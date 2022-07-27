The Skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Fort Morgan (Part 2 of 4)

Mark Elworth Jr

This article is sponsored by the Morgan County Welcome Wagon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6P5k_0gutsy9C00
Fort Morgan Skatepark at Brenda Joy Park(Photo Credit: Evergreen Skateparks)

Fort Morgan's skate park at Brenda Joy Park is the second skatepark I'm writing about in a four-part series on the skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado. It's free to use as are all the skateparks in Morgan County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0vhq_0gutsy9C00
Full View of the Fort Morgan Skatepark)(Photo Credit: Evergreen Skateparks)

The skatepark is located on the corner of Comanche and Cheyenne Streets in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcTXN_0gutsy9C00
There are three pool-like areas built at the park(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This amazing park was built by Evergreen Skateparks of Portland, Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCA4t_0gutsy9C00
View of one of the pool areas(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Evergreen Skateparks strives to create parks that are fun for both beginners and experts, while also being pleasing to the eye. We think they got it right at this park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TUxD_0gutsy9C00
Grind this, I dare you(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There are so many curves and three pools in the main part of the skatepark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y74vQ_0gutsy9C00
If you jump out the pool you can land on this rail(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There are lots of rails and a couple half pipes built into the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICDyH_0gutsy9C00
There's all kinds of ramps and places to grind and slide on(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This park is so smooth, it was just opened in late 2017 to replace an old aging skatepark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvYkY_0gutsy9C00
No way, yes way(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This park is vastly under-used, as are all the other skateparks in Morgan County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edTVK_0gutsy9C00
View from the back of the park(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

You can come skate at Brenda Joy Park and not worry about bumping into other skaters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eg48i_0gutsy9C00
A smaller halfpipe to rip up(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Morgan County is truly dedicated to building some top-notch skateparks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEHKy_0gutsy9C00
Don't do it! No, do do it(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

I'm already addicted and want to skate this park some more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMiMw_0gutsy9C00
Grinding the pool rail(Photo Credit: Evergreen Skateparks)

Pads and helmets are recommended, but not required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbegH_0gutsy9C00
Smaller tricks are at the entrance(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Brenda Joy Park has small and large tricks areas to skate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDQfe_0gutsy9C00
Ollie and grind that(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There is also a smaller section with smaller obstacles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Afx5b_0gutsy9C00
The other section of the skatepark(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

The park has a couple fun boxes, a double sided ramp, and a well-skated curb in the second section of the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAbES_0gutsy9C00
Ramp and other items to do tricks on(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There truly is something for everyone here to skate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eeqmc_0gutsy9C00
Fun Box(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There are even working bathrooms at the public skatepark, so you can skate all day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# skakeboarding# sports# things to do# travel# parks and recreation

Comments / 0

Published by

My name is Mark Elworth Jr. I'm a long time marijuana legalization activist. I'm the chairperson and founder of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska.

Omaha, NE
407 followers

More from Mark Elworth Jr

Nebraska State

Mark Elworth Jr for Congress supports Women and Gay Rights

This story is sponsored by Mark Elworth Jr for US Congress, Nebraska District 3. Mark Jr is the only candidate for D3 who supports Women's Rights and Gay Rights.(Photo Credit: U.S. Custom Stickers)

Read full story
4 comments
Fairplay, CO

Fairplay, Colorado, Large Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show, 7/28-7/31

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Photo of Flyer of the 2022 Fairplay Gem and Mineral Show(Photo Credit: Fairplay Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show) It's time for the world famous annual Fairplay Gem and Mineral Show in Fairplay, Colorado.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Island, NE

Grand Islands secret spot to find Amethyst

Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) Where do you find Amethyst in Grand Island Nebraska?. The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Heartland Antique Mall.

Read full story
Oregon State

2022 Oregon Geo Fest in Eugene Oregon

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Oregon Geo Fest is a free 1 day family friendly Event. Join Geo Fest in celebrating the beauty and mysteries of planet earth. Online Flyer for the 2022 show(Photo Credit: Oregon Geo Fest)

Read full story
2 comments
Morgan County, CO

The Skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Log Lane Village (Part 1 of 4)

This story is sponsored by the Morgan County Welcome Wagon. Large halfpipes at Sunshine Park(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr) Sunshine Skatepark in Log Lane Village is one of four skateparks in Morgan County, Colorado.

Read full story
Culver City, CA

2022 "Fiesta Of Gems" in Culver City this Weekend

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Chunk of Amazonite(Photo Credit: New Moon Beginnings) It's here, the 2022 "Fiesta of Gems" is back in Culver City this weekend. This year's theme is Amazonite, one of my favorite crystals.

Read full story
Moose Lake, MN

Moose Lake Agate Days 2022

This article is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Lake Superior Agates will be at the show(Photo Credit: Wikipedia) The Moose Lakes Agate Days will be here again this weekend!. It's a free gem and mineral show with over 100 venders.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Where to find Amethyst in Lincoln Nebraska

Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Aardvark Antique Mall. Midwest Stones is open 7 days a week, 9am-8pm inside the Aardvark Antique Mall, Display Cases #368, 387, 420, 436, 437, 470, and 487, 5800 Arbor Street, Lincoln NE, 68517.

Read full story
1 comments
Tulsa, OK

Large Gem and Mineral Show is happening in Tulsa

This years event will be at Exchange Center at Expo Square in Tulsa Oklahoma(Photo Credit: Tulsa World) The annual Tulsa Oklahoma, Rock, Gem, and Jewelry Show is here again. A large selection will be available at the show(Photo Credit: Travel OK)

Read full story
Brush, CO

Brush, Colorado is an affordable and progressive community welcoming new residents

This story is sponsored by "Brush! Welcomes Everyone" Brush! is legally spelled with a exclamation mark(Photo Credit: City of Brush!, CO) Brush, Colorado is a vibrant city of 5,339 that is located on the high plains in the South Platte River Valley off I-76.

Read full story
17 comments
Kansas City, MO

Where to find Amethyst in Kansas City?

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones (http://midweststones.biz/). Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
2 comments
Missouri State

Great Place to Find Amethyst in Northwest Missouri

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones (http://midweststones.biz/). Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Rusty Chandelier Craft & Antique Mall in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Read full story
2 comments
Nebraska State

Farm Hemp and Make CBD Oil for Profit in Nebraska

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The Big Question for farmers wanting to grow hemp: How much can be made? (Source: CBD Seeds) Nebraska passed the Hemp Farming Act on May 30, 2019. Hemp is now legal to farm and manufacture into products in Nebraska.

Read full story
1 comments
Kearney, NE

4/20 Rally Attendees in Kearney Nebraska took their message to the rush hour traffic

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The 4/20 Rally in Kearney, Nebraska was a successful event this year! The Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska held the 9th edition of this event on the busiest corner in town on the public sidewalk in front of Walgreens.

Read full story
3 comments
Nebraska State

Legal Marijuana NOW Nebraska endorses Charles Herbster in the Republican Primary

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The Legal Marijuana NOW Party (LMNP) of Nebraska has endorsed Charles Herbster in Nebraska Republican Primary.

Read full story
7 comments
Nebraska State

Legal Marijuana NOW Nebraska 4/20 Rally in Kearney 2022

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. Where: On the sidewalk in front of Walgreens, 2516 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. Current and past Legal Marijuana NOW Party candidates will be in attendance.

Read full story
8 comments
Lakewood, CO

Rock Your World, Gem and Crystal Store Now Open in Lakewood and at the Mile High Flea Market

This story is sponsored by Rock Your World. Rock Your World is a rock and crystal shop with two locations and a selection of 1000s of stones. Happy customers at the Lakewood Colorado Retail Location.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Nebraska Libertarian Convention Kick Off in Lincoln followed by State Convention in North Platte

This article is sponsored by Nebraskans for Third Parties. Scott Zimmerman, Libertarian candidate for Nebraska Governor, is hosting the LP Convention Kick Off in Lincoln on April 7, with the LP State Convention happening April 8 and 9 in North Platte.

Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

How to Vote in the First Legal Marijuana NOW Party Primary in Nebraska

The story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The Legal Marijuana NOW Party is new to the Nebraska ballot this year. All interested voters should take part in this historic first vote for LMN on or before the May 10 Primary!

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy