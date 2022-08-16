The skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Brush (Part 3 of 4)

This story is sponsored by the Morgan County Welcome Wagon.
The Pioneer Park Skatepark is located at 720 Hospital Road, Brush, CO, 80723.
The skatepark is free to use for everyone.
This is a great park for all skill levels.
Pads and a helmet are recommended but not required.
This park was opened in 2014 and is still in great shape.
Like other skateparks in Morgan County this park sees minimal usage.
I've skated there many time and have never ran into another skater there ever.
This is a very nice park and super fun to skate.
We're showing off how nice the park is in hope people will come skate it.
Brush Colorado is located on exit 89 on I-76 between Denver and the Nebraska Border.
There is a nice halfpipe at this park.
The rails are amazing at the park.
There are low rails and rails built into stairs.
There is a three and a five stair at the park.
There is a big diagonal wall that is fun to slide on.
I could skate this park all day because it's fun and enjoyable.
This is part three of four on the skateparks of Morgan County.
It's really amazing these skateparks on the high plains that very few uses.
Morgan County is a skater's dream for a cheap vacation in Colorado.
There is a Loves Truck Stop down the road with bathrooms, food, showers.
Brush even has a RV Park with full hookups close by as well.
