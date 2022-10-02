Q&A with Mark Elworth Jr for US Congress, Nebraska D3

Mark Elworth Jr

This story is sponsored by Legal Marijuana NOW Nebraska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LD40Q_0iCUpzDJ00
Photo of Mark Elworth Jr, Candidate for US Congress Nebraska D3(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Name: Mark Elworth Jr

Running for: US Congress, Nebraska District 3

Party: Legal Marijuana NOW

Age: 8/6/1976

Occupation: Retail Broker

Home: Omaha, NE, but I have a small RV and travel around the state and Midwest.

Public offices held: I have been the State Chairperson of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska since LMN gained ballot access on April 21, 2021.

Family: Never Married, 1 child

Website: None

Q. Why do you believe voters in the 3rd District should pick you when they cast their ballot this fall?

Voters should pick me because I support women's right to choose, gay marriage and LGBTQ+ rights, equal rights for all ethnicities and beliefs, strengthening public education, and protecting people and our environment. I believe love is greater than hate. Government should work for the best interests of the people and not political donors. I have a strong desire to serve the people. Neither do I accept political donations nor do I align myself with a polarized political party. I want what is best for our state, country, and the people.

Q. What congressional action would you propose to combat inflation ?

We should roll with inflation and not combat it. Abruptly stopping inflation could result in stagnation or maybe even crash the economy, housing market, and stock market. The country needs to continually adjust to change.

Q. Would you support congressional action to regulate abortion and if so, with what limits and exceptions?

No, I would not limit access to abortion. I believe in women's right to choose.

Q. Do you support or oppose President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan? Why or why not ?

I support student loan forgiveness because helping people in tough times is a good thing to do. Debt forgiveness helps lots of people and their families move on and get ahead.

Q. Climate change is forecast to become a significant drag on the national and global economy. What congressional funding and policies would you support to combat climate change ?

Climate change is a real issue. I will take any issue about climate change seriously. I support building a sustainable economy and necessary infrastructure.

Q. Many Nebraska businesses have struggled to find qualified workers. What can Congress do to help businesses here find skilled workers?

The Federal Government needs to invest in K-12 and post-secondary education - students and teachers alike. Young people need educational options that fulfil the needs of our workforce. Teachers deserve greater respect, too, and if the profession is treated more seriously, more skilled teachers would be attracted to the career choice.

Q. When talking with constituents, what is the No. 1 issue/concern you hear, and what do you propose to do about that issue?

People I talk to think that law enforcement is not protecting or serving the public. They are over-policing minorities and young people, causing unequal hardships across communities. People are worried that the Nebraska police are on a power trip and do not respect the rights of individuals. The police have demonstrated they use violence and the people, in turn, are scared of their presence. The police should be helping people, not looking for ways to criminalize them. The police should be solving crimes, not creating them. My solution is to refocus the police so we can defund and disarm them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0op5H9_0iCUpzDJ00
Campaign Sign, Mark Elworth Jr for US Congress(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mark Elworth# Nebraska# Politics# Abortion# Marijuana

Comments / 1

Published by

My name is Mark Elworth Jr. I'm a long time marijuana legalization activist. I'm the chairperson and founder of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska.

Omaha, NE
449 followers

More from Mark Elworth Jr

Morgan County, CO

The skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Brush (Part 3 of 4)

This story is sponsored by the Morgan County Welcome Wagon. The Brush Skatepark is a fun park(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr) The Pioneer Park Skatepark is located at 720 Hospital Road, Brush, CO, 80723.

Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

Mark Elworth Jr for Congress supports Women and Gay Rights

This story is sponsored by Mark Elworth Jr for US Congress, Nebraska District 3. Mark Jr is the only candidate for D3 who supports Women's Rights and Gay Rights.(Photo Credit: U.S. Custom Stickers)

Read full story
4 comments
Fairplay, CO

Fairplay, Colorado, Large Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show, 7/28-7/31

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Photo of Flyer of the 2022 Fairplay Gem and Mineral Show(Photo Credit: Fairplay Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show) It's time for the world famous annual Fairplay Gem and Mineral Show in Fairplay, Colorado.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Island, NE

Grand Islands secret spot to find Amethyst

Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) Where do you find Amethyst in Grand Island Nebraska?. The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Heartland Antique Mall.

