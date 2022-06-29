Brush, Colorado is an affordable and progressive community welcoming new residents

This story is sponsored by "Brush! Welcomes Everyone"

Brush! is legally spelled with a exclamation mark (Photo Credit: City of Brush!, CO)

Brush, Colorado is a vibrant city of 5,339 that is located on the high plains in the South Platte River Valley off I-76.

The City of Brush! is roughly an hour east of the Front Range and Denver and Greeley Metro areas.

Brush! is close to everything and located right off I-76 (Photo Credit: Best Places)

Brush is welcoming to new residents, especially people from the Front Range who have been priced out of housing.

Brush also welcomes people who want to enjoy legal marijuana and access to birth control and abortion, including residents from other states like Nebraska and Kansas who want to live in more of a progressive state.

Everyone is Welcome in Brush. Everyone is super cool in Brush. (Photo Credit: Billboard Magazine)

Housing and living is affordable in Brush. You can rent for less than the Metro, and if you choose to buy, there are lots of options under $200k. Utilities are also reasonable.

Yearly Octoberfest in Brush (Photo Credit: Facebook)

There are lots of high paying jobs in the area and the City welcomes remote workers.

Brush has an involved Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is willing to help new businesses start up as well. The Chamber is proud of its vibrant historic downtown full of businesses.

Picture of Downtown Brush (Photo Credit: G8 Reality)

Brush is a progressive city with lots of businesses and services - Everything you need!

List of some services and businesses available in Brush:

New Hospital

New Schools

New Grocery Store

Gas Stations

Fast Food and Sit Down Restaurants

Hardware Stores

Barbers and Hair Stylists

Vintage Movie Theater

Roller Rink

Large Garden Nursery

Retirement Homes

Bars

Tattoo Shop

Marijuana Dispensaries less than ten minutes away

A couple RV parks exist in Brush. This one ran by the city has showers and an RV dump. (Photo Credit: City of Brush!, CO)

The City of Brush has a ton a recreational opportunities and parks:

Multiple parks in and around town

Nature area on the South Platte

Skate Park

Frisbee Disk Golf

Pool and Waterslide

Museum

Art Center

Large Library

RV Parks

Dog Park

New Playground Equipment

Trails for Hiking

Close to the National Grasslands

A City Lake

Golfing

A yearly Rodeo and home of the Morgan County Fair

Brush Skate Park is pretty awesome for all the skaters (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Brush is simply the small town with everything you need. You don't have to be from Brush to feel at home. Everyone is welcome - all religions, all races, all sexualities. Brush welcomes everyone.

Brush is one of the nicest small towns to live in Colorado.

If you skateboard, stop for the Skate Park:

Diagram of the Brush Skate Park (Photo Credit: Fort Morgan Times)