The Skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Log Lane Village (Part 1 of 4)

This story is sponsored by the Morgan County Welcome Wagon.

Large halfpipes at Sunshine Park (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Sunshine Skatepark in Log Lane Village is one of four skateparks in Morgan County, Colorado.

The skate park is under the city water tower (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Sunshine Skatepark is located at 100 Elm Street, Log Lane Village, CO 80705. Just look for the water tower when you pull into town.

The halfpipe has two levels (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This is a very nice skatepark that is good for all skill levels.

Quarter pipe (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

I'm not a advanced skater and most of the ramps are pretty big for me at this park, but there are still plenty small ramps and rails I really enjoy doing tricks on.

Nice edge to grind all over (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

It's unfortunate, but not many people are using this skatepark or the other two parks in Morgan County.

I call it a fun box (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

We are writing these article in hopes to bring awareness that the parks are here and skateboarders will come to skate these Morgan County parks.

Another view of the fun box (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Log Lane Village is a small town with a ton to offer.

Halfpipe Dreams (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There are four marijuana dispensaries in town and they all have great products and competitive prices.

Hit the quarter pipe (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Log Lane Village in Morgan County is conveniently located on I-76 located between Denver and the Nebraska Border.

Serious riders will enjoy this park (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Morgan County is a great place to vacation or stop by on your journey if you love to skate.

This is a fun ramp (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Log Lane Village and Morgan County are also awesome places to live because the housing is affordable, there are lots of good jobs, and the people and recreation opportunities are super cool.

Grind that rail (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There are also more recreational things to do in the area...

View of Sunshine Skate Park (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Including FIVE disc golf courses!

Great park for all levels of skaters (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Morgan County also has a bunch of good spots to hike and fish along the South Platte River.

Plenty of ramps to do tricks on (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There are many good restaurants and steakhouses to eat at in Morgan County, too, so you don't go hungry while you're skating.

Hardcore skaters want to skate this park (Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

The people of Morgan County are super welcoming to visitors and new people. Some of the nicest people in Colorado live in Morgan County.