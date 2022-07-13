Moose Lake Agate Days 2022

This article is sponsored by Midwest Stones.

Lake Superior Agates will be at the show (Photo Credit: Wikipedia)

The Moose Lakes Agate Days will be here again this weekend!

It's a free gem and mineral show with over 100 venders.

This show is known for the large local selection of Lake Superior Agates which are highly collected agates.

They will have the largest Lake Superior Agate ever collected on display.

Agate Days Flyer (Photo Credit: Facebook)

This years event will be two days-

Saturday, July 16th, 9am-5pm

Sunday, July 17th, 9am-3pm

The event will be held at-

The Riverside Arena, 20 Earl Ellens Dr, Moose Lake, MN

Take part in the free Agate Stampede (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

There is even a Agate Stampede which is also free.

Two dump trucks will be filled with 550 pounds of agate, $300 in quarters, and $200 in fifty cent pieces.

The dump trucks will pour their contents down 2 blocks Elm Ave.

At 3pm sharp the stampede starts and everyone runs and grabs all the agates and spare change.

They organizers throw down some very pretty agates and is a really fun event.

Everyone is ready for the free Agate Stampede that starts at 3pm. (Photo Credit: Pine Journal)

The Moose Lake Agate Days is a full two days of events.

On Saturday Morning there is a Pancake Breakfast in the Moose Lake Park, it does cost $6 but proceeds go to a good cause.

From 9-5 on Saturday the Rock Show will be in the Riverside Arena.

Also going on during that time frame is Art in the Park and a Farmers Market/ Craft Fair which will be going on outside in the park.

On Sunday it all wraps up with the Rock show going on from 9am-3pm at the Riverside Arena,

Schedule of events (Photo Credit: Facebook)

There will be all types of crystals and minerals at the show, but this show is best known for it's Lake Superior Agates.

Lake Superior Agates are super popular among collectors across the entire globe and we expect to see people from all corners of the world at the show.

Types of Lake Superior Agates (Photo Credit: Adventure Keen)

Types of Lake Superior Agates (Photo Credit: Etsy)