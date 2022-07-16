The Skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Log Lane Village (Part 1 of 4)

This story is sponsored by the Morgan County Welcome Wagon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxlAr_0ggOpnnh00
Large halfpipes at Sunshine Park(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Sunshine Skatepark in Log Lane Village is one of four skateparks in Morgan County, Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfbrP_0ggOpnnh00
The skate park is under the city water tower(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Sunshine Skatepark is located at 100 Elm Street, Log Lane Village, CO 80705. Just look for the water tower when you pull into town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mmyzr_0ggOpnnh00
The halfpipe has two levels(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

This is a very nice skatepark that is good for all skill levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0revFH_0ggOpnnh00
Quarter pipe(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

I'm not a advanced skater and most of the ramps are pretty big for me at this park, but there are still plenty small ramps and rails I really enjoy doing tricks on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpmaD_0ggOpnnh00
Nice edge to grind all over(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

It's unfortunate, but not many people are using this skatepark or the other two parks in Morgan County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aac8E_0ggOpnnh00
I call it a fun box(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

We are writing these article in hopes to bring awareness that the parks are here and skateboarders will come to skate these Morgan County parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245jY4_0ggOpnnh00
Another view of the fun box(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Log Lane Village is a small town with a ton to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pujgq_0ggOpnnh00
Halfpipe Dreams(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There are four marijuana dispensaries in town and they all have great products and competitive prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mcwgh_0ggOpnnh00
Hit the quarter pipe(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Log Lane Village in Morgan County is conveniently located on I-76 located between Denver and the Nebraska Border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXTeH_0ggOpnnh00
Serious riders will enjoy this park(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Morgan County is a great place to vacation or stop by on your journey if you love to skate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akfcq_0ggOpnnh00
This is a fun ramp(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Log Lane Village and Morgan County are also awesome places to live because the housing is affordable, there are lots of good jobs, and the people and recreation opportunities are super cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QP2fr_0ggOpnnh00
Grind that rail(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There are also more recreational things to do in the area...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nuRIw_0ggOpnnh00
View of Sunshine Skate Park(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Including FIVE disc golf courses!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4KY5_0ggOpnnh00
Great park for all levels of skaters(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

Morgan County also has a bunch of good spots to hike and fish along the South Platte River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOonz_0ggOpnnh00
Plenty of ramps to do tricks on(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

There are many good restaurants and steakhouses to eat at in Morgan County, too, so you don't go hungry while you're skating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFRz9_0ggOpnnh00
Hardcore skaters want to skate this park(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

The people of Morgan County are super welcoming to visitors and new people. Some of the nicest people in Colorado live in Morgan County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6LP2_0ggOpnnh00
The largest halfpipe in Morgan Country is here in Log Lane Village(Photo Credit: Mark Elworth Jr)

