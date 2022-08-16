The skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Brush (Part 3 of 4)

Mark Elworth Jr

This story is sponsored by the Morgan County Welcome Wagon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35CZDF_0hICRV6M00
The Brush Skatepark is a fun park(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

The Pioneer Park Skatepark is located at 720 Hospital Road, Brush, CO, 80723.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VcsSC_0hICRV6M00
Pioneers Skatepark in Brush Colorado(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

The skatepark is free to use for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIh2h_0hICRV6M00
Three stair with rail(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This is a great park for all skill levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENJoe_0hICRV6M00
I love the rails here(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Pads and a helmet are recommended but not required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NctE_0hICRV6M00
If you can dream it, do it(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This park was opened in 2014 and is still in great shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQyXN_0hICRV6M00
Nice little half pipe(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Like other skateparks in Morgan County this park sees minimal usage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avwvL_0hICRV6M00
More halfpipe action(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

I've skated there many time and have never ran into another skater there ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NTwc_0hICRV6M00
This wall is fun to ride(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This is a very nice park and super fun to skate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eswT_0hICRV6M00
Another cool rail(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

We're showing off how nice the park is in hope people will come skate it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z639I_0hICRV6M00
This is a cool park.(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Brush Colorado is located on exit 89 on I-76 between Denver and the Nebraska Border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7pWg_0hICRV6M00
This screams 'do a trick'(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There is a nice halfpipe at this park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QO59B_0hICRV6M00
Another angle(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

The rails are amazing at the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qgamn_0hICRV6M00
I'm counting five stairs here(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There are low rails and rails built into stairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254hFE_0hICRV6M00
Do it(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There is a three and a five stair at the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoRti_0hICRV6M00
People have been grinding on the top(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There is a big diagonal wall that is fun to slide on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4QVL_0hICRV6M00
A skateboard to do tricks on(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

I could skate this park all day because it's fun and enjoyable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUZ0p_0hICRV6M00
Small ramp(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This is part three of four on the skateparks of Morgan County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSCFS_0hICRV6M00
A rail in the shade a hot day is always nice(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

It's really amazing these skateparks on the high plains that very few uses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E90gX_0hICRV6M00
View of Pioneers Park(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Morgan County is a skater's dream for a cheap vacation in Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8N09_0hICRV6M00
View of Skatepark(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There is a Loves Truck Stop down the road with bathrooms, food, showers.

Brush even has a RV Park with full hookups close by as well.

My name is Mark Elworth Jr.

Omaha, NE