Read full story
Fort Morgan, CO

The Skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Fort Morgan (Part 2 of 4)

This article is sponsored by the Morgan County Welcome Wagon. Fort Morgan Skatepark at Brenda Joy Park(Photo Credit: Evergreen Skateparks) Fort Morgan's skate park at Brenda Joy Park is the second skatepark I'm writing about in a four-part series on the skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado. It's free to use as are all the skateparks in Morgan County.

Read full story
Canton, SD

Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in Canton

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. 5th Annual SEGAMS Gem and Mineral Show Flyer(Photo Credit: Sioux Empire Gem and Mineral Society) The Sioux Empire Gem and Minerals Society will hold its 5th annual Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show this Saturday, July 30th, in Canton SD.

Read full story
Morgan County, CO

The Skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Log Lane Village (Part 1 of 4)

This story is sponsored by the Morgan County Welcome Wagon. Large halfpipes at Sunshine Park(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr) Sunshine Skatepark in Log Lane Village is one of four skateparks in Morgan County, Colorado.

Read full story
Culver City, CA

2022 "Fiesta Of Gems" in Culver City this Weekend

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Chunk of Amazonite(Photo Credit: New Moon Beginnings) It's here, the 2022 "Fiesta of Gems" is back in Culver City this weekend. This year's theme is Amazonite, one of my favorite crystals.

Read full story
Moose Lake, MN

Moose Lake Agate Days 2022

This article is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Lake Superior Agates will be at the show(Photo Credit: Wikipedia) The Moose Lakes Agate Days will be here again this weekend!. It's a free gem and mineral show with over 100 venders.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Where to find Amethyst in Lincoln Nebraska

Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Aardvark Antique Mall. Midwest Stones is open 7 days a week, 9am-8pm inside the Aardvark Antique Mall, Display Cases #368, 387, 420, 436, 437, 470, and 487, 5800 Arbor Street, Lincoln NE, 68517.

Read full story
1 comments
Eugene, OR

2022 Oregon Geo Fest in Eugene Oregon

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Oregon Geo Fest is a free 1 day family friendly Event. Join Geo Fest in celebrating the beauty and mysteries of planet earth. Online Flyer for the 2022 show(Photo Credit: Oregon Geo Fest)

Read full story
2 comments
Tulsa, OK

Large Gem and Mineral Show is happening in Tulsa

This years event will be at Exchange Center at Expo Square in Tulsa Oklahoma(Photo Credit: Tulsa World) The annual Tulsa Oklahoma, Rock, Gem, and Jewelry Show is here again. A large selection will be available at the show(Photo Credit: Travel OK)

Read full story
Brush, CO

Brush, Colorado is an affordable and progressive community welcoming new residents

This story is sponsored by "Brush! Welcomes Everyone" Brush! is legally spelled with a exclamation mark(Photo Credit: City of Brush!, CO) Brush, Colorado is a vibrant city of 5,339 that is located on the high plains in the South Platte River Valley off I-76.

Read full story
21 comments
Kansas City, MO

Where to find Amethyst in Kansas City?

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones (http://midweststones.biz/). Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Joseph, MO

Great Place to Find Amethyst in Northwest Missouri

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones (http://midweststones.biz/). Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Rusty Chandelier Craft & Antique Mall in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Read full story
2 comments
Nebraska State

Farm Hemp and Make CBD Oil for Profit in Nebraska

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The Big Question for farmers wanting to grow hemp: How much can be made? (Source: CBD Seeds) Nebraska passed the Hemp Farming Act on May 30, 2019. Hemp is now legal to farm and manufacture into products in Nebraska.

Read full story
1 comments
Kearney, NE

4/20 Rally Attendees in Kearney Nebraska took their message to the rush hour traffic

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The 4/20 Rally in Kearney, Nebraska was a successful event this year! The Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska held the 9th edition of this event on the busiest corner in town on the public sidewalk in front of Walgreens.

Read full story
3 comments
Nebraska State

Legal Marijuana NOW Nebraska endorses Charles Herbster in the Republican Primary

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The Legal Marijuana NOW Party (LMNP) of Nebraska has endorsed Charles Herbster in Nebraska Republican Primary.

Read full story
7 comments
Kearney, NE

Legal Marijuana NOW Nebraska 4/20 Rally in Kearney 2022

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. Where: On the sidewalk in front of Walgreens, 2516 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. Current and past Legal Marijuana NOW Party candidates will be in attendance.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy