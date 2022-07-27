Fairplay, CO

Fairplay, Colorado, Large Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show, 7/28-7/31

Mark Elworth Jr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3m7L_0guzxOCv00
Photo of Flyer of the 2022 Fairplay Gem and Mineral Show(Photo Credit: Fairplay Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show)

It's time for the world famous annual Fairplay Gem and Mineral Show in Fairplay, Colorado.

This years event will be held at:

The Fairplay River Park Event Site, 200 Platte Drive, Fairplay , CO 80440

The show date and hours are:

Thursday July 28th thru Sunday July 31st , open 9am-5pm each day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjP0Q_0guzxOCv00
Photo of past Fairplay Gem and Mineral Show(Photo Credit: XPO Press)

There will be Free Admission and Free Parking at the Fairplay Gem and Mineral Show this year.

The show will also be held outdoors, so bring sunscreen, it's a big show that takes all day to go through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0vy0_0guzxOCv00
Photo of past Fairplay show(Photo Credit: RockHound.in)

Over 50 venders are expected to be in attendance at the show.

If your a retail store bring your sales tax id for the best prices.

This show is great for all ages and is quite a adventure,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172Gcq_0guzxOCv00
The Colorado State Gemstone is Red, The Stone is White, the Mineral is Blue, how American is that? Red, White and Blue!(Photo Credit: Tinsel Box)

You can create a flag with the Colorado State Gemstone, Mineral, and Rock trio,

The Colorado State Gemstone is Rhodochrosite is Red.

The State Rock is Yule Marble and it's White.

Finally the most popular at this show will the the State Mineral, Aquamarine which is Blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vDzx_0guzxOCv00
Rhodochrosite is a highly valuable gemstone found in Colorado(Photo Credit: Bohnams)

Rhodochrosite is a treasure to find, and the largest piece ever mined in Colorado can be seen at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science among many other great specimens found in Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSWmo_0guzxOCv00
Yule Marble stacked at the quarry in Marble, Colorado(Photo Credit: Uncover Colorado)

Yule Marble is found only in Colorado in the Yule Creek Valley near Marble, Colorado.

The white marble used to build some the federal buildings and memorials in Washington DC are made of Yule Marble.

Yule Marble is expensive because of the difficulty of mining at such a high altitude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kk0Y_0guzxOCv00
Colorado Aquamarine and Smoky Quartz(Photo Credit: Denver Post)

Some of the finest Aquamarine is found in Colorado, high in the mountains.

It is very collectable in Colorado and Worldwide.

It's a very hard stone and great for making Jewelry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufw1V_0guzxOCv00
Miner looking for Aquamarine in Colorado(Photo Credit: Our Magical Disney Moments-WordPress.com)

