The Skateparks of Morgan County, Colorado: Log Lane Village (Part 1 of 4)

This story is sponsored by the Morgan County Welcome Wagon.
Sunshine Skatepark in Log Lane Village is one of four skateparks in Morgan County, Colorado.
Sunshine Skatepark is located at 100 Elm Street, Log Lane Village, CO 80705. Just look for the water tower when you pull into town.
This is a very nice skatepark that is good for all skill levels.
I'm not a advanced skater and most of the ramps are pretty big for me at this park, but there are still plenty small ramps and rails I really enjoy doing tricks on.
It's unfortunate, but not many people are using this skatepark or the other two parks in Morgan County.
We are writing these article in hopes to bring awareness that the parks are here and skateboarders will come to skate these Morgan County parks.
Log Lane Village is a small town with a ton to offer.
There are four marijuana dispensaries in town and they all have great products and competitive prices.
Log Lane Village in Morgan County is conveniently located on I-76 located between Denver and the Nebraska Border.
Morgan County is a great place to vacation or stop by on your journey if you love to skate.
Log Lane Village and Morgan County are also awesome places to live because the housing is affordable, there are lots of good jobs, and the people and recreation opportunities are super cool.
There are also more recreational things to do in the area...
Including FIVE disc golf courses!
Morgan County also has a bunch of good spots to hike and fish along the South Platte River.
There are many good restaurants and steakhouses to eat at in Morgan County, too, so you don't go hungry while you're skating.
The people of Morgan County are super welcoming to visitors and new people. Some of the nicest people in Colorado live in Morgan County.
