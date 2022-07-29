Mark Elworth Jr for Congress supports Women and Gay Rights

This story is sponsored by Mark Elworth Jr for US Congress, Nebraska District 3.

Mark Jr is the only candidate for D3 who supports Women's Rights and Gay Rights. (Photo Credit: U.S. Custom Stickers)

My name is Mark Elworth Jr, and I'm running for US Congress in Nebraska, District 3.

I'm affiliated with the newly formed Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska.

Photo of Mark Elworth Jr, Legal Marijuana NOW Party Candidate for D3 Nebraska. (Photo Credit: Krystal Gabel)

Women's Rights and Gay Rights have recently come under fire because of the overturn of Roe vs Wade.

Neither issues are new to our national political discussion. I'm a staunch supporter of Women's Rights and Gay Rights, and my support for both hasn't changed over time.

I'm the only candidate in the Nebraska US Congress District 3 race - from any party - who supports the right to an abortion and the right to gay marriage.

Mark Jr supports all women's right to choose. (Photo Credit: ACLU)

I always support all women's Right to Choose.

We as Americans don't want to see women's rights go backwards in time.

This current generation of young women are losing their rights to their bodies. It is heartbreaking to me as a man who loves a woman and supports equal rights for all. Unsuspecting young people may or may not realize that they now have to fight for their basic human rights, again.

Every other person is a woman. To deny half the population their basic human rights (that they've had for some time now) is asinine.

I will make a woman's right to choose one of my priorities while serving in US Congress.

Mark Jr is a strong supporter of Human Rights (Photo Credit: Pixels.com)

I've always supported Gay Rights, Equal Rights, and fair treatment for all people.

Some of my family members and closest friends identify with the LGBTQIA2S+ community. I don't think it's an overstatement to say that everyone knows someone or has a relative who is gay.

I ran for Governor of Nebraska in 2014 as a Libertarian. I made state history by being the first Nebraska gubernatorial candidate to outwardly support legalizing gay marriage at the state level.

The US Supreme Court legalized Gay Marriage a few months prior to my election date in 2014, which forced the State of Nebraska to legalize gay marriage as well.

Thankfully the Feds did change the law because we'd still be fighting for Gay Rights in Nebraska if they didn't.

I Believe in Equal Rights for Everyone (Photo Credit: Pixels.com)

The long-time Republican Incumbent for Nebraska US Congress D3 is a pro-lifer.

He recently voted NO in the Respect for Marriage Act 2022. This proposed bill would require the US federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex marriages in the United States.

Adrian Smith has and will vote against woman and gay rights (Photo Credit: KHGI)

My other opponent, the Democratic candidate for Nebraska US Congress D3, was a life-time registered Republican prior to registering Democrat to run in this race.

He has posted on Facebook and in Messenger his dislike for Gay Rights:

Screen capture of homophobic language published by the Democrat for Nebraska US Congress D3 (Photo Credit: Facebook)