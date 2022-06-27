Kansas City, MO

Where to find Amethyst in Kansas City?

Mark Elworth Jr

Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM)

Where do you find Amethyst in Kansas City?

The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall in Kansas City, Missouri.

Midwest Stones has recently expanded our business in the Kansas City area. In The Brass Armadillo, we have three tall glass cases full of Amethyst and other crystals, ranging from $1 to hundreds of dollars.

Pictures of Cut-base Amethyst(Photo Credit: Indigo Arts and Crystals)

Midwest Stones searches across the nation and world for the best Amethyst to fill our cases. Our small business specializes in selling discounted Amethyst and other crystals in Antique and Craft Malls across the Midwest. We strive to have the best prices and selection for everyone.

Midwest Stones has four locations, including Kansas City(Photo Credit: Midwest Stones)

Collecting Amethyst is one of the oldest hobbies known to man. Amethyst has always been popular, but recently the popularity of Amethyst has exploded. This purple crystal is also known as the Royal Stone as it has been cherished by royals for centuries and because of its color.

Amethyst Clusters(Photo Credit: Crystal Earth Spirit)

Many people think Amethyst calms the body, mind, and spirit. It's known as the stone of serenity, no doubt because of its purple crystals.

Midwest Stones has all types of Amethyst -- cut, tumbled, and raw pieces. We also have large cathedrals, cut base towers, and clusters available in our cases.

The selection and prices at Midwest Stones can't be beat.

Amethyst Cathedral Towers available at Midwest Stones(Photo Credit: Midwest Stones)

Midwest Stones is open 7 days a week, 9am-9pm inside The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall, 1450 Golfview Drive, Grain Valley, Missouri 64029. We're in Display Cases #36, 37, and 74 (across the aisle)

Midwest Stones also has case locations in St. Joseph, MO; Lincoln, NE; and Grand Island, NE. You can find out more about Midwest Stones 24/7 at http://midweststones.biz/

Published by

My name is Mark Elworth Jr. I'm a long time marijuana legalization activist. I'm from Nebraska and chairperson of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska.

Omaha, NE
223 followers

