The skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Brush (Part 3 of 4)

The Brush Skatepark is a fun park (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

The Pioneer Park Skatepark is located at 720 Hospital Road, Brush, CO, 80723.

Pioneers Skatepark in Brush Colorado (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

The skatepark is free to use for everyone.

Three stair with rail (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This is a great park for all skill levels.

I love the rails here (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Pads and a helmet are recommended but not required.

If you can dream it, do it (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This park was opened in 2014 and is still in great shape.

Nice little half pipe (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Like other skateparks in Morgan County this park sees minimal usage.

More halfpipe action (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

I've skated there many time and have never ran into another skater there ever.

This wall is fun to ride (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This is a very nice park and super fun to skate.

Another cool rail (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

We're showing off how nice the park is in hope people will come skate it.

This is a cool park. (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Brush Colorado is located on exit 89 on I-76 between Denver and the Nebraska Border.

This screams 'do a trick' (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There is a nice halfpipe at this park.

Another angle (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

The rails are amazing at the park.

I'm counting five stairs here (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There are low rails and rails built into stairs.

Do it (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There is a three and a five stair at the park.

People have been grinding on the top (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There is a big diagonal wall that is fun to slide on.

A skateboard to do tricks on (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

I could skate this park all day because it's fun and enjoyable.

Small ramp (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This is part three of four on the skateparks of Morgan County.

A rail in the shade a hot day is always nice (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

It's really amazing these skateparks on the high plains that very few uses.

View of Pioneers Park (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Morgan County is a skater's dream for a cheap vacation in Colorado.

View of Skatepark (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There is a Loves Truck Stop down the road with bathrooms, food, showers.

Brush even has a RV Park with full hookups close by as well.