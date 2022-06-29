Brush, Colorado is an affordable and progressive community welcoming new residents

This story is sponsored by "Brush! Welcomes Everyone"
Brush, Colorado is a vibrant city of 5,339 that is located on the high plains in the South Platte River Valley off I-76.
The City of Brush! is roughly an hour east of the Front Range and Denver and Greeley Metro areas.
Brush is welcoming to new residents, especially people from the Front Range who have been priced out of housing.
Brush also welcomes people who want to enjoy legal marijuana and access to birth control and abortion, including residents from other states like Nebraska and Kansas who want to live in more of a progressive state.
Housing and living is affordable in Brush. You can rent for less than the Metro, and if you choose to buy, there are lots of options under $200k. Utilities are also reasonable.
There are lots of high paying jobs in the area and the City welcomes remote workers.
Brush has an involved Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is willing to help new businesses start up as well. The Chamber is proud of its vibrant historic downtown full of businesses.
Brush is a progressive city with lots of businesses and services - Everything you need!
List of some services and businesses available in Brush:
- New Hospital
- New Schools
- New Grocery Store
- Gas Stations
- Fast Food and Sit Down Restaurants
- Hardware Stores
- Barbers and Hair Stylists
- Vintage Movie Theater
- Roller Rink
- Large Garden Nursery
- Retirement Homes
- Bars
- Tattoo Shop
- Marijuana Dispensaries less than ten minutes away
The City of Brush has a ton a recreational opportunities and parks:
- Multiple parks in and around town
- Nature area on the South Platte
- Skate Park
- Frisbee Disk Golf
- Pool and Waterslide
- Museum
- Art Center
- Large Library
- RV Parks
- Dog Park
- New Playground Equipment
- Trails for Hiking
- Close to the National Grasslands
- A City Lake
- Golfing
- A yearly Rodeo and home of the Morgan County Fair
Brush is simply the small town with everything you need. You don't have to be from Brush to feel at home. Everyone is welcome - all religions, all races, all sexualities. Brush welcomes everyone.
Brush is one of the nicest small towns to live in Colorado.
If you skateboard, stop for the Skate Park:
