People may be willing to eventually put their fiat currency in to cryptos in order to protect them against the ravages of inflation.

In fact, according to the Financial Times, people are fleeing gold for cryptocurrencies to protect against inflation.



More than $10bn has been pulled from the biggest gold exchange traded fund this year and funds’ physical gold hoards have also been selling down, according to Bloomberg data. The price of gold has declined 6.1 per cent this year to $1,782 a troy ounce on Wednesday.

Conclusion

New investors in cryptocurrencies might not realize that they have significantly outperformed the stock market this year.

This article shows that investing in the top five cryptos would have proven to be a good strategy so far. It would be very easy to put together a mixed portfolio of these top five cryptos in most brokerage firms nowadays, or else with Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) or Binance US.

That is not to say this is not without risk. The very first chart above shows how incredibly volatile Bitcoin has been in the past 10 months vs. the S&P 500. That shows that most of the returns will accrue to long-term investors in cryptos, just like it has been true in equities.

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock, as I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell securities. This represents my analysis of the stock and it is not meant to provide you with specific advice in your own situation. I presently own Ethereum, but I may buy more of this crypto and other of these cryptos in the coming weeks.