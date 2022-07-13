Moose Lake, MN

Moose Lake Agate Days 2022

Mark Elworth Jr

This article is sponsored by Midwest Stones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9B5d_0geHD3uF00
Lake Superior Agates will be at the show(Photo Credit: Wikipedia)

The Moose Lakes Agate Days will be here again this weekend!

It's a free gem and mineral show with over 100 venders.

This show is known for the large local selection of Lake Superior Agates which are highly collected agates.

They will have the largest Lake Superior Agate ever collected on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23R294_0geHD3uF00
Agate Days Flyer(Photo Credit: Facebook)

This years event will be two days-

  • Saturday, July 16th, 9am-5pm
  • Sunday, July 17th, 9am-3pm

The event will be held at-

  • The Riverside Arena, 20 Earl Ellens Dr, Moose Lake, MN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waoBL_0geHD3uF00
Take part in the free Agate Stampede(Photo Credit: Pinterest)

There is even a Agate Stampede which is also free.

Two dump trucks will be filled with 550 pounds of agate, $300 in quarters, and $200 in fifty cent pieces.

The dump trucks will pour their contents down 2 blocks Elm Ave.

At 3pm sharp the stampede starts and everyone runs and grabs all the agates and spare change.

They organizers throw down some very pretty agates and is a really fun event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38N05w_0geHD3uF00
Everyone is ready for the free Agate Stampede that starts at 3pm.(Photo Credit: Pine Journal)

The Moose Lake Agate Days is a full two days of events.

On Saturday Morning there is a Pancake Breakfast in the Moose Lake Park, it does cost $6 but proceeds go to a good cause.

From 9-5 on Saturday the Rock Show will be in the Riverside Arena.

Also going on during that time frame is Art in the Park and a Farmers Market/ Craft Fair which will be going on outside in the park.

On Sunday it all wraps up with the Rock show going on from 9am-3pm at the Riverside Arena,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8nWO_0geHD3uF00
Schedule of events(Photo Credit: Facebook)

There will be all types of crystals and minerals at the show, but this show is best known for it's Lake Superior Agates.

Lake Superior Agates are super popular among collectors across the entire globe and we expect to see people from all corners of the world at the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2Aue_0geHD3uF00
Types of Lake Superior Agates(Photo Credit: Adventure Keen)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsQcz_0geHD3uF00
Types of Lake Superior Agates(Photo Credit: Etsy)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eL8od_0geHD3uF00
Before and After Polishing(Photo Credit: Show Me Rockhounds Kansas City)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lake Superior Agate# Events# Gem and Mineral SHow# Crystals# Shopping

Comments / 0

Published by

My name is Mark Elworth Jr. I'm a long time marijuana legalization activist. I'm the chairperson and founder of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska.

Omaha, NE
329 followers

More from Mark Elworth Jr

Culver City, CA

2022 "Fiesta Of Gems" in Culver City this Weekend

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Chunk of Amazonite(Photo Credit: New Moon Beginnings) It's here, the 2022 "Fiesta of Gems" is back in Culver City this weekend. This year's theme is Amazonite, one of my favorite crystals.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Where to find Amethyst in Lincoln Nebraska

Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Aardvark Antique Mall. Midwest Stones is open 7 days a week, 9am-8pm inside the Aardvark Antique Mall, Display Cases #368, 387, 420, 436, 437, 470, and 487, 5800 Arbor Street, Lincoln NE, 68517.

Read full story
1 comments
Eugene, OR

2022 Oregon Geo Fest in Eugene Oregon

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Geo Fest is Saturday, July 17th(Photo Credit: Imgflip) Oregon Geo Fest is a free 1 day family friendly Event. Join Geo Fest in celebrating the beauty and mysteries of planet earth.

Read full story
2 comments
Tulsa, OK

Large Gem and Mineral Show is happening in Tulsa

This years event will be at Exchange Center at Expo Square in Tulsa Oklahoma(Photo Credit: Tulsa World) The annual Tulsa Oklahoma, Rock, Gem, and Jewelry Show is here again. A large selection will be available at the show(Photo Credit: Travel OK)

Read full story
Brush, CO

Brush, Colorado is an affordable and progressive community welcoming new residents

This story is sponsored by "Brush! Welcomes Everyone" Brush! is legally spelled with a exclamation mark(Photo Credit: City of Brush!, CO) Brush, Colorado is a vibrant city of 5,339 that is located on the high plains in the South Platte River Valley off I-76.

