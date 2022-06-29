Brush, CO

Brush, Colorado is an affordable and progressive community welcoming new residents

Mark Elworth Jr

This story is sponsored by "Brush! Welcomes Everyone"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tlSO_0gQ7IBI200
Brush! is legally spelled with a exclamation mark(Photo Credit: City of Brush!, CO)

Brush, Colorado is a vibrant city of 5,339 that is located on the high plains in the South Platte River Valley off I-76.

The City of Brush! is roughly an hour east of the Front Range and Denver and Greeley Metro areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXaip_0gQ7IBI200
Brush! is close to everything and located right off I-76(Photo Credit: Best Places)

Brush is welcoming to new residents, especially people from the Front Range who have been priced out of housing.

Brush also welcomes people who want to enjoy legal marijuana and access to birth control and abortion, including residents from other states like Nebraska and Kansas who want to live in more of a progressive state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kxy34_0gQ7IBI200
Everyone is Welcome in Brush. Everyone is super cool in Brush.(Photo Credit: Billboard Magazine)

Housing and living is affordable in Brush. You can rent for less than the Metro, and if you choose to buy, there are lots of options under $200k. Utilities are also reasonable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9Iyt_0gQ7IBI200
Yearly Octoberfest in Brush(Photo Credit: Facebook)

There are lots of high paying jobs in the area and the City welcomes remote workers.

Brush has an involved Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is willing to help new businesses start up as well. The Chamber is proud of its vibrant historic downtown full of businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gg4vb_0gQ7IBI200
Picture of Downtown Brush(Photo Credit: G8 Reality)

Brush is a progressive city with lots of businesses and services - Everything you need!

List of some services and businesses available in Brush:

  • New Hospital
  • New Schools
  • New Grocery Store
  • Gas Stations
  • Fast Food and Sit Down Restaurants
  • Hardware Stores
  • Barbers and Hair Stylists
  • Vintage Movie Theater
  • Roller Rink
  • Large Garden Nursery
  • Retirement Homes
  • Bars
  • Tattoo Shop
  • Marijuana Dispensaries less than ten minutes away
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K63y4_0gQ7IBI200
A couple RV parks exist in Brush. This one ran by the city has showers and an RV dump.(Photo Credit: City of Brush!, CO)

The City of Brush has a ton a recreational opportunities and parks:

  • Multiple parks in and around town
  • Nature area on the South Platte
  • Skate Park
  • Frisbee Disk Golf
  • Pool and Waterslide
  • Museum
  • Art Center
  • Large Library
  • RV Parks
  • Dog Park
  • New Playground Equipment
  • Trails for Hiking
  • Close to the National Grasslands
  • A City Lake
  • Golfing
  • A yearly Rodeo and home of the Morgan County Fair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oovtM_0gQ7IBI200
Brush Skate Park is pretty awesome for all the skaters(Photo Credit: YouTube)

Brush is simply the small town with everything you need. You don't have to be from Brush to feel at home. Everyone is welcome - all religions, all races, all sexualities. Brush welcomes everyone.

Brush is one of the nicest small towns to live in Colorado.

If you skateboard, stop for the Skate Park:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXUyg_0gQ7IBI200
Diagram of the Brush Skate Park(Photo Credit: Fort Morgan Times)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8w16_0gQ7IBI200
Lots of skating can be done in Brush!(Photo Credit: Speakeasy Skate)

