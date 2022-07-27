The Skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Fort Morgan (Part 2 of 4)

This article is sponsored by the Morgan County Welcome Wagon.
Fort Morgan's skate park at Brenda Joy Park is the second skatepark I'm writing about in a four-part series on the skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado. It's free to use as are all the skateparks in Morgan County.
The skatepark is located on the corner of Comanche and Cheyenne Streets in Fort Morgan, Colorado.
This amazing park was built by Evergreen Skateparks of Portland, Oregon.
Evergreen Skateparks strives to create parks that are fun for both beginners and experts, while also being pleasing to the eye. We think they got it right at this park.
There are so many curves and three pools in the main part of the skatepark.
There are lots of rails and a couple half pipes built into the park.
This park is so smooth, it was just opened in late 2017 to replace an old aging skatepark.
This park is vastly under-used, as are all the other skateparks in Morgan County.
You can come skate at Brenda Joy Park and not worry about bumping into other skaters.
Morgan County is truly dedicated to building some top-notch skateparks.
I'm already addicted and want to skate this park some more.
Pads and helmets are recommended, but not required.
Brenda Joy Park has small and large tricks areas to skate.
There is also a smaller section with smaller obstacles.
The park has a couple fun boxes, a double sided ramp, and a well-skated curb in the second section of the park.
There truly is something for everyone here to skate.
There are even working bathrooms at the public skatepark, so you can skate all day.