Read full story
17 comments
Kansas City, MO

Where to find Amethyst in Kansas City?

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones (http://midweststones.biz/). Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
2 comments
Missouri State

Great Place to Find Amethyst in Northwest Missouri

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones (http://midweststones.biz/). Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Rusty Chandelier Craft & Antique Mall in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Read full story
2 comments
Nebraska State

Farm Hemp and Make CBD Oil for Profit in Nebraska

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The Big Question for farmers wanting to grow hemp: How much can be made? (Source: CBD Seeds) Nebraska passed the Hemp Farming Act on May 30, 2019. Hemp is now legal to farm and manufacture into products in Nebraska.

Read full story
1 comments
Kearney, NE

4/20 Rally Attendees in Kearney Nebraska took their message to the rush hour traffic

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The 4/20 Rally in Kearney, Nebraska was a successful event this year! The Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska held the 9th edition of this event on the busiest corner in town on the public sidewalk in front of Walgreens.

Read full story
3 comments
Nebraska State

Legal Marijuana NOW Nebraska endorses Charles Herbster in the Republican Primary

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The Legal Marijuana NOW Party (LMNP) of Nebraska has endorsed Charles Herbster in Nebraska Republican Primary.

Read full story
7 comments
Nebraska State

Legal Marijuana NOW Nebraska 4/20 Rally in Kearney 2022

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. Where: On the sidewalk in front of Walgreens, 2516 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. Current and past Legal Marijuana NOW Party candidates will be in attendance.

Read full story
8 comments
Lakewood, CO

Rock Your World, Gem and Crystal Store Now Open in Lakewood and at the Mile High Flea Market

This story is sponsored by Rock Your World. Rock Your World is a rock and crystal shop with two locations and a selection of 1000s of stones. Happy customers at the Lakewood Colorado Retail Location.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Nebraska Libertarian Convention Kick Off in Lincoln followed by State Convention in North Platte

This article is sponsored by Nebraskans for Third Parties. Scott Zimmerman, Libertarian candidate for Nebraska Governor, is hosting the LP Convention Kick Off in Lincoln on April 7, with the LP State Convention happening April 8 and 9 in North Platte.

Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

How to Vote in the First Legal Marijuana NOW Party Primary in Nebraska

The story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The Legal Marijuana NOW Party is new to the Nebraska ballot this year. All interested voters should take part in this historic first vote for LMN on or before the May 10 Primary!

Read full story
13 comments
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, Nebraska Gem and Mineral Show this Weekend

The Lincoln Gem and Mineral Club's 62nd Annual Gem and Mineral Show, "Agates Around the World," is this weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska. Thousands are expected to attend with dozens of venders selling gems and minerals. Guest demonstrators will also be present to teach their lapidary specialties.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Nebraska's Hidden Secret for Discounted Gems and Crystals

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Large selection of amethyst is always available at Midwest Stones. Midwest Stones is Nebraska's best kept secreton where to purchase discounted gems and crystals. They have 11 fully packed cases in two of Nebraska's most popular and heavily visited antique malls:

Read full story
3 comments
Lincoln, NE

Legal Marijuana NOW Rush Hour Rally in Lincoln a Success on Thursday

This article is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The Legal Marjiuana NOW Party of Nebraska held a successful rally in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Read full story
5 comments
Nebraska State

Third Parties in Nebraska Show Strength in 2022 Statewide Races

In Nebraska this year, five statewide races for Executive Branch offices are on the ballot. A total of five Third-party candidates from the Libertarian and Legal Marijuana NOW Parties, respectively, have filed to run for four of these offices. The Nebraska Democrat Party is running only one candidate across all of these statewide races, further improving the chances of a Third-party candidate win.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Legal Marijuana NOW Party Rush Hour Rally in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, March 24th

The Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska is throwing a Rush Hour Rally in Lincoln, Nebraska. 48th and O street (on the sidewalk) The LMN Party will have all three of their 2022 candidates in attendance:

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy