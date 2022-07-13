Where to find Amethyst in Lincoln Nebraska

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones

Amethyst Cathedrals (Photo Credit: IGM)

Where do you find Amethyst in Lincoln Nebraska?

The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Aardvark Antique Mall.

Midwest Stones is open 7 days a week, 9am-8pm inside the Aardvark Antique Mall, Display Cases #368, 387, 420, 436, 437, 470, and 487, 5800 Arbor Street, Lincoln NE, 68517.

Midwest Stones has recently expanded their business in the Lincoln area. In The Aardvark Antique Mall, they have seven tall glass cases full of Amethyst and other crystals, ranging from $1 to hundreds of dollars.

Cut Based Amethyst (Photo Credit: Indigo Arts and Crystals)

Midwest Stones searches across the nation and world for the best Amethyst to fill our cases.

Their small business specializes in selling discounted Amethyst and other crystals in Antique and Craft Malls across the Midwest. We strive to have the best prices and selection for everyone.

Midwest Stones has 4 locations (Photo Credit: Midwest Stones)

Collecting Amethyst is one of the oldest hobbies known to man. Amethyst has always been popular, but recently the popularity of Amethyst has exploded. This purple crystal is also known as the Royal Stone as it has been cherished by royals for centuries and because of its color.

Amethyst Clusters (Photo Credit: Crystal Earth Spirit)

Many people think Amethyst calms the body, mind, and spirit. It's known as the stone of serenity, no doubt because of its purple crystals.

Midwest Stones has all types of Amethyst -- cut, tumbled, and raw pieces. They also have large cathedrals, cut base towers, and clusters available in our cases. The selection and prices at Midwest Stones can't be beat.

Amethyst Cathedral Towers available at Midwest Stones (Photo Credit: Midwest Stones)

Midwest Stones also has case locations in Kansas City, MO; St Joes, MO; and Grand Island, NE.

You can find out more about Midwest Stones 24/7 at http://midweststones.biz/